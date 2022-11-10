Read full article on original website
Long Beach commissioner threatened political opponents would be put on ‘list,’ city attorney says
A Long Beach Equity and Human Relations commissioner threatened her political opponents with being put on “a list” in online comments, a statement that could lead to disciplinary action, including potentially being removed from the commission, according to a letter from the city attorney’s office. The post Long Beach commissioner threatened political opponents would be put on ‘list,’ city attorney says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
sanfernandosun.com
Horvath Increases Lead to 1,500 Votes in Open LA County Supervisor Seat
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – West Hollywood City Councilwoman Lindsey Horvath was still clinging to a narrow lead after the latest updated vote count against state Sen. Bob Hertzberg in their battle for an open seat on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As Election Day votes continued to...
LA County sheriff's race: Robert Luna grows lead again for margin of nearly 260,000 votes
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna widened his lead over Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva for a margin of nearly 260,000 votes.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 9,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has taken a slim lead in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest batch of results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Saturday showed Bass jumping in front of Rick Caruso by more than 9,400 votes. Saturday’s vote totals showed Bass holding with 306,990 votes, […]
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Plus, LA City Council sticks with plan to end COVID-19 tenant protections
Pressure Mounts To Extend COVID Eviction Protections, But So Far, LA Council Doesn’t Budge
Tenant groups say an earlier vote to phase out L.A.’s pandemic eviction protections is tainted by anti-renter sentiments that came to light in leaked tape.
Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop
The next vote count drop in the biggest race in L.A. arrives on Friday. The race between the two candidates is so close, they have already swapped frontrunner status once The post Race For L.A. Mayor in Dead Heat Ahead of Next Vote Count Drop appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
horizonskyline.net
Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide
On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Bass narrows gap as more ballots get counted
Votes are still being counted in the race to be the next mayor of Los Angeles, but the latest batch of election results show Rick Caruso’s lead over Karen Bass diminishing. Caruso carried a 12,000-vote lead into Wednesday, with about one million ballots left to be counted across Los Angeles County. The Los Angeles County […]
2urbangirls.com
Carson election results show incumbents maintain lead over challengers
CARSON, Calif. – The latest election updates show incumbents on the city council maintaining solid leads over their challengers and keeping the User Utility Tax (UUT) in place to maintain some city services. Ballot Measure R asked residents to maintain the current 2% UUT to maintain emergency services, protect...
LAPD Chief, $4 Million Harassment Case Winner Set as Witnesses in Trial
A Los Angeles police captain who sued the city, alleging a fellow LAPD captain and others wrongfully conducted a search of his home in 2021 plans to call that colleague as well as Chief Michel Moore as witnesses in the upcoming trial of his case.
foxla.com
2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results
LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
foxla.com
“The Issue Is”: The 2022 midterms are over, attention turns to 2024
LOS ANGELES - The votes are still being counted, but after months of campaigning, and hundreds of million dollars spent, the 2022 midterms have come and gone. It was an election that many polls and prognosticators expected to be a "red wave," Republicans sweeping back into power on high crime and inflation, and low approval ratings for the Biden administration.
LA mayor race: Karen Bass takes lead over Rick Caruso in latest numbers
Though the race remains too close to call, Karen Bass took a lead over Rick Caruso in Friday's update to Los Angeles mayoral results.
beverlypress.com
L.A. voters speak
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
Karen Bass trims Rick Caruso's lead in tight race to be next LA mayor, latest results show
Who will be the next mayor of Los Angeles? The latest numbers show the race between Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso remains tight.
getnews.info
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Race: Luna expands lead over Villanueva
The latest batch of election results from Los Angeles County shows Robert Luna’s lead in his bid to unseat Alex Villanueva as sheriff continues to grow. The Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office released updated ballot totals on Friday which showed the gap expanding between the two candidates. Luna carried a lead of more than 205,000 […]
Washington Examiner
Ultraprogressive Los Angeles DA George Gascon loses 'slam dunk' trial of officer faking sniper attack
A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy who faked getting shot in a sniper attack was convicted of just a single misdemeanor count this week after the prosecutor failed to convince a jury that the lawman had lied to obtain workers' compensation benefits. Deputy Angel Reinosa was convicted Tuesday of...
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal Evening Briefing: LA mayor, sherrif election updates; report indicates rent hikes on tap for LA, OC; Dodgers decline $16M option on Turner
Good evening, SoCal. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. The chilly air settles in over SoCal again Thursday night. People living in the high desert will once again wake up to freezing temperatures Friday morning. Daytime...
