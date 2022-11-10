Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 years ago, a woman with Autism suspiciously disappeared while cat-sitting for her parents. What happened to Jenna?Fatim HemrajAtlanta, GA
BBQ competition drawing national teams to Cumming FairgroundsMichelle HallCumming, GA
7 Ways To Bring Warmth And Joy To Atlanta's Homeless This HolidayJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
How To Do A Road Trip From Atlanta To LAMario DonevskiAtlanta, GA
50 Most Beautiful People In Atlanta According To JEZEBELJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Related
keepingitheel.com
UNC Basketball: Armando Bacot “I’m Not the CEO”
UNC basketball standout Armando Bacot made some interesting comments after the Tar Heels latest victory. We are two games into the UNC Basketball season and the number one ranked Tar Heels still seem to be putting things together. Last night, Pre-Season ACC POY candidate Armando Bacot had one point and one rebound at halftime. Not ideal against a team that is nowhere near the level of competition that UNC will face in the coming months.
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako's signing plans
Of the five 2023 Duke basketball prizes, five-star Mackenzie Mgbako is the only one who has yet to sign his national letter of intent. The other four — five-stars Caleb Foster, Jared McCain, TJ Power, and Sean Stewart — all did so on the first day of the fall signing period earlier this week. ...
Duke basketball big man joins Marvin Bagley III on exclusive list
Before Friday night, Marvin Bagley III, the 2017-18 ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, was the only Duke basketball freshman in history to begin his college career with two consecutive double-doubles. Now, thanks to power forward Kyle Filipowski's second powerful performance across the No. 7 Blue Devils' 2-0 start,...
Mount St. Mary's loses 86-38 to No. 10 NC State
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James came off the bench to score 17 of her 19 points in the second half for No. 10 North Carolina State in its 86-38 romp over Mount St. Mary's on Sunday.Diamond Johnson had 13 points and Jada Boyd and Madison Hayes both scored 11 points for the Wolfpack (3-0), who overpowered the Mountaineers with a 63-21 rebounding advantage."We did a really good job of crashing," N.C. State coach Wes Moore said of the rebounding. "I think great teams really take advantage of the boards at both ends."Hayes had 11 rebounds. James made 6 of...
Riley Leonard posting one of best seasons for a QB in Duke program history
On Saturday, Riley Leonard became just the second quarterback in Duke program history to score 10+ rushing touchdowns and 10+ passing touchdowns in a season. After the win over Virginia Tech on Saturday, the third time Leonard has thrown for two touchdowns in his career, his season tally moved to 13 passing scores and ten on the ground.
247Sports
Hubert Davis challenges 'soft' UNC basketball in No. 1 Tar Heels' near upset against Charleston
Hubert Davis and the North Carolina Tar Heels found themselves trailing Charleston at halftime by seven points in Friday’s game. No. 1 UNC basketball pulled away with a 102-86 win, though, thanks to its leading scorers. Armando Bacot had 28 points on the night, all but one of his points were scored after halftime. Caleb Love totaled 25 points for the Tar Heels. He made 20 of 28 shots (71.4%) after halftime and finished the game shooting 60%. But the Tar Heels needed the push at halftime to put up those numbers, so Davis explained how he challenged his team to lock-in and get the win.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Honored Saturday at Football Contest
DURHAM – On Saturday at the Duke football contest against Virginia Tech, the women's tennis program was honored for winning the program's 18th ACC Championship in school history this past April. Head coach Jamie Ashworth, volunteer assistant coach Stephen Ward and athletic trainer Tara Siesel along with Chloe Beck,...
goduke.com
Filipowski's Double-Double Leads No. 7 Duke Past USC Upstate, 84-38
DURHAM -- Led by freshman Kyle Filipowski's second consecutive double-double, the seventh-ranked Blue Devils defeated USC Upstate on Friday night, 84-38. Filipowski's 15 points led five Blue Devils in double figures, while Duke's defense limited the Spartans to just 27.8% shooting from the field in the 46-point victory. HOW IT...
