Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Mansfield orders demolition of West Park shopping center's main building
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield has placed demolition orders on the crumbing L-shaped shopping strip at 1157 Park Ave. West. The building makes up most of the retail space at the West Park Shopping Center. GALLERY: West Park Shopping Center. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent...
richlandsource.com
Open Source: ‘Connor Strong’: Community raises money & hope for sheriff’s deputy recovery
MANSFIELD -- Angi Prince has spent nearly every day since Aug. 14 in the Ohio State University Medical Center in Columbus. She has waited patiently at her son’s side as he recovers from a head-on collision that left him with life-threatening injuries. The 24-year-old Connor Prince suffered a brain injury, stroke and multiple broken bones from the collision.
richlandsource.com
A view from history: Mansfield’s arches
Last week we looked at the Feast of Ceres in Mansfield, the grand celebration of the fall harvest and Mansfield's abundant industry. One other notable aspect of this celebration was actually a part of the Mansfield streetscape for many years: Mansfield's lighted arches on Main Street.
richlandsource.com
Open Source: 'What in the world' does the City of Mansfield mean by 'readiness to serve' water charge?
Question: The city of Mansfield is considering raising water rates. One of the proposed charges each month is a "readiness to serve" charge. What in the world does that term mean? I've seen no explanation. How much will it cost water customers? How much money will be generated and what will it be used for? Please tell me more.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Holiday Feast Road Trip: Mama Jo Pies
1969 Cooper Foster Park Rd. Thousands of Columbus Seniors Are Getting Walk-in Tubs With This New Program. This Diy Method Removes Wrinkles Like Crazy (Try Tonight) I Had Enough of My Keurig! but I Was About to Throw It in the Trash when I Found. Angelino's Coffee. Columbus Homeowners Are...
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging to host Caregiver Appreciation event on Nov. 18
ONTARIO - The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. in collaboration with Richland Academy of Arts will host a Caregiver Appreciation Event on Nov. 18 at the Richland Academy of Arts, located at 75 N. Walnut St., Mansfield. The day will be dedicated to individuals who provide care...
richlandsource.com
Diamond Wipes International completes $5 million Bucyrus expansion
BUCYRUS – Diamond Wipes International announced Tuesday that it has completed a nearly $5 million project for a production line at their facility in Bucyrus. The newly added line creates five full-time positions in addition to the 75 positions they currently employ.
richlandsource.com
Ohio prep football: Week 13 regional semifinal roundup
MANSFIELD -- A regional high school football wrap-up from all over north central Ohio. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Columbia escapes close call with Crestview.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Glitter, Sparkle & Shine: Love on a Mission's 2022 Gala
Love on a Mission, a Mansfield-based LGBTQIA+ youth support group, hosted its third annual gala Nov. 12 at the Mid-Ohio Conference Center. The event brought in more than 300 attendees. The gala added the "Sam Ramirez" award this year, given to a local adult who is generous with their resources...
richlandsource.com
Carol Maduri
Ashland: Carol Jean Maduri of Ashland, Ohio passed away on November 2, 2022 at Kingston of Ashland following and extended illness. She was 88. She was born on August 17, 1934 in Mansfield, Ohio to parents Levi J. and Doris Lucille (Moon) Henry. Strong in her faith Carol was a...
richlandsource.com
Family Life Counseling launches 3 new services: CABHS, MRSS and Level Up Wellness & Recovery
MANSFIELD -- Family Life Counseling Psychiatric Services has announced three new programs: Comprehensive Adolescent Behavioral Health Services (CABHS), Mobile Response Stabilization Services (MRSS) and Level Up Wellness & Recovery. Each program with its own specific goal.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Council to consider more than two dozen bills on Tuesday
MANSFIELD -- Pack a lunch, er, dinner on Tuesday if you're planning to attend the Mansfield City Council meeting. It's likely to be a long session for local lawmakers. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
cleveland19.com
Dover firefighters battle fire at Burger King in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Dover Fire Department, the Burger King in New Philadelphia had a structure fire Monday morning. Firefighters got to the scene around 5:30 a.m. to find a fire in the kitchen of the restaurant expanding into the dining area. Fire crews say they...
spectrumnews1.com
Summit County Humane Society offers veterans free pet adoptions in November
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — All veterans and active military personnel, or their family members, interested in an animal companion, can adopt a pet fee-free from the Humane Society of Summit County through the end of November. The free adoption opportunity was made possible by one of the humane society’s...
richlandsource.com
Off and running: Van Wert could not be caught in racing past Millersburg West Holmes
Millersburg West Holmes couldn't climb out of an early hole in fallling 40-35 to Van Wert for an Ohio high school football victory on November 12. Van Wert opened with a 14-0 advantage over Millersburg West Holmes through the first quarter.
This Ohio couple is giving away millions
This week Denison University in Granville, Ohio, announced a $21 million gift from alums Teckie and Don Shackelford to endow scholarships for area students. “Denison holds a cherished place in our hearts and has played a prominent role in our family’s story for generations. As proud, lifelong residents of central Ohio, we care deeply about promoting education in the local community. We are passionate champions for Columbus City Schools and I Know I Can.” Teckie Shackelford.
richlandsource.com
Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overwhelms Columbus Bishop Ready
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Gnadenhutten Indian Valley broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 34-10 explosion on Columbus Bishop Ready in an Ohio high school football matchup. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley moved in front of Columbus Bishop Ready 13-0 to begin the second...
richlandsource.com
Danville grinds out close victory over Lucas
Danville derailed Lucas' hopes after a 27-20 verdict in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 12. Both teams were blanked in the first quarter.
cleveland19.com
133 union members begin strike at Northeast Ohio company
AMHERST, Ohio (WOIO) - Roughly 133 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers’ went on strike Monday at Nordson Corp. in Amherst after voting to reject the company’s “last, best and final” contract offer. The strike, according to a release, began at midnight...
Comments / 0