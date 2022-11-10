Read full article on original website
Related
Rain showers return Tuesday while remaining below average in the extended forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry and cool airmass in place across the southeast will hold for another day with very chilly temperatures Monday. Clear and cold through the overnight as temperatures fall again to the mid 30s. A Freeze Warning has been issued for our northern tier counties for sensitive vegetation. The dry and cool […]
Cloudy With Isolated Showers For Saturday, Much Cooler Sunday & Beyond!
TODAY: Saturday morning saw some pretty dense fog around, but that has since diminished and we’re left with mostly cloudy conditions. We could see a little sunshine today, but we could also see a few isolated showers early on. Highs today will top out in the low 70s, but that is a little misleading, because […]
WALB 10
Nicole moves away early Friday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following Thursday’s heavy rain and strong gusty winds the FIRST ALERT Weather Day and Tropical Storm Warnings have been cancelled. Nicole weakened to a tropical depression as it moved into SGA Thursday evening. Rain and strong winds continue into early Friday. As Nicole pulls away rain ends by midday however clouds linger for a cloudy and breezy end to Veterans Day with highs low-mid 70s.
41nbc.com
Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
WMAZ
Treutlen County prepares for Nicole's impact
Power outages have already hit some some counties like Treutlen County. They have canceled their after-school programs ahead of the storm.
WALB 10
South Ga. tree trimming company picking up business ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On days when downed trees can cause power outages and home damage, experts said it’s important to keep trees cut low to prevent deadly hazards. South Georgia Tree Service has been in business for more than 10 years. They service Tift, Irwin and Coffee counties. Owner Charlie Barnes told WALB how they trim trees to prepare for bad weather conditions. He says their phones have been ringing nonstop.
Folks in Soperton prep for Nicole's impact
SOPERTON, Ga. — As we're continuing to track Nicole, power outages have already hit some some counties like Treutlen County. They are among several schools to cancel their after-school programs ahead of the storm. In Soperton, folks say they are looking forward to rain from Nicole. "We can use...
Albany Herald
Schools, government offices close ahead of Nicole's arrival in Albany area
ALBANY – Tropical Storm Nicole could bring wind and rain, with gusts of up to 30 miles per hour and some heavy rain expected in southwest Georgia as the system passes through the state Thursday and Friday. Some flooding also is possible, depending on the tracking of the huge...
UPDATE: Sumter County Schools to close on Nov. 11 due to inclement weather
UPDATE 11/10/2022 5:51 p.m.: All Sumter County Schools will close on Friday, Nov. 11 as Nicole continues to pass through our area. Superintendent Walter Knighton says this includes all after-school activities as well. School will resume normally on Monday, Nov. 14. GEORGIA (WRBL) — As Nicole continues to bring weather aware conditions, Sumter County Schools […]
LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
Tropical Storm Nicole not expected to pose threat in Albany area
ALBANY — With Tropical Storm Nicole expected to strengthen to hurricane status before moving ashore in Florida on Thursday local officials are keeping an eye on the system but don’t expect it to be a menace to southwest Georgia. The storm is expected to bring torrential rain and...
Albany Herald
Lee County sweeps Dougherty in Tip-Off Classic
ALBANY - The Lee County Trojan boys and girls basketball teams opened the season Saturday afternoon with wins over Dougherty. The girls opened the classic with a 48-30 win and the boys followed with a 61-54 victory at Albany State West. "It was a good win," said Lee County head...
“Lack of Exposure,” Piedmont reports as the leading cause of increasing influenza cases in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia remains in the purple level for high flu cases, according to data provided by the CDC. Columbus is also experiencing a continuous increase in influenza cases, which Piedmont doctors claim are caused by lack of exposure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restrictions implemented by the CDC may have indirectly led […]
georgiatrend.com
Railfan Festival in Cordele Nov. 11
While many locals in small towns across Georgia complain about the delays caused by trains crossing the railroad tracks in their downtowns, the city of Cordele has embraced its rail history. In doing so, it is welcoming people from allover the world – virtually and in-person – to this small South Georgia town.
WALB 10
‘Keep ‘Em Warm’ coat drive kicks off in Tifton
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes has been hosting the “Keep ‘Em Warm” coat drive for over 16 years. She got the idea after seeing a kid walking in extremely cold weather with no jacket. Each year, she says the drive continues to grow....
Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry
PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
WTVM
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Macon County travels to Wilkinson County for our Game of the Week
IRWINTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Wilkinson County Warriors hosted the Macon County Bulldogs Friday in the first round of the GHSA playoffs in single A. The Warriors (6-4, 1-2) won two in a row to get into the playoffs. The Bulldogs (5-5, 5-2) had won four in a row.
WMAZ
One dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-75 South
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a fatal car crash near Pierce Avenue on I-75 South that happened after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. The accident shutdown I-75 South for several hours. They say a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north in the I-75 southbound...
41nbc.com
THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Worth County
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Northeast Raiders welcomed the Worth County Rams to Thompson Stadium Friday. The Raiders (7-3, 6-1 in 2-AA), the #2 seed, were scoring 41 points per game while only giving up 14 points per game. They made it to the quarterfinals last year. The Rams (8-2, 4-2 in 2-AA) were the #3 seed in the playoffs.
Comments / 0