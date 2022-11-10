Read full article on original website
Absolute best fried chicken restaurant in NJ revealed
There is no state in the entire nation that loves food more than we do right here in New Jersey, and we only want the best. If you love a good fried chicken, we are talking your language today. The great thing about living in the Garden State is that...
The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, NJ, Makes Welcome Surprise Announcement
People love The Irish Pub in Atlantic City, so when they tease that they have a big announcement to make, folks pay attention. That's what happened on Thursday, as the famed St. James Place establishment and one-time speakeasy took to social media to promote that "The Irish Pub has a huge announcement coming later today! Stay tuned!"
Delicious Ocean City, NJ, Restaurants Open This Off-season
Which Ocean City Restaurants Are Open This Off-Season?. I always thought of Ocean City as being a town that had some pretty interesting places to eat. Travel down any street in the business district and you'll find a variety of kitschy little breakfast and lunch eateries, fun little themed coffee bars, and, some restaurants capable of a good meal for dinner.
riverjournalonline.com
The Rise of Atlantic City Casino Resorts
Atlantic City is synonymous with gambling and the fun and excitement of casino resorts. However, the city has a storied past filled with ups and downs. From the city’s Golden Age during the Prohibition era to its modern rebuilding, Atlantic City has had a tumultuous existence. In this article,...
After 105 years, NJ shore family business closing for good
A popular family-owned and operated store at the Jersey Shore that has been serving customers for an incredible 105 years is shutting down for good. It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes here in the Garden State (and beyond) over the past couple of years.
shorelocalnews.com
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City Donates $12,000 to Veterans Haven South at Luncheon Honoring Veteran Team Members
Atlantic City, N.J. (Nov. 10, 2022) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City honored Veteran team members at a Veterans Day luncheon Thursday, Nov. 10 at the resort’s award-winning steakhouse, Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. The celebration included a speech by the New Jersey National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General-Air Brigadier General Patrick M. Kennedy and a performance of the National Anthem by singer, songwriter, actress and recording artist Dionne Carole. Additionally, the resort presented a check for $12,000 to Veterans Haven South for the purchase new mattresses for the facility.
A shortage of OB-GYNs looms. Why are they fleeing N.J.?
The young doctor wanted to build her career in New Jersey. Dr. Matilde Hoffman finished her residency at Livingston’s Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in June, and the OB-GYN generalist searched for jobs in the Garden State. She wanted to stay close to her family in Summit. But Hoffman didn’t...
Visit New Jersey's Largest Christmas Shop
The Garden State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Cape May County, you might just want to visit.
travellens.co
16 Best Things to Do in Egg Harbor Township, NJ
In Atlantic County, New Jersey, Egg Harbor is a great destination if you want to cram a wide variety of activities in just one trip. You’ll never get bored because there’s always something fun and new to do wherever you turn. However, don’t be overwhelmed or paralyzed by...
Boxing Scene
Justin Figueroa: I’m Trying To Put Atlantic City On My Back; Hope To Fill Arturo Gatti’s Shoes
Justin Figueroa spent some time this week watching footage of the legendary trilogy between Arturo Gatti and Micky Ward. It inspired Figueroa for his four-round fight Saturday night against Jeremiah Kendrick at Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, where Figueroa was raised and resides. The 23-year-old Figueroa’s career is in its infancy, but the junior middleweight wants to help bring boxing back in a bigger way to his hometown, the South Jersey oceanside city where Ward and Gatti contested the last two of their three fights at Boardwalk Hall in November 2002 and June 2003.
Fire Trucks, Police Cars & Ambulance At Stockton Atlantic City
At this hour, 1:30 p.m. Friday, November 11, 2022, there is a convergence of fire trucks, police cars, and an ambulance, just off of Albany Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey at The Stockton University Atlantic City Campus. A senior Atlantic City public safety source confirmed the following facts exclusively...
Get Ready For The Magic! Disney Invades Atlantic City, NJ, This Week
You're soooo not ready, South Jersey! But you should be, because this week's about to get a lot more magical!. Are you ready for Disney On Ice? The princesses Elsa and Ana along with the gang from Disney's latest movie sensation "Encanto" are skating their way into Atlantic City this week! Disney On Ice hits Boardwalk Hall on Thursday, November 10th and will be in town through Sunday.
Casinos honor military personnel with veterans specials
Atlantic City’s casinos are offering special discounts to honor veterans, the Casino Association of New Jersey announced just in time for Veterans Day. “We are proud to honor America’s veterans who have bravely served our country, said Mark Giannantonio, CANJ president. “We are grateful for their sacrifice and their commitment to protecting the values and freedom we hold dear.”
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
somerspoint.com
Atlantic County Recognized for Forming Central Municipal Court
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and the Board of County Commissioners will be recognized with a 2022 New Jersey Municipal Managers Association (NJMMA) award for the creation of the Central Municipal Court of Atlantic County, the first consolidated court of its kind in the State of New Jersey. The NJMMA...
fox29.com
North Wildwood prepares for damaging winds as remnants of Nicole roll through
NORTH WILDWOOD N.J. - The remnants of Hurricane Nicole have made its way north to the Delaware Valley, drenching the area Friday with just about an inch of rain, before slowing down a bit for Friday evening. Round two could see conditions, especially at the Jersey shore, rapidly deteriorate and...
Popular rooster missing from N.J. animal sanctuary may have been stolen, farm says
A popular rooster that attracts visitors from all over to a South Jersey animal sanctuary has been missing since Tuesday and his farm is offering a reward for his safe return. Squiggy, one of the biggest attractions at Funny Farm Rescue in Hamilton, Atlantic County, is believed to have been stolen by a visitor, according to Laurie Zaleski, the sanctuary’s founder and president.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Burgers in Atlantic City, NJ
- For the ultimate burger experience, try visiting Atlantic City's famous burger joints. From Broadway Burger Bar to Tun Tavern, here are some great options. You can also try the burgers at Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill and Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House. Tun Tavern. If you're looking for a...
$50,000 Winning Powerball Lottery Ticket Sold in Atlantic County, NJ
This past Saturday night's Powerball drawing was very profitable for one player in Atlantic County. The winning ticket reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Saturday, November 5th, according to New Jersey Lottery. The numbers drawn were: 28, 45, 53, 56 and 69. The Red Power Ball number was 20. The Power Play was 3X.
After 45 years, owners of Pisces Seafood moving on
TOMS RIVER, NJ – Remnants of Toms River’s past are quickly fading, and this week, a Jersey Shore icon, Pisces Seafood, announced the longtime business has been sold. The family that has operated the business for 45 years announced this week they are retiring and selling the business. “It has been nothing short of an honor to serve you for the last 45+ years. From our long-standing retail partners, to those of you that made Pisces a common occurrence for your family, and everyone in-between, these last 4.5 decades wouldn’t have been possible without your support,” the Kurzynowski family posted The post After 45 years, owners of Pisces Seafood moving on appeared first on Shore News Network.
