Georgia State

TMZ.com

Adam Silver, Nets Owner Joe Tsai Sure Kyrie Irving Is Not Antisemitic After Meetings

9:26 AM PT -- Joe Tsai says after meeting with Kyrie Irving this week, he, too, fully believes Irving is not antisemitic. The Nets owner tweeted Friday morning that he chatted with Irving and the basketball player's family on Thursday -- and said of it all, "It's clear to me that Kyrie does not have any beliefs of hate towards Jewish people or any group."
BROOKLYN, NY
TMZ.com

LeBron James Watches Sons Put On Dunk Show At H.S. Event

LeBron James' sons put on an absolute dunking clinic at a high school event on Thursday night -- and Pops couldn't have been prouder ... catching the show from a courtside seat with a huge smile on his face!!!. 18-year-old Bronny and 15-year-old Bryce took flight over and over again...
TMZ.com

Drake Loses $2 Million Bet on UFC Fight

Drake is $2 million lighter this morning after betting on the loser in Saturday night's UFC title fight, but for a good part of the fight he looked like he was gonna win big. The iconic rapper -- known for his love of high-stakes gambling -- plunked down the INSANE amount of cash on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to beat Alex Pereira during UFC 281 at Madison Square Garden in NYC.
TMZ.com

NBA's Malik Beasley Welcomes Baby Girl With Montana Yao

Malik Beasley and Montana Yao's family is growing -- the NBA player just announced they welcomed their second child after getting back together. The Utah Jazz guard broke the news that his daughter, Mia Love Beasley, was born on Friday ... sharing special photos alongside Yao in the hospital bed shortly after the baby arrived.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
TMZ.com

Mark Cuban Says Jay-Z, Jeff Bezos Would Be 'Great' NFL Owners

The Commanders will be in amazing hands if Daniel Snyder does end up selling the team to Jeff Bezos and Jay-Z ... so says Mark Cuban, who tells TMZ Sports the duo would be "great" NFL owners. Snyder revealed earlier this month he has hired Bank of America to explore...
WASHINGTON, DC
TMZ.com

Mercedes F1 Team Suspends Deal W/ Crypto Giant FTX, Removes Logo From Cars

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell's cars will look a little different during the Brazilian Grand Prix ... Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 team has removed the logo of bankrupt crypto exchange FTX after the company went belly up this week. The MB F1 team, currently in 3rd place in the Constructors...
TMZ.com

Alex Pereira Open To Truce W/ Israel Adesanya After UFC 281

Alex Pereira says he's open to squashing the beef with Israel Adesanya after their UFC title fight in NYC this weekend ... but tells us he's not so sure Izzy feels the same way. The 35-year-old, #4 contender and Izzy have some serious bad blood ... they previously kickboxed twice...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TMZ.com

YouTuber Deji Gunning For Jake Paul Rematch After Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jake Paul might have to get ready for a rematch ... but we're not talking Tyron Woodley or Anderson Silva -- his first-ever opponent tells TMZ Sports he'd love to have another shot at the Problem Child!!. Internet superstar Deji goes up against the one and only Floyd Mayweather Sunday...

