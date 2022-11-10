Read full article on original website
BBC
Switzerland migrant children demand immigration policy apology
Children of migrants who came to work in Switzerland over decades are demanding an apology for a policy they say destroyed families and left many traumatised. From the 1950s right up until the 1990s, hundreds of thousands of workers - first from Italy, then from Spain, Portugal, and what was then Yugoslavia - made the journey to Switzerland.
Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund to hold Jude Bellingham talks after Qatar
What the papers sayManchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid now have a timeline for when there will be some clarity over Jude Bellingham‘s future. Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has told Germany’s Bild that the club will discuss the 19-year-old’s plans when he returns from England duty at the imminent World Cup. The Birmingham-born midfielder has hit the net nine times this season for Dortmund, with City and Liverpool among the sides interested in signing him in the summer.If Atletico Madrid sack Diego Simeone, a familiar face from the Premier League could be the next man in the dugout....
Protest song played for Hong Kong rugby team in South Korea
The South Korean organizers of a regional rugby tournament have apologized for mistakenly playing a song embraced by Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters as China's national anthem
In brutal drought, Kenyan herders look for hope underground
Generations of East Africans have tapped groundwater in the desert to survive in parched lands
