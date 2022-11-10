9:26 AM PT -- Joe Tsai says after meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, he, too, fully believes Irving is not antisemitic. The Nets owner tweeted Friday morning that he chatted with Irving and the basketball player's family on Thursday -- and said of it all, "It's clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group."

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO