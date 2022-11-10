ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police identify suspect in shooting on UVa campus

A shooting occurred late Sunday night on the campus of the University of Virginia. UVa policed identified a suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones. Jones reportedly grew up in Richmond and played football at two area high schools. At 10:42 p.m., the university's emergency management Twitter account reported "ACTIVE ATTACKER firearm reported...
