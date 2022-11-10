Quarterback Derek Carr was overwhelmed with emotion during a post-game press conference, breaking into tears and rocking back and forth after the Las Vegas Raiders suffered a brutal loss to the Indianapolis Colts 25-20 Sunday—which means the Raiders have the second-worst record in the NFL. “I’m sorry for being emotional. I’m just pissed off,” Carr said, before attempting to regain his composure. “For that to be the result of all that effort pisses me off. Pisses a lot of guys off,” he went on. "It’s hard, knowing what some guys are doing just to practice, what they’re putting in their...

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 30 MINUTES AGO