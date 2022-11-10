ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Long Beach Post

Long Beach commissioner threatened political opponents would be put on ‘list,’ city attorney says

A Long Beach Equity and Human Relations commissioner threatened her political opponents with being put on "a list" in online comments, a statement that could lead to disciplinary action, including potentially being removed from the commission, according to a letter from the city attorney's office.
LONG BEACH, CA
horizonskyline.net

Attempted Eviction of Tenant Ends in Apparent Suicide

On Thursday morning LA Sheriffs arrived at an apartment building on Cahuenga in Hollywood to serve an eviction notice. Before they were able to enter the apartment, they heard a single gunshot from inside. Eventually they gained entry, and found an individual who had died from “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Carson election results show incumbents maintain lead over challengers

CARSON, Calif. – The latest election updates show incumbents on the city council maintaining solid leads over their challengers and keeping the User Utility Tax (UUT) in place to maintain some city services. Ballot Measure R asked residents to maintain the current 2% UUT to maintain emergency services, protect...
CARSON, CA
foxla.com

2022 Midterms: LA County to give update on election results

LOS ANGELES - LA County's registrar's office shared an update on the election results as Californians await the outcome of some of the races. As promised hours after Thursday's tweet, LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan gave an update on the November general election around 4:30 p.m. The announcement comes as residents across Southern California await the latest on several high-profile races, including the Los Angeles Mayor, the Los Angeles County Sheriff and seats to represent Southern California districts in the U.S. House.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

“The Issue Is”: The 2022 midterms are over, attention turns to 2024

LOS ANGELES - The votes are still being counted, but after months of campaigning, and hundreds of million dollars spent, the 2022 midterms have come and gone. It was an election that many polls and prognosticators expected to be a "red wave," Republicans sweeping back into power on high crime and inflation, and low approval ratings for the Biden administration.
LOS ANGELES, CA
beverlypress.com

L.A. voters speak

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk’s office issued updated election totals on Nov. 10 representing vote by mail ballots cast and returned through Election Day. The race for mayor of Los Angeles tightened, but developer Rick Caruso remains in the lead with 50.25% (273,941 votes) of the vote...
LOS ANGELES, CA

