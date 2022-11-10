ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”

UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans

Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Baltimore

Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston

Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
goduke.com

Blue Devils Honored Saturday at Football Contest

DURHAM – On Saturday at the Duke football contest against Virginia Tech, the women's tennis program was honored for winning the program's 18th ACC Championship in school history this past April. Head coach Jamie Ashworth, volunteer assistant coach Stephen Ward and athletic trainer Tara Siesel along with Chloe Beck,...
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Filipowski's Double-Double Leads No. 7 Duke Past USC Upstate, 84-38

DURHAM -- Led by freshman Kyle Filipowski's second consecutive double-double, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils defeated USC Upstate on Friday night, 84-38. Filipowski's 15 points led five Blue Devils in double figures, while Duke's defense limited the Spartans to just 27.8% shooting from the field in the 46-point victory. HOW IT...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Duke freshman Lively to make debut vs. USC Upstate

Durham, N.C. — Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has announced that freshman Dereck Lively II will dress and be available to play tonight when the No. 7 Blue Devils host USC Upstate at 6:30 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Lively, the preseason Rookie of the Year in the ACC,...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

AFTERMATH: APP STATE 79 – NCCU 74

Believe it or not, Appalachian State needed to get over the hangover from its record-setting 142-point scoring performance in its season-opener, where an overmatched opponent didn’t challenge the Mountaineers on either end of the court. North Carolina Central is a tough team, both in terms of talent and grit,...
DURHAM, NC
accesswdun.com

Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
MONROE, GA
rolling out

Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host

Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Triangle Tribune

Charleston Man, Durham Leader

DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
DURHAM, NC
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Celebrates Birthday With Adorable ‘Encanto’-Themed Party

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter celebrated her birthday in the cutest way this past weekend. Friday’s rainfall caused a change of venue for the Walk of Heroes Veterans Day observance, but it did not dampen the expressions of appreciation for those who have served this nation in the armed forces. Ceremonies were held at Bethel Christian Church. Among those participating in the event … Click for more.PHOTOS: Veterans honored at Walk of Heroes in Rockdale County.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

