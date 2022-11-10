ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisp County, GA

WALB 10

Nicole moves away early Friday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Following Thursday’s heavy rain and strong gusty winds the FIRST ALERT Weather Day and Tropical Storm Warnings have been cancelled. Nicole weakened to a tropical depression as it moved into SGA Thursday evening. Rain and strong winds continue into early Friday. As Nicole pulls away rain ends by midday however clouds linger for a cloudy and breezy end to Veterans Day with highs low-mid 70s.
ALBANY, GA
41nbc.com

Weather-related closings, delays and school schedule adjustments

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Here are the latest cancellations and delays due to pending weather and Tropical Storm Nicole:. Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, the Veterans Parade on November 11th will be cancelled. The ceremony will be held inside of the Wellston Center. Georgia Military College...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. tree trimming company picking up business ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - On days when downed trees can cause power outages and home damage, experts said it’s important to keep trees cut low to prevent deadly hazards. South Georgia Tree Service has been in business for more than 10 years. They service Tift, Irwin and Coffee counties. Owner Charlie Barnes told WALB how they trim trees to prepare for bad weather conditions. He says their phones have been ringing nonstop.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Folks in Soperton prep for Nicole's impact

SOPERTON, Ga. — As we're continuing to track Nicole, power outages have already hit some some counties like Treutlen County. They are among several schools to cancel their after-school programs ahead of the storm. In Soperton, folks say they are looking forward to rain from Nicole. "We can use...
SOPERTON, GA
WRBL News 3

LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Lee County sweeps Dougherty in Tip-Off Classic

ALBANY - The Lee County Trojan boys and girls basketball teams opened the season Saturday afternoon with wins over Dougherty. The girls opened the classic with a 48-30 win and the boys followed with a 61-54 victory at Albany State West. "It was a good win," said Lee County head...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

“Lack of Exposure,” Piedmont reports as the leading cause of increasing influenza cases in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia remains in the purple level for high flu cases, according to data provided by the CDC. Columbus is also experiencing a continuous increase in influenza cases, which Piedmont doctors claim are caused by lack of exposure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restrictions implemented by the CDC may have indirectly led […]
COLUMBUS, GA
georgiatrend.com

Railfan Festival in Cordele Nov. 11

While many locals in small towns across Georgia complain about the delays caused by trains crossing the railroad tracks in their downtowns, the city of Cordele has embraced its rail history. In doing so, it is welcoming people from allover the world – virtually and in-person – to this small South Georgia town.
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

‘Keep ‘Em Warm’ coat drive kicks off in Tifton

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County Commissioner Melissa Hughes has been hosting the “Keep ‘Em Warm” coat drive for over 16 years. She got the idea after seeing a kid walking in extremely cold weather with no jacket. Each year, she says the drive continues to grow....
TIFTON, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Auto Fair hosted in Perry

PERRY, Ga. — Rev up your engines!. If you are a fan of cars (or just historical relics) the Georgia Auto Fair was the place to be on Saturday. It was held in Perry, at the Georgia National Fairgrounds. The event featured classic automotives with collectibles, parts, and tools...
PERRY, GA
WTVM

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
COLUMBUS, GA
WMAZ

One dead, one in critical condition after crash on I-75 South

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a fatal car crash near Pierce Avenue on I-75 South that happened after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday. The accident shutdown I-75 South for several hours. They say a Toyota Tacoma was traveling north in the I-75 southbound...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

THE END ZONE HIGHLIGHTS: Northeast hosts Worth County

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Northeast Raiders welcomed the Worth County Rams to Thompson Stadium Friday. The Raiders (7-3, 6-1 in 2-AA), the #2 seed, were scoring 41 points per game while only giving up 14 points per game. They made it to the quarterfinals last year. The Rams (8-2, 4-2 in 2-AA) were the #3 seed in the playoffs.
WORTH COUNTY, GA

