Turnto10.com
Warwick addresses the decades long 'No Parking' sign issues
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — The city of Warwick is finally taking action regarding legitimate versus fake "No Parking" signs, and even signs put up by the city that weren’t covered by ordinances. It’s a monumental task, addressing mostly roads adjacent to Narragansett Bay, where those not from those...
Turnto10.com
Officials wrap up projects on Federal Hill
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — After more than two and a half years, a host of projects to renovate Federal Hill in Providence came to a close Friday. City officials and leaders from Federal Hill's Commerce Association gathered near DePasquale Square to celebrate the improvements, which include paving along Atwells Avenue, updated gas and electrical lines, new sidewalks, a renovated fountain in the square and the completion of brick work in four prominent sections.
Turnto10.com
Providence Place Mall executives present plans to revitalize the space
(WJAR) — Executives for the Providence Place Mall have revealed their plans to revitalize the mall. It includes asking the Providence City Council for a second tax treaty. The mall leadership is asking the council for a continued partnership to reimagine the vacant spaces throughout the shopping center. At...
Turnto10.com
East Providence barbershop offers free haircuts for Veterans Day
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Cutting hair for free to say thank you is becoming a Veteran's Day tradition for Susan Pereira Buckley. "I think because they've given us so much," she said. "So I think why not give back to them, they deserve something, this is all I can give them really is make them look good for the day."
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich man burned in fondue incident
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich man was burned after a fondue he was having ignited with alcohol, according to police. The incident happened Thursday at a home on West Street. An East Greenwich police officer on the scene told NBC 10 that the man was burned, but stable. The...
Turnto10.com
Pontiac Avenue bridge replacement work progresses
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — There's big construction going on in Cranston as the Pontiac Avenue bridge is being replaced in a two-part project costing about $76 million. Peter Alviti, the director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, said that Friday night’s rain didn’t set the project back.
Turnto10.com
Benefit concert honors the life of Westerly radio legend Chris DiPaola
PAWCATUCK, CONN. (WJAR) — The South County community came together on Sunday to help the family of a well-known radio station owner who suddenly passed away. Music was played in memory of WBLQ radio legend Chris DiPaola. The owner of the Westerly station passed away suddenly last month at...
Turnto10.com
NIROPE & Friends: Stadium Theater
On this edition of NIROPE & Friends, we talk with Chantell Arraial from Stadium Theater, and of course, Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses. Chantell tells us all about what you can expect this holiday season at Stadium Theater in Woonsocket. Ron and Pete show us...
Turnto10.com
Man stabbed in the back in Fall River
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJAR) — A man was stabbed in the back in Fall River on Friday night, police said. Officers responded to Hope Street at about 9:20 p.m. to help a 31-year-old man with a stab wound. Police said an argument led up to the incident. The man...
Turnto10.com
Central Falls defeats Davies, secures spot in Super Bowl
(WJAR) — Davies took on Central Falls Co-op in the Division IV semifinal on Friday. Central Falls would come out on top, beating Davies 26-22. Central Falls will go on to play Smithfield in the Division IV Super Bowl.
Turnto10.com
2 apartments ruled a total loss in Providence fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence fire officials said two apartments are considered a complete loss after a fire broke out at a Providence apartment complex on Friday afternoon. Providence Fire Deputy Assistant Chief Kevin Jutras said the heavy fire started in a first-floor apartment at William Ellery Place. He...
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian struck by car in Providence dies
(WJAR) — A pedestrian struck by a car in Providence has died, authorities said Friday. Providence police said the 73-year-old man was hit Thursday night at Doyle Avenue and Camp Street and was taken to the emergency room, where health workers attempted to revive him with no success. He was pronounced dead on Thursday night, according to police.
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island woman to be sentenced in stolen valor case
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich woman accused of stolen valor is set to be sentenced next month. Sarah Cavanaugh admitted over the summer that she lied about being a wounded Marine veteran with cancer. She misrepresented herself to fraudulently obtain $250,000 in cash and benefits, prosecutors say. Prosecutors say...
Turnto10.com
New Bedford mayor reacts to killing of 16-year-old girl
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Authorities said a 16-year-old girl who was shot and killed in New Bedford had a difficult life. Police said Anali Farias was sitting in the back seat of a car parked on Bullard Street when she became the victim of a drive-by shooting. Officers...
Turnto10.com
Chariho wins back-to-back Division II boys soccer state titles
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — Chariho won its second straight Division II boys soccer state title on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over Coventry at Cranston Stadium. Ethan Knowles scored the game-winning goal for Chariho in the 44th minute and goalie Drew DeNoncour preserved the win with a huge save in the final seconds. DeNoncour was the game’s MVP.
Turnto10.com
Pontiac Avenue bridge replacement prompts weekend closures, detours
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — A major bridge project in Cranston could cause travel troubles as the construction for the Pontiac Avenue bridge replacement begins Friday night. The replacement is part of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation's Route 37 Project. About $76 million has gone into the project to repair bridges along what officials call one of the busiest highways in the state.
Turnto10.com
La Salle comes away with a win against North Kingstown in semifinals
(WJAR) — La Salle hosted North Kingstown for a Championship Division battle with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. After a back-and-forth game all afternoon, the Rams secured the win in a final score of 35-21 against the Skippers. La Salle will advance to the Championship...
Turnto10.com
Christmas tree sellers across Southern New England prepare for holiday season
Christmas tree sellers across Southern New England are preparing for the busiest time of the year. Employees at Evergreen Tree & Landscape in Seekonk will be cutting down trees and bringing them into their sales lot the day after Thanksgiving. Despite this summer's drought, their trees fared well. "The trees...
Turnto10.com
Vehicle goes over guardrail in early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham
(WJAR) — A vehicle went over the guardrail in an early morning crash on I-195 in Wareham, according to the Massachusetts State Police Department. Troopers responded around 3:42 a.m. to the ramp from I-195 east to I-25 east in Wareham for the crash. Police say the driver was injured...
Turnto10.com
Record warmth going away, some rain Sunday, then colder week ahead
Boston tied the Record High Temperature on Saturday, reaching 76 degrees, tying the old record high set November 12, 1909. Providence came within one degree of tying the record of 75 set as well 113 years ago. Many other inland locations reached the mid, even some upper 70s! However, an area of Low Pressure is developing along a secondary cold front swinging through Sunday, that will bring some rain, particularly in the morning, Sunday. Highs will only be in the 50's.
