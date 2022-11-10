Press Taylor: 'You can never take your foot off the gas' vs. Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars have led in all but two games so far in the 2022 season. The exceptions were a Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that saw the Jaguars blow a 14-0 lead early and a Week 5 loss that was tied with less than four minutes left.

If the Jaguars manage to build a lead against the heavily favored Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, offensive coordinator Press Taylor says he won’t even think about easing up.

“I think one of the biggest things with these guys is they’re never out of the game,” Taylor said of the Chiefs on Thursday. “If you build a lead, or you’re sitting there, it’s not something where, alright we can just run some clock and we’re okay with three-and-out and punting the ball. They can score in a hurry.

“You can never take your foot off the gas with these guys and the offensive system that they have because they’re capable of scoring. At the same time, we never go into a drive thinking we’re not going to score. We’re always trying to score, it’s just we’ve got to do a great job as our offense of eliminating the unforced errors that we’ve had.”

The Jaguars have turned the ball over at least once in six straight games after starting the season with just one turnover in the first three weeks. In the team’s three wins, quarterback Trevor Lawrence has thrown six touchdowns with no interceptions. In the six losses, he has five touchdowns with six interceptions.

Kansas City is No. 1 in scoring offense with an average of 30.4 points per game. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns.