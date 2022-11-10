EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Cutting hair for free to say thank you is becoming a Veteran's Day tradition for Susan Pereira Buckley. "I think because they've given us so much," she said. "So I think why not give back to them, they deserve something, this is all I can give them really is make them look good for the day."

