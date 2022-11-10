Read full article on original website
Dover, Del. - Delaware State Police are requesting the public's assistance in finding Mark Morris. Police say they received a call about a man threatening another person with a gun last night. According to state police, the victim attempted to repossess a car from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover. While the man was at Morris's home, Morris pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot him if he took his car, police say. The victim left the scene and drove to a nearby Wawa to report the incident.
Women charged with harboring NC double-murder suspect in Delaware identified
Orange County investigators determined the murder suspect, 17-year-old Issiah Ross, of Mebane, had fled North Carolina on Sept. 18, the night after the deadly shootings.
Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover
DOVER, DE – A repo man operating in Dover Friday night was confronted by the suspect who pulled a gun out on him. According to police, at around 9:15 the victim was in the process of repossessing a vehicle from Mark Morris, 31, of Dover when Morris exited his Forest Avenue home with a gun. “While the victim was at Morris’ residence, Morris approached him, displayed a handgun, and threatened to kill him if he repossessed his vehicle. The victim left the property and traveled to the Wawa to report the incident to the police,” the Delaware State Police said. The post Repo man has gun pulled on him in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
A retired employee for the Town of Berlin is under investigation for fraud. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation has announced charges against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffery Fleetwood. Fleetwood is also the current Town Manager of Delmar, Maryland. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of Forgery of Private Documents, Theft $1,500-$25,000, and Theft Scheme $1,500-$25,000.
Millsboro Shooting Leaves One Man Injured
MILLSBORO, Del. - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday that left one man injured. According to Delaware State Police, on Nov. 10 around 1:30 pm, troopers responded to the 25000 block of Oak Street regarding a shooting. Troopers say they talked to a 30-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg by an unknown male suspect during a fight.
Former Berlin admin. charged with felony forgery, theft
Berlin, MD – Today, the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) announced that charges were filed against former Berlin Town Administrator Jeffrey Fleetwood. Fleetwood is charged with six counts of Forgery of Private Documents, Theft $1,500 to under $25,000, and Theft Scheme $1,500 to under $25,000. During the annual...
Police Pursuit Turns Into Deadly Crash in Frankford
FRANKFORD, Del. - One man is dead after a high speed chase led to a deadly crash. Delaware State Police say a trooper observed a car driving recklessly on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. According to state police, the trooper attempted a traffic stop when the car drove through someone's front yard, pulled a U-turn, and sped away on Vine Creek Road.
Barnes and Ames sentenced in murders in Accomack County
Fredrick (Ricky) Marvin Barnes Jr. of Exmore, the man who killed his mother and a family friend at a party in Deep Creek last year before trying to gun down his fleeing sister, was sentenced to a total of 69 years in prison Thursday. The 34-year-old defendant reloaded his semi-automatic...
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspects At Walmart Self-Checkout
CALIFORNIA, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the two women pictured in a theft investigation. On Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at 6 p.m., the two suspects skip-scanned merchandise at the self-checkout register and left the California Walmart store without paying for the items.
State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Following Pursuit
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred during a police pursuit in the Frankford area last night. On November 11, 2022, at approximately 8:43 p.m., a trooper on patrol in the Clarksville area observed a green 2000 Acura TL commit several moving traffic violations as it traveled westbound on Vines Creek Road west of Powell Farm Road. The trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the operator drove through the front yard of a residence, conducted a U-turn, and began fleeing eastbound on Vines Creek Road. The trooper began pursuing the vehicle as it turned onto westbound Roxana Road. The operator disregarded the trooper’s emergency lights and sirens and committed numerous moving violations as it traveled westbound at a high rate of speed. When the Acura reached the intersection of Roxana Road and Pyle Center Road, the operator disregarded the red traffic signal light and attempted to continue westbound. At this time, a 2020 Volvo tractor trailer was traveling northbound on Pyle Center Road through the intersection, where it had a green light. The Acura subsequently struck the rear wheels of the trailer and became lodged underneath as it was dragged northbound. Both vehicles came to a stop just off the roadway north of the intersection.
Resort Police Lieutenant Retires After 25 Years
OCEAN CITY – The experience drain at the top of the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) continued last week with the retirement of a longtime lieutenant after two-plus decades, but the department’s ranks are deep and there are able replacements ready to step into the breach. OCPD Lieutenant...
Truck Driver Killed In Route 1 Crash Identified
Delaware State Police have identified Antonio Dejesus, 45, of Bear, Delaware, as the victim who died in a fatal motor vehicle collision on November 10, 2022, in the Dover area. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred in Dover this morning. On November...
Plan to Fix Cracked Windows in Downtown Berlin
BERLIN, Md. - There has been growing public concern in Berlin about cracked windows on downtown buildings. The Main Street buildings are currently being renovated. Those cracks and the concern among neighbors caught the attention of Berlin Planning Director Dave Engelhart. "There were concerns that they weren’t 100% secure," said...
Colonel Melissa A. Zebley is Honored to Announce the Promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the Rank of Major
Dover, Delaware – The Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, proudly announces the promotion of Captain Jason H. Sapp to the rank of Major on November 3rd, 2022. On July 21st, 1995, Major Sapp was appointed as a Trooper Recruit to the 64th D.S.P. Academy Class. Upon...
VIDEO: One Flown Out From Callaway With Burn Injuries
CALLAWAY, Md. — We are receiving reports of an incident earlier this afternoon that has sent one person to the hospital. At approximately 2:46 p.m. on November 12, first responders were dispatched to the 45000 block of Take It Easy Ranch Road for reports that one person was injured after putting out a fire.
DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a Thursday morning tractor-trailer crash in Dover that left a 45-year-old man dead. It happened shortly after 8 a.m., when a Freightliner tractor pulling a loaded flatbed cargo trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Korean War Veterans Memorial Highway (SR1) south of the Exit 104 ramp. Police said that for unknown reasons, the tractor traveled off the west edge of the roadway and down a grass embankment before striking several trees.
CCSO Seeks The Whereabouts Of Anastasia Jesnique Gilmore
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Anastasia Jesnique Gilmore, age 30. Gilmore s wanted for Failure to Pay Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Gilmore, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800,...
Abbott ousts Nordstrom, SA and sheriff stay same
The results of county-level elections are in for Worcester with a new commissioner poised to take over the Pocomoke district. Challenger Caryn Abbott (R) knocked off incumbent Josh Nordstrom (D) by 20 percentage points in a race that ended up less competitive than anticipated. Abbott nearly tripled Nordstrom’s output in...
Sheriff Seeks Identity Of Theft Suspect At Early Bird Liquor Store And Tractor Supply
HOLLYWOOD, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the man pictured in a theft investigation. On Friday, Nov. 3, 2022, at 12:05 pm, the suspect placed two bottles of alcohol in his pockets and left the Early Bird Liquor Store in Hollywood without paying.
Shooting leaves one injured in Bridgeville
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – Delaware State Police say a shooting left one injured Monday afternoon. At around 1:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 21000 block of Mill Park Drive in Bridgeville for a reported shooting. On arrival, troopers learned that an 18-year-old male had been shot multiple times by an unknown male subject. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by an acquaintance before police or medical personnel arrived on scene. We’re told he is being treated for serious injuries at this time.
