If we can, for one moment, remove the artist from the art, it’s not unreasonable to say that Kanye West had a hand in putting the Three Stripes on the map. Yeezy silhouettes such as the 350v2 and the 700 have helped define what sneaker culture is today; and following the success of the Foam Runner, many a brand has turned to crafting clogs of their own. Even adidas is doing the same, and it’s possible the newly-revealed Climaclog would never have come to be if not for Ye’s influence.

2 DAYS AGO