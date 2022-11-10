Read full article on original website
Plumas County News
Special meeting of Portola City Hall to be held Tuesday, November 15
The City of Portola city council will be holding a special meeting on Tuesday, November 15 at 6 p.m. The agenda includes discussion of a rate increase request from Intermountain Disposal, an LESSG (Local Emergency Services Study Group) funding request, and the consideration of purchasing tax-defaulted property from Plumas County with use of ARPA funds.
Plumas County News
PUSD says goodbye to two leaders
“I apologize that the weather didn’t have this in person so we could honor two people tonight,” said Plumas Unified School District Superintendent Bill Roderick, who was at the school district office in Quincy, while the board trustees and administrators were dispersed throughout the district due to weather.
Plumas County News
“The Triangle” is revealed in Quincy
Many of you who live in Quincy have probably noticed a lot of activity on the piece of property that divides downtown Quincy. The island on the west entrance that separates the east and west traffic flow has been fondly dubbed “The Triangle.”. The Triangle was revealed today, Nov....
actionnewsnow.com
Neighbors sue Chico to stop Cal Park hotel project
CHICO, Calif. - Opponents have filed a lawsuit against the city of Chico to stop the construction of a new hotel near Chico's California Park Subdivision. TownPlace Suites by Marriott is planned near Bruce Road and Highway 32 in East Chico. The Chico City Council approved the project in September, reversing the earlier denial of the project by the Chico Planning Commission.
Plumas County News
Happy Veterans Day – what’s open; what’s closed in Plumas and where to celebrate
This is the day set aside to pay tribute to all American veterans who served their country honorably during war or peacetime. It is a federal, state and county holiday, so many individuals across Plumas County will have a day off of work. All county, state and federal offices will be closed including the courts and the DMV. The US Postal Service will be closed, as will local schools. The banks will be closed as well.
KCRA.com
Rural California military families, vets wonder where to go for prescriptions after Tricare network drop; Rep. LaMalfa wants answers
PENN VALLEY, Calif. — Some military families are wondering where they will go for prescriptions now their local pharmacies are out of network. The military community around Beale Air Force Base in Nevada County has been hit hard by the change with the Department of Defense Health Agency. Members living in Penn Valley depend on their local pharmacy for Tricare benefits.
ca.gov
Lake Oroville Community Update - November 10, 2022
The Department of Water Resources (DWR) recently installed water quality monitoring devices called sondes in Lake Oroville and the Thermalito Diversion Pool. Sondes measure the water’s temperature, pH (acidic or basic level of hydrogen), dissolved oxygen (oxygen levels available to aquatic organisms), and turbidity (the clarity of water). Sonde data is collected around the clock every 15 minutes and is analyzed by the Water Quality Section of DWR’s Northern Region office. The monitoring devices are expected to remain in place until the runoff season ends, which is typically around May or June.
Plumas County News
Quincy Weather Summary November 11, 2022
Date Hi Lo Rain – Snow (Inches) Nov. 6……….. 54……….. 38……….. 0.08. Nov. 7……….. 45……….. 32……….. 0.63 – trace. Nov. 8……….. 34……….. 32……….. 0.92 – 5.
actionnewsnow.com
BCSO is investigating a shooting on Saturday in 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a report of gunshots in the 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies say that during an investigation they were able to find a gunshot victim at a...
actionnewsnow.com
700 Bales of Rice Straw Catch Fire in Butte County
BIGGS, Calif. - The owner of 700 bales of rice straw said he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars when they caught fire Friday morning. The owner didn't want to be identified but told Action News Now this is their second property that went up in flames since October. CAL...
actionnewsnow.com
Teen convicted in Chico High track attack gets maximum sentencing
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The teenager convicted of attacking a 71-year-old woman on the Chico High School track in June was sentenced to 4.5 years in juvenile hall, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The 14-year-old admitted to one charge of attempted first-degree murder before his sentencing on...
Woman, four dogs rescued after vehicle falls 130 feet in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With the help of three Caltrans District employees, a woman and her four dogs were saved after their vehicle went down an embankment along State Route 32 on Nov. 3. Tina Milberger and her four dogs were traveling on State Route 32 at around 11:30 p.m. when she lost control […]
actionnewsnow.com
California bans sale of flavored tobacco
CALIFORNIA - Voters passed Proposition 31 this general election. That bans the sale of most flavored tobacco products and tobacco product flavor enhancers at in-person stores and vending machines statewide. This does not include hookah, tobacco sold and used at the store, certain cigars or loose-leaf tobacco. “If this is...
theorion.com
Legal updates in student drunk-driver case
Cole Carpenter, a Chico State student was arrested after striking a female pedestrian on Ivy Street the night of Oct. 22, with a sedan while driving drunk. Carpenter was arrested on the scene and taken into custody. On Oct. 26, he pleaded no contest to two felonies. The felonies Carpenter was charged with included: DUI while impaired and with injury and DUI while over 0.08% BA with injury.
actionnewsnow.com
2 ounces of suspected fentanyl found in Oroville motel room
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than two ounces of suspected fentanyl was found during a search in Oroville last week, the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF) said. On Nov. 4, agents said they saw Darcy Cramer, 31 of Oroville, leave her room at America’s Best Value Inn on Oro Dam Boulevard.
