BBC

Switzerland migrant children demand immigration policy apology

Children of migrants who came to work in Switzerland over decades are demanding an apology for a policy they say destroyed families and left many traumatised. From the 1950s right up until the 1990s, hundreds of thousands of workers - first from Italy, then from Spain, Portugal, and what was then Yugoslavia - made the journey to Switzerland.
The Independent

Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund to hold Jude Bellingham talks after Qatar

What the papers sayManchester City, Liverpool and Real Madrid now have a timeline for when there will be some clarity over Jude Bellingham‘s future. Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has told Germany’s Bild that the club will discuss the 19-year-old’s plans when he returns from England duty at the imminent World Cup. The Birmingham-born midfielder has hit the net nine times this season for Dortmund, with City and Liverpool among the sides interested in signing him in the summer.If Atletico Madrid sack Diego Simeone, a familiar face from the Premier League could be the next man in the dugout....

