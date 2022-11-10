SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4. “It felt good,” Sabonis said. “Finally we finished the game and finished the quarter.” Sabonis also had eight assists.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO