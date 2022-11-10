ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Delicious Ocean City, NJ, Restaurants Open This Off-season

Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
The Rise of Atlantic City Casino Resorts

Atlantic City is synonymous with gambling and the fun and excitement of casino resorts. However, the city has a storied past filled with ups and downs. From the city’s Golden Age during the Prohibition era to its modern rebuilding, Atlantic City has had a tumultuous existence. In this article,...
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Donates $12,000 to Veterans Haven South at Luncheon Honoring Veteran Team Members

Atlantic City, N.J. (Nov. 10, 2022) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City honored Veteran team members at a Veterans Day luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10 at the resort’s award-winning steakhouse, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. The celebration included a speech by the New Jersey National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air Brigadier General Patrick M. Kennedy and a performance of the National Anthem by singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist Dionne Carole. Additionally, the resort presented a check for $12,000 to Veterans Haven South for the purchase new mattresses for the facility.
A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?

The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
16 Best Things to Do in Egg Harbor Township, NJ

In Atlantic County, New Jersey, Egg Harbor is a great destination if you want to cram a wide variety of activities in just one trip. You’ll never get bored because there’s always something fun and new to do wherever you turn. However, don’t be overwhelmed or paralyzed by...
Justin Figueroa: I’m Trying To Put Atlantic City On My Back; Hope To Fill Arturo Gatti’s Shoes

Justin Figueroa spent some time this week watching footage of the legendary trilogy between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward. It inspired Figueroa for his four-round fight Saturday night against Jeremiah Kendrick at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, where Figueroa was raised and resides. The 23-year-old Figueroa’s career is in its infancy, but the junior middleweight wants to help bring boxing back in a bigger way to his hometown, the South Jersey oceanside city where Ward and Gatti contested the last two of their three fights at Boardwalk Hall in November 2002 and June 2003.
Get Ready For The Magic! Disney Invades Atlantic City, NJ, This Week

You're soooo not ready, South Jersey! But you should be, because this week's about to get a lot more magical!. Are you ready for Disney On Ice? The princesses Elsa and Ana along with the gang from Disney's latest movie sensation "Encanto" are skating their way into Atlantic City this week! Disney On Ice hits Boardwalk Hall on Thursday, November 10th and will be in town through Sunday.
Casinos honor military personnel with veterans specials

Atlantic City’s casinos are offering special discounts to honor veterans, the Casino Association of New Jersey announced just in time for Veterans Day. “We are proud to honor America’s veterans who have bravely served our country, said Mark Giannantonio, CANJ president. “We are grateful for their sacrifice and their commitment to protecting the values and freedom we hold dear.”
Atlantic County Recognized for Forming Central Municipal Court

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and the Board of County Commissioners will be recognized with a 2022 New Jersey Municipal Managers Association (NJMMA) award for the creation of the Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County, the first consolidated court of its kind in the State of New Jersey. The NJMMA...
Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says

A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
Top 5 Best Burgers in Atlantic City, NJ

- For the ultimate burger experience, try visiting Atlantic City's famous burger joints. From Broadway Burger Bar to Tun Tavern, here are some great options. You can also try the burgers at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill and Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House. Tun Tavern. If you're looking for a...
After 45 years, owners of Pisces Seafood moving on

TOMS RIVER, NJ – Remnants of Toms River’s past are quickly fading, and this week, a Jersey Shore icon, Pisces Seafood, announced the longtime business has been sold. The family that has operated the business for 45 years announced this week they are retiring and selling the business. “It has been nothing short of an honor to serve you for the last 45+ years. From our long-standing retail partners, to those of you that made Pisces a common occurrence for your family, and everyone in-between, these last 4.5 decades wouldn’t have been possible without your support,” the Kurzynowski family posted The post After 45 years, owners of Pisces Seafood moving on appeared first on Shore News Network.
