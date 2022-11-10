I hate, really really hate, the scam phone calls I get every day. It’s not the worst situation in the world going on right now, but amounts to around $547+ million annually scammed out of vulnerable citizens of the United States. That’s about $1,500,000/day, around $62,000 every hour, of every single day of the year, mostly flowing into known criminal enterprise call centers in known locations. These criminal organizations are often centered in India because Indians speak English. We know their exact locations because that's just how computers and these scams work. If the scammers attempt to disguise themselves electronically,...