Duke freshman Lively to make debut vs. USC Upstate
Durham, N.C. — Duke head coach Jon Scheyer has announced that freshman Dereck Lively II will dress and be available to play tonight when the No. 7 Blue Devils host USC Upstate at 6:30 p.m. at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Lively, the preseason Rookie of the Year in the ACC,...
How to watch or stream NC State vs Campbell college basketball game on Friday night
N.C. State began its season with a 49-point win over an overmatched opponent on Monday. And now the Wolfpack will attempt to rinse and repeat on tonight against Campbell. The Camels opened with a win over St. Augustine.
4-star edge Rico Walker steps away from UNC commitment, reopens recruitment
Hickory, N.C. — Hickory High School edge rusher Rico Walker, who committed to UNC, announced he is reopening his commitment. Walker made the announcement late Friday on his Twitter account, simply tweeting, "My recruitment is back open." Walker committed to the Tar Heels in July. Standing at 6-foot-3 and...
247Sports
AFTERMATH: APP STATE 79 – NCCU 74
Believe it or not, Appalachian State needed to get over the hangover from its record-setting 142-point scoring performance in its season-opener, where an overmatched opponent didn’t challenge the Mountaineers on either end of the court. North Carolina Central is a tough team, both in terms of talent and grit,...
cbs17
UNC parking deck car fire impacts parking for Tar Heel basketball game against College of Charleston
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A Thursday fire at a UNC-Chapel Hill parking deck will impact parking for Friday night’s Tar Heels’ basketball game against the College of Charleston that is set to start at 7 p.m. A car fire broke out Thursday morning in the Dogwood...
accesswdun.com
Football playoffs: Monroe Area upsets No. 1 seed Dawson, 35-14
DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — Monroe Area proved it was worthy of a top seed in the Class 3A playoffs. The Purple Hurricanes (6-5, Region 8-3A No. 4) racked up more than 400 yards of total offense en route to a 35-14 win over No. 1 seeded Dawson County in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs on Saturday at Tiger Stadium.
Jackie Paige named new Atlanta midday radio host
Atlanta has a new radio host on the airwaves. On Nov. 11, Radio One Atlanta announced Jackie Paige is now the new MAJIC 107.5/97.5 midday host. “I’m truly excited and honored to be making my way to Atlanta to join the legendary Urban One Atlanta family,” Paige said, according to the announcement. “The southern hospitality, award-winning food, and culture is unmatched. and I’m elated to call Atlanta home. I’d like to thank Jeff Wilson, Tim Davies, Derek Harper, Kashon Powell, Mike Swift, Colby Colb and my entire Radio One family for their continued support. It’s been an amazing ride in the DMV. The journey continues in the A.”
Charleston Man, Durham Leader
DURHAM – William Logan may be a Charleston man, but he is a Durham leader. The Hillside High School principal was awarded Durham Public Schools 2023 Principal of the Year Award. It is his second time winning the award in nearly a decade, so what makes him such a great leader and person? Here’s what those closest to him told The Tribune.
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project
The NCCU coach is partnering with his company to redevelop a legacy community in his hometown. The post LeVelle Moton announces Raleigh affordable housing project appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
nccu.edu
North Carolina Central University Board of Trustees to Meet on Nov. 15
The North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at 9 a.m., in the Banquet Hall, located on the first floor of W.G. Pearson Dining Hall. Draft minutes from the Sept. 28, 2022, meeting, as well as the agenda for the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade’s Daughter Celebrates Birthday With Adorable ‘Encanto’-Themed Party
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade's daughter celebrated her birthday in the cutest way this past weekend. Friday’s rainfall caused a change of venue for the Walk of Heroes Veterans Day observance, but it did not dampen the expressions of appreciation for those who have served this nation in the armed forces. Ceremonies were held at Bethel Christian Church. Among those participating in the event … Click for more.PHOTOS: Veterans honored at Walk of Heroes in Rockdale County.
Comments / 0