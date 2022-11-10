Type 2 diabetes is extremely common, so much so that by 2030, Diabetes UK predicts that five-and-a-half million people in the UK will have the condition. However, there are some really simple ways to reduce your risk of developing type 2 – and improve your overall health at the same time.“Diabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels run out of control due to a lack of the hormone insulin, leading to dangerous health complications such as blindness and kidney damage. More than nine in 10 cases are type 2 diabetes, which [unlike type 1] is preventable because it’s linked...

51 MINUTES AGO