California store owner who sold $2B Powerball ticket shares his plans for $1M bonus
The southern California store owner who sold the Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion earlier this week will receive a maximum bonus of $1 million.
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth estimated at zero: Report
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of crypto exchange FTX, had a net worth that all but evaporated to zero after it plummeted Friday, following a crisis that forced the company to file for bankruptcy. The Wall Street Journal reported that Bankman was worth an estimated $16 billion on Monday, making him...
Frontier Airlines flight diverted to Atlanta after passenger found in possession of box cutter
A Frontier Airlines passenger took a box cutter onto a plane headed to Tampa from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the airline says.
Stuart Varney on FTX 'collapsing': Trust in cryptocurrencies is fading fast
During his latest "My Take," "Varney & Co." host Stuart Varney discusses Binance refusing to bail FTX out of its collapse, arguing trust in cryptocurrencies is "fading fast." STUART VARNEY: When you use the word "collapse" in the financial world, you're talking serious stuff. Well, that word is being used...
Woman calls 911 to report ‘pink meat’ at a North Carolina barbecue restaurant
A woman in North Carolina called 911 to report “pink meat” at a barbecue restaurant in the area.
Musk tells Twitter employees to show up at the office or 'resignation accepted'
Twitter owner Elon Musk on Thursday reportedly reiterated his expectations about going into the office to the social media platform's staff during a meeting.
'Yellowstone' director Taylor Sheridan reacts to claims show is 'anti-woke': 'Really?'
"Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan defends series against critics suggesting the show is "anti-woke" and is a "red-state show," ahead of the season five premiere.
Ford, GM, Hyundai named 'Best for Vets'
Ford, GM and Hyundai were among the 175 companies that made the Military Times "Best for Vets" list for 2022, which highlights companies that support veteran employment.
Texas rep rips Biden’s ‘cruel economy,’ vows to uncover 'greatest theft of American tax dollars in US history'
During an interview on "Mornings with Maria," Thursday, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, slammed President Biden for vowing to do "nothing" differently for the remainder of his term, arguing that now that the GOP have reclaimed the House of Representatives, they will finally hold the administration accountable for their mistrusted government spending.
Nicole aftermath: Florida airports announce reopening plans
Following the severe weather impacts of the deadly Tropical Depression Nicole, Florida airports have begun to resume service. Some were damaged in the storm.
Babe Ruth glove sells for record $1.5 million at auction
A glove once used by New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth was sold at the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory auction on Saturday for a record $1.5 million.
Biden says his economic plan 'is showing results,' vows to fight inflation: 'We're on the right track'
President Biden touted his administration's policies and approach to lifting the economy. He said Americans are 'seeing results' and that he would continue to combat inflation.
Businesses in Long Beach threaten to move if violence, rampant drug use are not cleaned up
Public safety issues in Long Beach, California, are sparking concern among prominent business owners who are threatening to leave if crime and drug use issues aren't addressed.
FTX founder Bankman-Fried denies fleeing to South America amid crypto collapse
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied speculation on Twitter that he had flown to South America after the cryptocurrency exchange filed for bankruptcy. When asked whether he had flown to Argentina, as rumors swirled on social media, the former chief executive told Reuters via text message that he was in the Bahamas, where the company is headquartered.
Coal miners slam Biden as White House walks back 'shut down' pledge: 'Trying to destroy the country'
Coal miners and industry groups lambasted President Biden for his pledge last week to shut down coal plants 'all across America,' saying he was out of touch with Americans.
Mockingbird recalls nearly 150,000 single-to-double strollers due to fall hazard
Mockingbird has announced a recall of its Single-to-Double Strollers after receiving reports that cracks could form in the frame, posing a fall risk to children.
Biden admin to appeal Texas federal judge’s ruling on student loan handout
Hours after a federal court in Texas ruled against President Biden's student loan handout, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre released a statement on the administration's opinion toward the ruling. Jean-Pierre stated the administration "strongly disagrees" with the District Court's decision and an appeal has been filed by the Department...
Twitter announces new 'official' label as Musk says platform hit all-time high of active users
Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Twitter hit an all-time high of active users on Thursday, shortly after the platform announced they were using an "official" label as an added layer of authenticity to accounts. "Hit all-time high of active users today," Musk tweeted, echoing his past remarks about the company's...
FTX files for bankruptcy, CEO Bankman-Fried resigns
FTX filed for bankruptcy after a week of tumult for the cryptocurrency exchange, the company announced Friday. Embattled CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has also resigned. The Chapter 11 process will include Alameda Research, West Realm Series and 130 affiliated companies, according to the announcement. The filing comes one day after Bankman-Fried...
Kristallnacht chicken: KFC Germany apologizes for 'unacceptable' promotion tied to anniversary of massacre
KFC Germany claimed that a "semi-automated" system generated the message due to a process of creating promotional messages tied to holiday observances.
