James Gmiter indicates his football career is over
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Veteran WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter announced Sunday evening via social media that his football career has come to an end. Gmiter has missed each of the last four games due to injury. “I’m going to miss this game…thank you for everything,” he posted, followed by...
Hall wins title, WVU claims nine top-four finishes at Bearcat Open
VESTAL, N.Y. (Nov. 13, 2022) – Junior Peyton Hall won the 165-pound championship to lead the West Virginia University wrestling team at the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open inside the Events Center, on Sunday afternoon. Hall, ranked No. 7 by FloWrestling, matched up with No. 10 Julian Ramirez...
WVU volleyball falls to Kansas
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas, on Saturday, Nov. 12. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers with seven digs. She was followed by junior libero Skye Stokes, who tallied six digs. Stokes leads WVU on the campaign with 336 digs and 29 service aces, while Miller leads WVU with 265 kills.
FINAL: West Virginia 23, Oklahoma 20
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia football (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) looks to break a three-game skid on Saturday as the Mountaineers host Oklahoma (5-4, 2-4) in a Big 12 Conference clash. Kickoff is set for noon ET on FOX Sports 1. For a full preview of the clash,...
Mountaineers Head North For Bearcat Open
The West Virginia University wrestling team travels to the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open, hosted by Binghamton University, on Sunday, Nov. 13. The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., EST, inside the Events Center in Vestal, New York. “We just want to see our guys build off...
GBN Podcast: WVU football finally bests Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — After nine straight losses to Oklahoma, including several by three points or fewer, it may have felt to some like the Mountaineers may never defeat the Sooners as members of the same conference. But then, an unlikely hero came to the rescue to change’s West Virginia’s...
Quick Hits: Brown breaks down WVU’s win over OU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia is finally over the Sooner hump. Neal Brown’s 2022 Mountaineer squad became the first WVU team to beat Oklahoma in the Big 12 era on Saturday, edging the Sooners 23-20 at home. West Virginia snapped a streak of eight losses to OU, including a heartbreaking loss to the squad in Norman last season.
WVU qualifies for cross country NCAA National Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team earned first-place at the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship at Blue and White Golf Course, hosted by Penn State University on Friday, Nov. 11. McCabe finished the 6k with a time of...
WVU Travels to West Point for Matchup at Army
The No. 3-ranked West Virginia University rifle team embarks on its final road trip of the fall semester this weekend, as the Mountaineers are set to travel to West Point, New York, on Saturday, Nov. 12, for a match against No. 14 Army. Saturday’s contest against the Black Knights is...
Toussaint’s 18 helps WVU pounce on Pitt
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Six straight for the Mountaineers. West Virginia (2-0) extended its Backyard Brawl winning streak to six games after beating Pitt (1-1) 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers were led by its newest faces, especially guard Joe Toussaint, who notched 18 points. WVU started hot,...
Hammond Announces Signing of Lake
West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Griffin Lake (Emmaus, Pennsylvania/Emmaus High School) has signed a national letter of intent. Along with shooting for Emmaus High, Lake also has shot for the Ontlaunee Junior Rifle Team since Sept. 2016, and is a member of the USA Shooting Futures Team.
What Bob Huggins Said Following WVU's Win Over Pitt
West Virginia defeated the Pitt Panthers on Friday evening, 81-56. Shortly after the game, head coach Bob Huggins sat courtside with Tony Caridi and Jay Jacobs for a postgame radio interview on the Mountaineer Sports Network. Below are a few quotes from the head coach. "We got to get everybody...
Postgame Reaction from WVU WBB HC Dawn Plitzuweit’s First Win as Mountaineer
West Virginia women’s basketball head coach Dawn Plitzuweit and players talk with the media after winning their opening game of the season and earning Coach P, as she’s know as, her first win as a Mountaineer on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Welcome to the new home of WVU...
Preston County sobriety checkpoint rescheduled
The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Preston County in November.
Best Thing We Saw Tonight: History made in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, W.Va. – History was made after all of the Marion County teams made the postseason. North Marion, East Fairmont and Fairmont Senior all earned postseason bids. In their first round playoff games, North Marion defeated Lincoln 37-7, and Fairmont Senior defeated Chapmanville 42-20. Scott defeated East Fairmont 35-31.
WWII veteran from Fairmont created Big Mac
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Veterans Day, we want to tell you about one late local veteran who created something that may surprise you. Jim Delligatti, the man who invented McDonald’s flagship sandwich, the Big Mac, graduated from Fairmont Senior High School in Marion County in 1936. After graduation,...
Hunter’s buck of a lifetime brings no joy
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Most deer hunters spend their life dreaming about that “buck of a lifetime.” A few get the opportunity to harvest the animal and put it on the wall for years to come as a cherished memory. For most, it’s just a dream which never comes to fruition.
First ‘Food Truck Battle’ came to Clarksburg
An inaugural "Food Truck Battle" took place in the Kohl's parking lot on Emily Drive, starting at 11 a.m. on Nov. 12.
West Virginia road in hunting area will be closed for two months to vehicular traffic
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV (WTRF) — Dunkard Fork Wildlife Management Area in Marshall County, West Virginia, will be closed to vehicular traffic for two months while dam repairs are being made at the lake, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced on Thursday. The wildlife management area will remain open to foot traffic and […]
