Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Type 2 Diabetes Patient Activation and mHealth Interventions Decreased Cardiovascular Disease Risk
Adesuwa Olomu, MD, MS, Richa Tikaria, MD, Karen Kelly-Blake, PhD, William Hart-Davidson, PhD. The American Journal of Managed Care, November 2022, Volume 28, Issue 11. Mobile health (mHealth) and a patient activation program could serve as a model for improving health outcomes for patients in outpatient clinical settings by decreasing atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease risk score.
World Diabetes Day: 5 things to do now to reduce your risk of Type 2
Type 2 diabetes is extremely common, so much so that by 2030, Diabetes UK predicts that five-and-a-half million people in the UK will have the condition. However, there are some really simple ways to reduce your risk of developing type 2 – and improve your overall health at the same time.“Diabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels run out of control due to a lack of the hormone insulin, leading to dangerous health complications such as blindness and kidney damage. More than nine in 10 cases are type 2 diabetes, which [unlike type 1] is preventable because it’s linked...
ajmc.com
Dr Melissa O'Connor: Further Research Needed for Technology Use in Home Health
Melissa O'Connor, PhD, MBA, RN, FGSA, FAAN, endowed professor in community and home health nursing, M. Louise Fitzpatrick School of Nursing, Villanova University, and director, Gerontology Interest Group, spoke on the early use of technology in assessing older adults in the home setting and what research is required to improve best practices for their use.
ajmc.com
CDI-Related Mortality Risk Greater in Hospitalized Children With Cystic Fibrosis
Pediatric patients who developed coexisting Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) while hospitalized for cystic fibrosis exhibited greater mortality risk, length of stay, and cost compared with those without cooccuring CDI. Hospitalized children with cystic fibrosis (CF) who develop coocuring Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) are at significantly greater risk for adverse clinical...
ajmc.com
Anxiety, Depression Common, Yet Often Overlooked in People With COPD
A risk prediction model may offer insight in evaluating depression and anxiety in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is predicted to be the third leading cause of death globally by 2030. This study, published in Annals of Medicine, used a prediction model to...
ajmc.com
Dr Joseph Alvarnas Explains Barriers to Clinical Trial Diversity and Payer Participation
For the US health care system to be appropriately patient-centered, clinical trials need to be reflective of the country's diversity, said Joseph Alvarnas, MD, vice president of government affairs and senior medical director for employer strategy at City of Hope. Joseph Alvarnas, MD, vice president of government affairs and senior...
ajmc.com
Health Societies Want Governments to Prioritize Fight Against Pneumonia
World Pneumonia Day is Saturday, November 12, and health organizations issued a call to action to do a better job of diagnosing, treating, and preventing the disease. For World Pneumonia Day November 12, the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) is calling on governments and other stakeholders to take urgent action to tackle pneumonia.
ajmc.com
OneOncology’s Clinical Pathways Covers Best Practices for 90% of Patients, Says Dr Ted Arrowsmith
The disease groups that make up the OneOncology clinical pathways program cover 90% of patients with cancer and develop best practices for treating cancer in the majority of patients, said Edward “Ted” Arrowsmith, MD, MPH, managing partner and director of research, East Tennessee Division, Tennessee Oncology. The disease...
ajmc.com
What We're Reading: Climate Resilience Pledge; Improving Addiction Care; Weak Grip Strength May Signal Biological Aging
More than 100 health care organizations signed a HHS climate resilience pledge; linking patients in addiction treatment with a primary care practitioner is linked with improved long-term health outcomes; older men and women with weak grip strength may have accelerated biological aging. Health Care Organizations Sign Climate Resilience Pledge. HHS...
ajmc.com
Dr Debra Patt: DESTINY-Breast04 Realizes a Promise of Modern Cancer Therapy
Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, executive vice president of public policy and strategic initiatives at Texas Oncology, expands on her keynote address at the 2022 meeting of Patient-Centered Oncology Care®, which focused on DESTINY-Breast04 study findings and their applicability to managed care. If oncologists can control patients' cancer toxicity,...
ajmc.com
In Sight: The Future of Biosimilars in Ophthalmology Care
A moderated digital open forum facilitating an interactive discussion among health care professionals, health system executives, health care payers, and health policy influencers about promise and the barriers to the expanded use of biosimilars in ophthalmic applications. When first-generation biosimilars were introduced in the United States, there was much anticipation...
ajmc.com
Dr Amresh Raina Addresses Gender Differences in HF Presentation
Disease symptomatology may be the same, but the presentation of heart failure (HF) and heart attacks differ between women and men, explained Amresh Raina, MD, of the Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Disease symptomatology may be the same, but presentation of heart failure (HF) and heart attacks differ between...
ajmc.com
First FDA-Approved Therapy for Repigmentation Is a Breakthrough for Vitiligo, Says Dr Brett King
Prior to this first therapy for repigmentation being approved, the only approved therapy was a depigmenting agent, which is usually the opposite of what providers are trying to accomplish with treatment. While the diagnosis of vitiligo is fairly straightforward, identifying the goal of treatment can vary among patients, explained Brett...
ajmc.com
Doubling Women’s Lung Cancer Research Funding Would Generate Major Returns, Study Says
Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the United States, yet relatively little research funding is spent on the issue, the authors of a new study say. Doubling the amount of money spent on researching lung cancer in women could lead to a dramatic...
ajmc.com
While Mortality Wanes for RA, Patients Still at Higher Risk of All-Cause Mortality
The observational study found that 25% of deaths were premature and that mortality associated with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) resulted from cardiovascular, cancer, and respiratory causes. While rheumatoid arthritis (RA)-related deaths have dropped over the last 2 decades, patients with the condition still face a higher risk of mortality compared with...
Senior emergency medicine doctor ‘desperate’ to keep parents out of hospital
One of the country’s top doctors has said he is “desperate” to keep his elderly parents out of hospital.Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said hospitals are like “lobster traps” as they are easy to get into but hard to get out of.His comments come after figures showed the number of patients in hospital beds in England who no longer need to be there has reached a new monthly high.An average of 13,613 beds per day were occupied by people ready to be discharged from hospital in October.For someone who is frail, hospital is often...
ajmc.com
Shorter Time to Treatment Is Associated With Worse OS in Multiple Myeloma, Study Finds
The study highlights a need for further research into potential contributors, including the possibility that sicker patients may receive more prompt treatment. Patients who received treatment for multiple myeloma (MM) within 7 days of diagnosis had worse overall survival (OS) outcomes than those who initiated therapy more than 30 days after diagnosis, according to a recent study published in Leukemia Research.
Comments / 0