Adidas ‘In Talks’ with Puma CEO as Yeezy Maker Guts Workforce
Adidas AG has confirmed that it is in talks with Bjørn Gulden, CEO of German rival Puma SE, as a potential successor to CEO Kasper Rørsted, who is stepping down from the position next year. Gulden is leaving his CEO and board posts at Puma at the end of the year, with the company announcing Arne Freundt as chairman and CEO effective Jan. 1, 2023. Adidas’ official statement came out after German publication Manager Magazin reported early Friday that Gulden would become the new head of Adidas by the end of the year. An Adidas spokesperson told Sourcing Journal the company doesn’t have...
Adidas, ADL create anti-bigotry curriculum for student athletes
NEW YORK -- The president of Adidas made a big announcement in in the city on Thursday, one week after the company ended its relationship with rapper Kanye West.As CBS2's Lisa Rozner reported, it's one of several measures that were taken at what was considered to be the world's largest summit on antisemitism.In front of more than 2,000 people at the Jacob Javits Center, Rupert Campbell, the president of Adidas North America, denounced the antisemitic comments made by West, who is now known as "Ye."READ MORE: Stephen Colbert says Kanye West is banned from "The Late Show" theater: "Stay out of...
adidas Leans Further Into Comfort With The Climaclog
If we can, for one moment, remove the artist from the art, it’s not unreasonable to say that Kanye West had a hand in putting the Three Stripes on the map. Yeezy silhouettes such as the 350v2 and the 700 have helped define what sneaker culture is today; and following the success of the Foam Runner, many a brand has turned to crafting clogs of their own. Even adidas is doing the same, and it’s possible the newly-revealed Climaclog would never have come to be if not for Ye’s influence.
Sneakerheads snap up Yeezy shoes after Adidas walks away
Demand for Yeezy brand shoes is rising among sneakerheads after Adidas pulled the plug this week on its commercial partnership with Ye, the rapper better known as Kanye West, over his antisemitic remarks. In the three days since the sportswear giant's announcement, trade activity on Tradeblock — a barter-based platform...
Jordan Brand's Latest Release Celebrates Unity
Jordan Brand continues its thematic drops with a colorway dedicated to unity. Aptly named the Air Jordan 1 Low “Unity,” the sneaker dons a mostly purple color scheme with a suede, leather and corduroy construction. Handwriting-style text covers the toe box, combining messages of equality with an additional...
Adidas Names Next CEO
There’s a new sheriff in town at Adidas. Bjørn Gulden, who had already been confirmed to be in the mix for the top job at Adidas, is officially assuming the chief executive officer role effective Jan. 1, 2023. Gulden, who stepped down as CEO of rival Puma last week, will also be a member of the Adidas executive board. Outgoing Adidas CEO Kasper Rørsted will leave the company on Nov. 11 after initially announcing plans to step down next year. Adidas AG chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer will lead the company in the interim until Dec. 31, 2022. Arne Freundt, who was originally going...
SoleFly x Air Jordan 13 Revealed: Photos
SoleFly and Jordan Brand have another collaboration on the way. If you are a fan of the Air Jordan 13, then you have definitely been subjected to some amazing colorways over the years. This is a shoe that was huge in the late 90s, and since that time, it has continued to be popular. You can’t go wrong with this silhouette, and Jordan Brand knows it.
Supreme and Nike Are Dropping a New Air Max Collab This Week
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Frequent collaborators Supreme and Nike have joined forces once again. This time, the project is centered around a quartet of Air Max styles dropping soon. After reworking their SB Blazer Mid collab from 2006 with the release of two new colorways last month, the legendary streetwear label and the sportswear giant have announced on Instagram that its forthcoming Air Max 98 TL collection will hit stores before week’s end. The Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL collabs is constructed of...
Adidas Gets a Retro Wellness Makeover With New Sporty & Rich Collaboration
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Adidas’ latest partnership features a sporty wellness twist — literally, thanks to its upcoming collaboration with Sporty & Rich. Debuting on Nov. 22, the German athletic giant’s newest Adidas Originals collaboration merges with the Los Angeles-based sportswear brand. The unisex line, drawing inspiration from vintage sportswear and Sporty & Rich’s own focus on self-care, features an array of relaxed pieces in tonal hues of cream, burgundy and kelly green. Ribbed sports bras, low-slung track pants and zip-up track jackets in this...
The Air Jordan 1 High ‘Skyline’ Gets a First Look
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. The ever-popular Air Jordan 1 is dropping in a new gradient colorway soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz reposted images and videos of the forthcoming Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline” on Instagram yesterday, which were originally shared by leaker accounts @sneakertigger and @ryivibes. The Air Jordan 1 High “Skyline” dons a white-based leather upper, but the standout design is the gradient color blocking on the overlay panels fading from purple to red. Breaking up the colorful execution is the signature...
A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 Collab Surfaces In New Colorway
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It appears that A Ma Maniére and Jordan Brand have another Air Jordan collab in the works. After releasing a special A Ma Maniére x Nike Air Ship collab in August that were limited to 2,300 pairs, images of the Atlanta-based boutique’s forthcoming Air Jordan 12 collab in a white-based colorway was shared by @zSneakerheadz and @Kicksdong on Instagram yesterday. The collaborative A Ma Maniére x Air Jordan 12 collab first surfaced on social media in July in a stealthy black-based...
Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Craft’ Have Emerged
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Fans of the iconic Air Jordan 4 will have a new colorway of the shoe to look forward to soon. Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @solesbyzay_backup shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Craft” on Instagram yesterday, a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature basketball shoe that’s scheduled to release in February 2023. The latest Air Jordan 4 “Craft” colorway may look similar to the beloved “Cool Grey” makeup of the shoe that last released in 2019 but...
