Read full article on original website
Related
TMZ.com
Adam Silver, Nets Owner Joe Tsai Sure Kyrie Irving Is Not Antisemitic After Meetings
9:26 AM PT -- Joe Tsai says after meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, he, too, fully believes Irving is not antisemitic. The Nets owner tweeted Friday morning that he chatted with Irving and the basketball player's family on Thursday -- and said of it all, "It's clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group."
TMZ.com
LeBron James Watches Sons Put On Dunk Show At H.S. Event
LeBron James' sons put on an absolute dunking clinic at a high school event on Thursday night -- and Pops couldn't have been prouder ... catching the show from a courtside seat with a huge smile on his face!!!. 18-year-old Bronny and 15-year-old Bryce took flight over and over again...
TMZ.com
Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight
Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
TMZ.com
NBA's Malik Beasley Welcomes Baby Girl With Montana Yao
Malik Beasley and Montana Yao's family is growing -- the NBA player just announced they welcomed their second child after getting back together. The Utah Jazz guard broke the news that his daughter, Mia Love Beasley, was born on Friday ... sharing special photos alongside Yao in the hospital bed shortly after the baby arrived.
TMZ.com
Shannon Sharpe Says It's Time To 'Move On' From Kyrie Drama, 'He's Apologized'
Shannon Sharpe says it's time to get past the latest Kyrie Irving controversy ... telling TMZ Sports that the Nets star's mea culpa is enough for him to be ready "move on" from it all. Sharpe explained his stance on the matter to us out at LAX on Friday ......
TMZ.com
Mark Cuban Says Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Would Be 'Great' NFL Owners
The Commanders will be in amazing hands if Daniel Snyder does end up selling the team to Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z ... so says Mark Cuban, who tells TMZ Sports the duo would be "great" NFL owners. Snyder revealed earlier this month he has hired Bank of America to explore...
TMZ.com
Tommy Fury Issues Jake Paul Warning Ahead Of Boxing Match On Mayweather Card
Tommy Fury, returning to the squared circle this weekend in Dubai, has a message for rival Jake Paul -- who is expected to be ringside -- you better not step foot in the ring, or else. 23-year-old Fury, a perfect 8-0 as a pro boxer, is the co-main event on...
TMZ.com
Mercedes F1 Team Suspends Deal W/ Crypto Giant FTX, Removes Logo From Cars
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's cars will look a little different during the Brazilian Grand Prix ... Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team has removed the logo of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX after the company went belly up this week. The MB F1 team, currently in 3rd place in the Constructors...
TMZ.com
Alex Pereira Open To Truce W/ Israel Adesanya After UFC 281
Alex Pereira says he's open to squashing the beef with Israel Adesanya after their UFC title fight in NYC this weekend ... but tells us he's not so sure Izzy feels the same way. The 35-year-old, #4 contender and Izzy have some serious bad blood ... they previously kickboxed twice...
TMZ.com
YouTuber Deji Gunning For Jake Paul Rematch After Floyd Mayweather Fight
Jake Paul might have to get ready for a rematch ... but we're not talking Tyron Woodley or Anderson Silva -- his first-ever opponent tells TMZ Sports he'd love to have another shot at the Problem Child!!. Internet superstar Deji goes up against the one and only Floyd Mayweather Sunday...
Comments / 1