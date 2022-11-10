Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
US sanctions firms involved in production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia
The US Treasury Department on Tuesday unveiled additional sanctions on the entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia. The sanctions target several aviation related companies and two individuals — Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov — who facilitated the Russian mercenary Wagner Group’s “acquisition of UAVs from Iran,” according to the department.
KEYT
US Navy: 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran to Yemen seized
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The U.S. Navy said Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound to Yemen from Iran, the first-such seizure in that country’s yearslong war as a cease-fire there has broken down.
KEYT
Moroccan citizen arrested in Germany on spying allegations
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office says a Moroccan citizen has been arrested in the western Cologne area in for possible spying and that his premises have been searched. They said Monday that the man, only identified as Mohamed A. in line with German privacy rules, “is strongly suspected of having worked for a Moroccan intelligence service since mid-April 2021 at the latest. The suspect allegedly spied on supporters of HIRAK, a large Moroccan protest movement, who were living in Germany. The statement said the defendant demanded money for his services and he transmitted information on one person.
KEYT
Nigerian local chief killed in renewed separatist violence
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police say gunmen have shot dead a local chief and two of his aides during an attack in Nigeria’s southeastern Imo state. The gunmen disguised themselves as “persons in distress” who had come to report an emergency situation to him before opening fire, the police spokesperson said. The latest incident in Imo state follows a similar trend of attacks across Nigeria’s southeast region in which members of the militant arm of the group Indigenous People of Biafra have emerged as prime suspects. IPOB, which is an outlawed separatist group, has been pressing for the region to break away from the West African nation and become independent. IPOB denied involvement in the latest attack.
KEYT
Pakistani judge sentences two Islamic militants to death
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani court has convicted and sentenced to death two Islamic militants over a suicide attack last year that killed nine Chinese engineers, two paramilitary troops and two other locals in the country’s northwest. Police on Monday said Judge Sajjad Ahmed Jan sentenced Mohammad Hussain and Mohammad Ayaz to death for for killing 13 people. Hussain and Ayaz were found guilty of orchestrating the July 14, 2021 suicide attack on a bus in the mountainous Kohistan region. Nine Chinese were killed and 27 wounded as the blast toppled the bus a deep ravine. Two Pakistani troops escorting the Chinese and two others were also killed.
KEYT
US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist. The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power” stemming from their government work. The determinations were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press. The AP reported in March that the State Department was paying more than $2 million per month to provide 24-hour security to Pompeo and Hook.
KEYT
Israel PM rejects US probe into killing of Shireen Abu Akleh
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s departing prime minister says Israel will not participate in an American investigation into the fatal shooting of a prominent Al Jazeera correspondent in the occupied West Bank. Yair Lapid on Tuesday was responding to reports that the U.S. Justice Department was opening a probe into the killing of 51-year-old Shireen Abu Akleh last May in Jenin, a Palestinian city. Akleh was a Palestinian-American journalist. A Justice Department spokesman had no comment. But an FBI probe into the actions of an ally would mark a rare — if not unprecedented — step, threatening to strain close ties between the countries. Lapid said Israeli soldiers will not be investigated by any foreign country, “however friendly.”
Stray Russian missiles feared to have landed in Poland
If confirmed the incident would be first time Nato territory has been struck during war with Ukraine
KEYT
Palestinian kills 3 Israelis, wounds 3 in West Bank stabbing
JERUSALEM (AP) — Officials say a Palestinian killed three Israelis and wounded three others in an attack in a settlement in the occupied West Bank before he was shot and killed by Israeli security personnel. The Zaka paramedic service confirmed the three were killed in the settlement of Ariel on Tuesday. The three wounded were hospitalized in serious condition. Israeli news outlets said the attacker was trying to flee the scene and drove a car onto the adjacent highway, collided with oncoming traffic, then fled the vehicle before he was shot. The Palestinian Health Ministry later confirmed he was killed. Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid sent condolences and said Israel was “fighting terror nonstop and full force.”
KEYT
European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia
NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow’s biggest supporter, China. Charles Michel said Tuesday that this week’s meeting of the world’s largest economies in Bali was crucial to stopping Moscow’s push “to use food and energy as weapons.” He said on the first day of the Group of 20 summit that the nine-month war waged by Russia has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate.
KEYT
Russian parliament displays art by Griner case figure Bout
MOSCOW (AP) — A show of prison artwork by a Russian arms trader serving 25 years in the United States and the focus of speculation about a prisoner swap that could free WBNA star Brittney Griner has opened at the upper chamber of the Russian parliament. The exhibition at the Federation Council that opened Tuesday underlines Russia’s strong interest in the release of Viktor Bout. Russian officials say he is an “entrepreneur” who was unjustly arrested and sentenced to 25 years but who is characterized abroad as the ruthless “Merchant of Death.” Russia has agitated for his release since he was arrested in Thailand in 2008 and later convicted of terrorism for allegedly trying to sell up to $20 million in weapons.
