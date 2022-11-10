Read full article on original website
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed 10,500-Year-Old Human Remains In A German Bog
The bones found in the Duvensee bog of the Schleswig-Holstein region provide evidence of Germany's oldest known burial. Since the 1920s, archaeologists exploring the Duvensee bog in Germany’s Schleswig-Holstein region have uncovered pieces of flint, evidence of hazelnut roasting, and bark mats from Stone Age campsites. But they never found any human remains — until now.
Stunning Bronze Statues Discovered After 2,000 Years Under Spa Water
ROME—The discovery of 24 perfectly-preserved bronze statues dating back to the 2nd Century B.C. at a thermal spa in Tuscany has given archeologists a rare glimpse at the past that may just “rewrite history,” they say. The discovery was made at the San Casciano dei Bagni spa in Tuscany, which boast millennia-old natural thermal springs that attract tourists to the town to soak in the same thermal waters as emperors did. Archeologists were hoping to uncover the original thermal bath basin when they found the first hands protruding from the oozing thermal mud two weeks ago. Since then, 24 statues,...
2,000-year-old pre-Roman statues discovered that archaeologists say could "rewrite history"
Italian archaeologists have uncovered several 2,000-year-old bronze statues from pre-Roman times in a Tuscan thermal spring, calling it an "exceptional find," The Italian Culture Ministry announced Tuesday. The discovery was made as experts explored a sacred basin in San Casciano dei Bagni near Siena as part of the campaign to...
Smithonian
Archaeologists Discover 4,300-Foot-Long Tunnel Under Ancient Egyptian Temple
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered an underground tunnel at Taposiris Magna, a temple dedicated to Osiris, the god of death. Kathleen Martinez, an archaeologist with the University of San Domingo, located the 6.5-foot-tall, 4,300-foot-long tunnel roughly 43 feet underground at the temple, which is situated west of the ancient city of Alexandria. She also found two Ptolemaic-era alabaster statues and several ceramic vessels and pots, reports Artnet’s Sarah Cascone.
Huge New Pyramid Has Appeared in Egypt
The structure made of waste plastic is in the Egyptian desert and is 32 feet high - nearly a tenth of the size of the Great Pyramid of Giza.
Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition
Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
Archaeologists solved one of the most important mysteries of Jesus' life.
Image byPeter Carl Geissler, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. Two thousand years ago Holy scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, came to be known to humanity, which tells all about Jesus Christ, but there are some bible mysteries that probably never be solved.
A Massive Great White Shark Caught Off the Coast of Italy had a Cow, Dog and Other Grisly Remains in its Stomach
There are not many accounts of Great white shark sightings in the Mediterranean. However, legends say it is home to terrifying monsters that roam the deep. The Maltese talked about a "whale-sized shark" that they referred to as silfjun while a 17th-century Italian nobleman named Giovanni Francesco Abela wrote about a sea monster with fearsome teeth that once washed ashore.
A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds
The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
Newly discovered photos show horror of Nazi's Kristallnacht rampage up close
Jerusalem — Harrowing, previously unseen images from 1938's Kristallnacht pogrom against German and Austrian Jews have surfaced in a photograph collection donated to Israel's Yad Vashem memorial, the organization said Wednesday. One shows a crowd of smiling, well-dressed middle-aged German men and women standing casually as a Nazi officer smashes a storefront window. In another, brownshirts carry heaps of Jewish books, presumably for burning. Another image shows a Nazi officer splashing gasoline on the pews of a synagogue before it's set alight.
Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years
For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
Archaeologists claim that King Solomon's mines had nothing to do with gold or silver
Image of a painting called King SolomonCredit: file upload: James Steakley; Public Domain Image. King Solomon is the biblical king who ruled over Israel and Judah around 970 to 931 BCE.
Face of ancient Egyptian 'Mysterious Lady' mummy revealed in stunningly lifelike reconstructions
The identity of an Egyptian mummy has baffled archaeologists for centuries. Now they know what she may have looked like.
100 years after Tutankhamun discovery new finds reveal more of ancient Egypt's secrets
GIZA, Egypt — A century after the discovery of Tutankhamun's tomb made headlines around the world, in the sweltering desert heat just outside Cairo, a small team is still making new finds in ancient Egypt. Digging layer by layer at the Saqqara site in Giza, moving earth one bucket...
Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some
A study was recently published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicating that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is being utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]
Scientists finally unravel purpose behind mysterious ancient Greek stone spheres OLD
Mysterious stone spheres discovered in ancient settlements in the Mediterranean could be game pieces from the oldest board games ever created, a new study suggests.A large number of small spherical stone artifacts have been discovered in bronze age settlements across the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean. The exact use of these artifacts has, however, remained a mystery.Previous studies have found these kinds of spheres at archaeological sites in Santorini, Crete, Cyprus and other Greek Islands, with theories ranging from their use as some sort of sling stones, record-keeping system or pawns.In the latest research, published recently in the Journal of...
An Ancient Inscription That Mentions The Biblical King Hezekiah Was Recently Found On A Stone Below The City Of David
In The Hezekiah Tunnel (Or Siloam Tunnel) beneath Jerusalem's City of David, a small fragment of a stone inscription was recently unearthed. Archaeologists and the Biblical Archaeological Society believe the inscription references the biblical King Hezekiah. [i]
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales
The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
natureworldnews.com
Fossil Found in Scottish Highlands Spark Speculation About Scotland's National Animal: The Unicorn
The existence of the fabled animal and the reason it is Scotland's national animal have been the subject of some speculation since archaeologists discovered what might be a fossil of an ancient unicorn in a remote area of the Scottish Highland. The fossils seem to be mostly unaltered, though some...
Italian Archaeologists Discover ‘Exceptional’ Bronze Statues in Tuscany
Archaeologists in Italy are calling the discovery of more than two dozen preserved bronze statues in the muddy waters of Tuscany “very significant” and “exceptional” for their age and condition. The statues were found in the town of San Casciano dei Bagni in Siena, in the ruins of an ancient Roman bathhouse, Reuters reported Tuesday. The artifacts were found covered by nearly 6,000 bronze, silver and gold coins which aided in their preservation. The archaeologists, who have been exploring the area since 2019, also discovered several other smaller statues alongside the coins and bronze artworks. Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano called it...
