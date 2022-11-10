Read full article on original website
Bills QB Josh Allen comments on 'horrendous' second half in OT loss to Vikings
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills suffered a devastating 33-30 overtime loss to Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday due mainly to a fumble by the quarterback late in the fourth quarter. The fumble, Allen's third of the game, cost the Bills a surefire. Following the loss, a dejected Allen...
Dean Blandino says NFL officials made one big mistake in Vikings-Bills game
The Buffalo Bills caught a huge break near the end of regulation in their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Bills were trailing 30-27 when they began a drive with just 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. They quickly got into field goal range and were able to send the game to overtime, but not without a little help from the officials. Josh Allen completed a 20-yard pass to Gabriel Davis at the Minnesota 40. It initially looked like Davis got his hands under the ball, but replays showed that it hit the ground.
"I've never heard a football field so silent": John Lynch describes 49ers' reaction to Jason Verrett injury
The latest injury to Jason Verrett hit the San Francisco 49ers locker room hard. The well-liked and respected veteran cornerback has been plagued by injuries throughout his nine-season NFL career. He's seen all but two of his seasons end prematurely due to injuries. General manager John Lynch joined KNBR on...
Steelers’ OC Matt Canada Seems To Indicate A Behind The Scenes Battle With Mike Tomlin Has Been Raging Since Training Camp
The Pittsburgh Steelers will meet the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. The 2022 Steelers are on life support and if any magic is going to happen it has to start when the Steelers touch the ball against a stout New Orleans defense. Matt Canada has had two weeks to draw up a game plan that will work and for the good of the mental health of Steeler Nation, it must.
Why QB Jacoby Brissett could give Browns an edge vs. Dolphins
Could journeyman QB Jacoby Brissett give the Browns a huge advantage against Miami?. Brissett appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins last season, including five starts in place of an injured Tua Tagovailoa. He threw for a pedestrian 1,283 yards and five touchdowns. Every day in practice Brissett went up...
Steelers’ Najee Harris Visibly Infuriated With Reporter Over Questions During Week 10 Interview
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected a running back in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft hoping that he would be a franchise-altering player. Despite his 1,200 rushing yards during his rookie season, Najee Harris out of the University of Alabama was not necessarily effective statistically, averaging just 3.9 yards per carry.
Steelers FB Derek Watt is Absolutely Disgusted by Fans Thinking He’s Just in the NFL Because of his 2 Brothers
The Pittsburgh Steelers last touchdown scorer, FB Derek Watt is doing what he can when provided with offensive opportunities. Don’t let the Steelers’ forgetfulness of having a good NFL fullback on the roster let you forget the impact he has made and can make! Fans become so frustrated with Watt’s contract when they see the team just not utilizing him on offense. However, Watt wasn’t just signed as the team’s fullback prior to the 2020 season, he was also signed due to his impact on special teams. Watt totaled 16 special teams’ tackles with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, which was good enough to be tied for the most in the league that season.
Robert Quinn unhappy with one aspect of trade to Eagles
On paper, Robert Quinn’s trade to the Philadelphia Eagles seems to be great for him. He goes from the Chicago Bears to the team with the best record in the league, and he will have a significant role on a Super Bowl contender. There is one issue for Quinn,...
Watch: Raiders QB Derek Carr driven to tears after loss to Colts
Following the Las Vegas Raiders' 25-20 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, quarterback Derek Carr's frustration brought him to tears. Carr bared his soul when discussing with the media what he and his teammates go through each week to play on Sundays. "I'm just pissed off about some of...
Eagles' Robert Quinn can match feat that hasn't been done in 92 years, and he isn't thrilled about it
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn has a chance to match an NFL feat that has not been done in 92 years, and he would rather not be the one who gets to do it. That feat: playing in 18 regular-season games in the same season. If he does, he...
Watch: Mike McCarthy slams headset after turnover on downs
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy had an unusually strong reaction after his team was stopped in overtime on a pivotal fourth down play. McCarthy had opted to go for in on fourth-and-3 from the Green Bay 35 instead of attempting a 53-yard field goal on the opening drive of overtime. Dallas did not convert, as Dak Prescott was under heavy pressure and threw a desperation incomplete pass as he was being swallowed up by the defensive line.
Raiders roasted after losing to Colts in Jeff Saturday's coaching debut
The Indianapolis Colts nearly broke the NFL earlier this week when they announced former center Jeff Saturday had taken the high school-to-NFL pipeline to become an NFL head coach. It was an unprecedented move that many expected to lead to embarrassment. Indianapolis was part of an embarrassment, that's for sure....
New York Giants preparing to get pass-rush reinforcements
The New York Giants are gearing up to take on the Houston Texans in Week 10 following their BYE week. Having sustained a significant injury in an ATV accident, the Giants won’t have Xavier McKinney at their disposal in the secondary, but they will be getting a few reinforcements back to help the defense.
Watch: Christian Watson celebrates 58-yard touchdown with backflip
Christian Watson gave the Green Bay Packers a huge spark on Sunday. The rookie caught a 58-yard touchdown pass to tie the Packers with the Dallas Cowboys. He did this by burning one of the NFL’s best corners, Trevon Diggs. The play came a drive after Rodgers was injured during a sack that he fumbled on.
Fans roast Buffalo Bills over deleted tweet
The Buffalo Bills lost in heartbreaking fashion on Sunday, and no one was more stunned by the result than the person who was in charge of their Twitter page during the game. The Bills were leading the Minnesota Vikings 27-23 with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter when Von Miller sacked Kirk Cousins on third down. That left the Vikings with 4th-and-18 on the other side of the two-minute warning. Whoever was tweeting about the game on the Bills’ official account thought Miller’s big sack came on fourth down and mistakenly called “game.”
Former Packers WR Calls Out Aaron Rodgers
The Green Bay Packers have been a mess this season. After three straight 13-win seasons entering this year, the Packers were expected to be one of the best teams in the NFL. As long as Aaron Rodgers is under center for Green Bay they will have a chance to compete.
Rams star WR Cooper Kupp suffers potentially serious leg injury
The Los Angeles Rams’ difficult season appeared to get even worse on Sunday when wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a potentially serious injury. Kupp was jumping to try to catch a John Wolford pass during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but failed to come down with the ball.
Tyreek Hill has message for Tua Tagovailoa detractors
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent much of the offseason defending Tua Tagovailoa in the face of detractors. Tagovailoa has proven him right so far in 2022, and Hill has a message for those one-time critics. Hill said Friday he thinks Tagovailoa is owed an apology by skeptics after...
Former Pro Bowl WR: ‘This may be the year the Ravens win the Super Bowl’
Winners of four of their last five games, the Baltimore Ravens are arguably the hottest team in the AFC. With the easiest remaining strength of schedule among playoff contenders according to CBS Sports, the Ravens could potentially clinch the top seed in the AFC and have the easiest path to the Super Bowl, which is exactly where former Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandon Marshall expects them to be.
Bears Make Three Roster Moves
Pringle, 28, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State in 2018. He ended up spending his first year on the Chiefs’ injured reserve list. Pringle made the Chiefs’ 53-man roster in his second season but ended up bouncing on and off the practice squad.
