Read full article on original website
Related
ajmc.com
Dr Joseph Alvarnas: Cancer Care Equity Act Meets the Needs of Patients With Advanced Disease
Joseph Alvarnas, MD, vice president of government affairs at City of Hope and chief clinical adviser of AccessHope in Duarte, California, spoke on how the California Cancer Care Equity Act will allow oncologists to escalate the care of patients with advanced cancers toward established centers that can better meet their needs, as well as implications from the decision to exclude genomic testing coverage in the bill.
ajmc.com
OneOncology’s Clinical Pathways Covers Best Practices for 90% of Patients, Says Dr Ted Arrowsmith
The disease groups that make up the OneOncology clinical pathways program cover 90% of patients with cancer and develop best practices for treating cancer in the majority of patients, said Edward “Ted” Arrowsmith, MD, MPH, managing partner and director of research, East Tennessee Division, Tennessee Oncology. The disease...
ajmc.com
Dr Joseph Alvarnas Explains Barriers to Clinical Trial Diversity and Payer Participation
For the US health care system to be appropriately patient-centered, clinical trials need to be reflective of the country's diversity, said Joseph Alvarnas, MD, vice president of government affairs and senior medical director for employer strategy at City of Hope. Joseph Alvarnas, MD, vice president of government affairs and senior...
ajmc.com
Real-World Study of Voxelotor for Sickle Cell Disease Shows Safety, Efficacy Similar to Clinical Trials
Over the course of voxelotor treatment, hemoglobin levels and hemolysis markers improved, with results sustained over the treatment period. A study of patients with sickle cell disease (SCD) treated with voxelotor (Oxbryta) found that real-world results were consistent with the phase 3 HOPE trial that led to the drug’s approval. The findings were presented as a poster at the annual Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus meeting.
ajmc.com
Report Suggests Best Practices for Care of Pediatric Sickle Cell Disease
A panel of specialists proposed 26 essential elements for comprehensive pediatric sickle cell disease care, laying groundwork for standardized guidelines and the establishment of accredited care centers in the future. A special report published in Pediatric Blood and Cancer proposes a roster of essential, optimal, and suggested components of pediatric...
ajmc.com
First FDA-Approved Therapy for Repigmentation Is a Breakthrough for Vitiligo, Says Dr Brett King
Prior to this first therapy for repigmentation being approved, the only approved therapy was a depigmenting agent, which is usually the opposite of what providers are trying to accomplish with treatment. While the diagnosis of vitiligo is fairly straightforward, identifying the goal of treatment can vary among patients, explained Brett...
World Diabetes Day: 5 things to do now to reduce your risk of Type 2
Type 2 diabetes is extremely common, so much so that by 2030, Diabetes UK predicts that five-and-a-half million people in the UK will have the condition. However, there are some really simple ways to reduce your risk of developing type 2 – and improve your overall health at the same time.“Diabetes is a condition where blood sugar levels run out of control due to a lack of the hormone insulin, leading to dangerous health complications such as blindness and kidney damage. More than nine in 10 cases are type 2 diabetes, which [unlike type 1] is preventable because it’s linked...
ajmc.com
Dr Debra Patt: DESTINY-Breast04 Realizes a Promise of Modern Cancer Therapy
Debra Patt, MD, PhD, MBA, executive vice president of public policy and strategic initiatives at Texas Oncology, expands on her keynote address at the 2022 meeting of Patient-Centered Oncology Care®, which focused on DESTINY-Breast04 study findings and their applicability to managed care. If oncologists can control patients' cancer toxicity,...
ajmc.com
CDI-Related Mortality Risk Greater in Hospitalized Children With Cystic Fibrosis
Pediatric patients who developed coexisting Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) while hospitalized for cystic fibrosis exhibited greater mortality risk, length of stay, and cost compared with those without cooccuring CDI. Hospitalized children with cystic fibrosis (CF) who develop coocuring Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) are at significantly greater risk for adverse clinical...
ajmc.com
Doubling Women’s Lung Cancer Research Funding Would Generate Major Returns, Study Says
Lung cancer is the number one cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the United States, yet relatively little research funding is spent on the issue, the authors of a new study say. Doubling the amount of money spent on researching lung cancer in women could lead to a dramatic...
ajmc.com
In Sight: The Future of Biosimilars in Ophthalmology Care
A moderated digital open forum facilitating an interactive discussion among health care professionals, health system executives, health care payers, and health policy influencers about promise and the barriers to the expanded use of biosimilars in ophthalmic applications. When first-generation biosimilars were introduced in the United States, there was much anticipation...
ajmc.com
Health Societies Want Governments to Prioritize Fight Against Pneumonia
World Pneumonia Day is Saturday, November 12, and health organizations issued a call to action to do a better job of diagnosing, treating, and preventing the disease. For World Pneumonia Day November 12, the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS) is calling on governments and other stakeholders to take urgent action to tackle pneumonia.
ajmc.com
Strong Communication Is Necessary for Practices Stocking Multiple Biosimilars
With multiple biosimilars approved for a reference product and different payers preferring particular products, communication between the clinical pharmacy team and the managed care team is crucial, said Timothy Murphy, MD, medical oncologist/hematologist with Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers. With multiple biosimilars approved for a reference product and different payers preferring...
ajmc.com
What We're Reading: Climate Resilience Pledge; Improving Addiction Care; Weak Grip Strength May Signal Biological Aging
More than 100 health care organizations signed a HHS climate resilience pledge; linking patients in addiction treatment with a primary care practitioner is linked with improved long-term health outcomes; older men and women with weak grip strength may have accelerated biological aging. Health Care Organizations Sign Climate Resilience Pledge. HHS...
ajmc.com
Strategies for Managing Autoimmune Complications in CLL
While chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) typically progresses slowly, awareness of rare but potentially serious complications is crucial to improve outcomes. Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a common and typically indolent malignancy, but some patients present with rapidly progressing disease that can transform into non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL). A review published in the American Journal of Hematology details autoimmune and extranodal complications that can arise and summarizes current management strategies.
ajmc.com
AJMC® in the Press, November 11, 2022
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A piece by Healio cited a study published in the September issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). The study, “Physician Response to COVID-19–Driven Telehealth Flexibility for Opioid Use Disorder,” found that COVID-19-driven telehealth exposure positively shifted physician respondents’ perceptions of telehealth effectiveness, with a majority of clinicians reportedly likely to continue use if temporary telehealth regulatory flexibility is permanently extended.
ajmc.com
While Mortality Wanes for RA, Patients Still at Higher Risk of All-Cause Mortality
The observational study found that 25% of deaths were premature and that mortality associated with rheumatoid arthritis (RA) resulted from cardiovascular, cancer, and respiratory causes. While rheumatoid arthritis (RA)-related deaths have dropped over the last 2 decades, patients with the condition still face a higher risk of mortality compared with...
Comments / 0