KEYT
Aide: Pakistani PM orders review of ban on Oscar-entry film
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the prime minister has ordered a review of the ban on the country’s Oscar entry, the movie “Joyland.” The movie, which features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman, is Pakistan’s entry for next year’s Academy Awards and was a prizewinner at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. But the film has caused controversy in Muslim-majority Pakistan and state censors banned its showing at movie theaters two days ago. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in the country, despite some progress on their rights. An advisor to Pakistan’s prime minister tweeted late on Monday that a “high-level” committee will assess the merits and complaints about the film.
KEYT
US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy. It would be the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship, and would come amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The State Department on Monday confirmed the latest meeting to The Associated Press. The department says the talks would be limited to migration. U.S. statistics indicate U.S. authorities stopped Cubans nearly 221,000 times in the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, a 471% increase from the year before.
KEYT
Haiti fears spike in cholera cases as fuel blockade lifts
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Cholera cases are overwhelming Haiti as experts warn the situation could worsen now that the country is bustling once again after a paralyzing fuel blockade that lasted two months. Dr. Jeanty Fils, a spokesman for Haiti’s Ministry of Health, tells The Associated Press that people are back on the streets and likely spreading cholera as the government struggles to find life-saving equipment including IV supplies amid an ongoing discussion on whether to request cholera vaccines. At least 156 people have died and more than 6,900 are hospitalized, according to the Pan American Health Organization and Haiti’s government, although officials believe the numbers are much higher.
KEYT
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings. Dueling legal briefs unsealed Monday lay bare a continuing dispute over the status of thousands of records taken during an Aug. 8 FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. The disagreement is playing out before a veteran Brooklyn judge, Raymond Dearie, who was appointed to conduct his own review of the seized records and to resolve disputes between the two sides over claims of executive privilege and attorney-client privilege.
KEYT
China state media demands strict adherence to ‘zero-COVID’
BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling party has called for strict adherence to the hard-line “zero-COVID” policy in an apparent attempt to guide public perceptions after regulations were eased slightly in places. The party’s flagship newspaper said in an editorial China must “unswervingly implement” the policy that requires mass obligatory testing and places millions under lockdown to try to eliminate the coronavirus. Local party officials are under immense pressure to stop outbreaks, though they’ve tried to slightly ease quarantine and other anti-virus measures to reduce costs and disruption. The Communist Party and leader Xi Jinping have deeply invested their authority and reputation in “zero-COVID,” but China appears to be taking cautious, incremental steps toward rejoining the world.
KEYT
Pakistan reverses course, bans ‘Joyland’ from cinemas
ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani official says the country’s Oscar entry, “Joyland,” is banned from cinemas, despite being previously approved for release. The movie features a love story between a married man and a transgender woman and caused controversy in the Muslim-majority country even before it hit the big screen. Transgender people are considered outcasts by many in Pakistan, especially in conservative areas, where they are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered. A government spokesman said Monday the film was uncertified, meaning it cannot be screened in movie theaters under the jurisdiction of the central censor board. He did not explain the reason for the U-turn. The film’s director has condemned the decision, calling it unconstitutional and illegal.
KEYT
In asylum dispute, Austrian mayor takes down migrant tents
ST. GEORGEN, Austria (AP) — In a standoff over the rising number of asylum-seekers in Austria, the mayor of a small village has defied the federal government and ordered that tents housing migrants be dismantled. After a weeks-long conflict, St. Georgen Mayor Ferdinand Aigner on Monday had more than a dozen tents removed, citing security concerns. The national government has repeatedly criticized the village’s resistance toward housing asylum-seekers. Across Europe, the number of people applying for protection has reached highs not seen since over 1 million people sought refuge seven years ago. That has placed strains on national asylum systems. Berlin has turned a former airport into a temporary refugee shelter for up to 3,600 migrants.
KEYT
N Macedonia, Albania boost ties amid common push to join EU
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — The prime ministers of North Macedonia and Albania have agreed to boost energy and infrastructure cooperation, as both Balkan neighbors work to realize their ambitions of moving toward European Union membership. During a meeting Monday in North Macedonia’s capital of Skopje, Dimitar Kovachevski and visiting Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama pledged to cooperate on their EU accession bids and address the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The two countries started membership negotiations with the EU in July, in a process that is expected to take years.
KEYT
Feds end Ukraine-related foreign lobbying investigation into Rudy Giuliani without filing charges
Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani’s activities in Ukraine have closed their investigation after more than two years and said no criminal charges will be brought. Prosecutors with the office of US Attorney for the Southern District of New York have been investigating Giuliani, the former personal attorney to former...
Comments / 0