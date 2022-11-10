Read full article on original website
Chargers Get Silenced by 49ers in Second Half, Leading to 22-16 Loss
The Chargers were defeated 22-16 to the 49ers Sunday night.
Kings ‘all-in’ approach with Mike Brown manifests with run to .500 after win over Warriors
The Sacramento Kings are buying in to what coach Mike Brown is selling, evident by the team winning six of its last eight games.
Zytarious Mortle tips Texas Southern past Arizona State
Zytarious Mortle’s tip-in with four seconds left in overtime gave Texas Southern a 67-66 victory over Arizona State on Sunday
Sabonis' 26 points, 22 rebounds lead Kings over Warriors
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Domantas Sabonis set season highs with 26 points with 22 rebounds, leading the Sacramento Kings over the Golden State Warriors 122-115 on Sunday night. De’Aaron Fox scored 11 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter for the Kings. They have have won six of their last eight after starting 0-4. “It felt good,” Sabonis said. “Finally we finished the game and finished the quarter.” Sabonis also had eight assists.
