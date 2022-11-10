Read full article on original website
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Two Separate Christmas Tree Lightings, Two Different Markets, and More! Here's What's Happening in Cary This WeekendJames TulianoCary, NC
NC Chinese Lantern Festival starts November 18th in CaryThe Planking TravelerCary, NC
A City in NC Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America for 2022Kennardo G. JamesRaleigh, NC
5 Local Coffee Shops in Cary You Need to VisitJames TulianoCary, NC
NHL
Wild goalie prospect scores long-distance goal in AHL game
Wallstedt, 2021 first-round pick, fires one 178 feet into dead center of empty net. Clearly 37 saves and an assured victory wasn't enough for Minnesota Wild goalie prospect Jesper Wallstedt, so he decided to score an empty-net goal. With 37 seconds to play in an American Hockey League game against...
NHL
Caps Continue Trip in Florida
Washington's three-game road trip continues on Tuesday night in South Florida when the Caps face the Florida Panthers for the first time since the Cats ousted them from the Stanley Cup Playoffs in the first round last May. The trip got off to an ignominious start on Sunday in Tampa...
NHL
Sabres, Bruins present referee Pollock with jerseys for 1,500th game
Teams autograph custom sweater for veteran NHL official. How does one commemorate officiating a 1,500th career NHL game?. How about with the signature of every player that played in it. NHL referee Kevin Pollock officiated his 1,500th career game on Saturday when the Boston Bruins visited the Buffalo Sabres at...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils visit Canadiens seeking 10th consecutive win
Stars forward Robertson can extend point streak to nine games; Flyers, Blue Jackets at pivotal points. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from nine games Tuesday. Runnin' with the Devils.
NHL
Canes Reassign Lajoie To Chicago
RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has reassigned defenseman Maxime Lajoie to the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League (AHL). Lajoie, 25, has earned four assists in 10 AHL games with Chicago in 2022-23...
NHL
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 15.11.22
Schwindt helps red-hot Wranglers win four of their last five. It's been a good stretch. The red-hot Wranglers head into the week having picked up nine of a possible 10 points in their last five games (4-0-1). After winning four straight, the Wranglers' winning streak came to an end on...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Stars
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (7-5-2) are home on Sunday to take on Peter DeBoer's Dallas Stars (8-5-1) for their Military Appreciation Game presented by Toyota. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The...
NHL
Sharks 'Stache Power Rankings
Yes, November is the start of the holiday season and hockey season is in full effect but most importantly, it's mustache season. We have quite a few being grown on the team, so we decided to have some fun and create an official 'Sharks 'Stache Power Rankings'. *Disclaimer: They are...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Drop OT Heartbreaker
Winnipeg scores late, very late, to send the game to overtime and a 3-2 loss on a night when Kraken goalie Martin Jones deserved better. Seattle earns one standings point. On a night with puck luck in short supply for the Kraken, Winnipeg backup goalie David Rittich won the goalie duel over the stellar-yet-again, Martin Jones, in a 3-2 overtime heartbreaker for Kraken players and faithful alike.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'BE THE BEST THAT I CAN'
The buzz around the rink ahead of Monday's tilt with the Kings. "I said in training camp he put in a really good summer in terms of training and all his on-ice, off-ice, lifestyle, that sort of thing. He's done a really good job. He just didn't take that step in training camp. But, when you're challenged to get some offence, he was one guy that I think can provide it. The other part of it, too, is if we are going to be a playoff team, I think it's important that we have some young players take the next step and he's shown that lately, for sure."
NHL
Soucy fined $2,500 for actions in Kraken game
NEW YORK - Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy has been fined $2,500 for roughing Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois during NHL Game No. 243 in Seattle on Sunday, Nov. 13, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 19:30 of the third period. Soucy...
NHL
PROSPECTS: Philip, Wise Continue to Post Point Streaks
Take a look at the top prospect performances in the Blackhawks' system in the last week of action. Take a look around the leagues as some of the Blackhawks' prospects continue to grow their point streaks. PHILIP MAKES IT FOUR STRAIGHT. In Saturday's 3-2 loss against the Texas Stars, forward...
NHL
Avalanche Drop 3-2 Loss to Blues
Colorado dropped a 3-2 loss to St. Louis on Monday night which snapped their previous four-game win streak. The Colorado Avalanche suffered a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at Ball Arena. Colorado's previous four-game point streak came to an end. The Avalanche are now 8-5-1 on the season.
NHL
Bjork delivers with goal, poise in his NHL debut for Blue Jackets
Defensemen from Sweden made it a memorable first game by becoming just seventh CBJ player to score in his debut. Marcus Bjork likes to cook dinner for teammates, loves music (in particular house music that is popular in his native Sweden) and supports Manchester City in his off time. Those...
NHL
LA Kings @ Calgary Flames: How to Watch
The Kings begin a four-game divisional road trip in Calgary. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Calgary Flames:. Where: Scotiabank Saddledome (Calgary, Alberta) Watch: Bally Sports West & Bally Sports+. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Flames: 6 - 6 - 2...
NHL
Sabres recall Bjork, Sheahan from Rochester
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled forwards Anders Bjork and Riley Sheahan from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Tuesday morning. Buffalo hosts the Vancouver Canucks tonight at KeyBank Center to close out their four-game homestand. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now. Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 on MSG.
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Frustration Sets in for Blackhawks After Missed Opportunities
Carolina blanked Chicago, 3-0, at the United Center. Coming off a two-game road trip earning three of four possible points, the Blackhawks entered the United Center looking to earn a full two points to keep their momentum going. However, Carolina's goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov would stand strong blocking all of Chicago's 27 shots in their 3-0 loss.
NHL
The Backcheck: Bolts ride fast start to win over Caps
After dropping Friday night's game to the Capitals in Washington, D.C., the Tampa Bay Lightning got a chance at immediate revenge and capitalized with an emphatic 6-3 win on Sunday night. The Bolts came out with a purpose and delivered the best period of the regular season with four goals...
NHL
Rookie Watch: Johnson, Zetterlund among best in Metropolitan Division
Blue Jackets forward among points leaders; Devils wing excelling in top-six role. The impact several rookies are making on the NHL is one of the major storylines of the 2022-23 season. Each week, NHL.com will examine topics related to this season's class in the Rookie Watch. This week, the top...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche vs. Blues
COLORADO AVALANCHE (8-4-1) VS ST. LOUIS BLUES (5-8-0) 7 PM MT | BALL ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche look to stay in the win column as they face off against Central Division rival St. Louis Blues Monday night at Ball Arena. Coverage begins at 7 P.M. on Altitude Sports. Monday's matchup...
