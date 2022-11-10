ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Pineville employee receives credit union scholarship

RALEIGH – Local Government Federal Credit Union congratulated Town of Pineville employee Meredith Adams with a UNC School of Government Scholarship award. Adams will attend the course Governmental Accounting and Financial Reporting at the UNC School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill. “The credit union is proud to partner with...
PINEVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

Closed Anson County schools set to reopen after illnesses

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students in Anson County will return to school Monday after four schools closed because of sick students and staff. Four schools in Anson County close due to ‘high rates of student and staff illness’. Anson High School, Anson Middle, Peachland-Polkton Elementary,...
ANSON COUNTY, NC
WFAE

CMS board decides not to cut summer break short this year

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will start classes on Aug. 28, despite district leaders’ talk of defying state law to open earlier. North Carolina’s school calendar law requires most school districts to wait until late August to start classes. The tourism industry drives that, and many local school boards want more flexibility. Educators say they’d rather start in mid-August to synchronize with community colleges where high school students can take free classes, and get first-semester exams done before winter break.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Greater Matthews Habitat presents Groundbreaking Partnership Award to Mint Hill

MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity presented the Town of Mint Hill with its Groundbreaking Partnership Award at the nonprofit’s Building Hope Breakfast on Nov. 9. Mayor Brad Simmons accepted the award, which recognizes a new partnership that will provide access to critical home repair services to...
MINT HILL, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Charlotte Center City Partners hires chief of staff

CHARLOTTE – Rashaan Peek recently joined Charlotte Center City Partners as chief of staff. Peek is responsible for staff initiatives as well as special projects, including economic development initiatives. “These responsibilities leverage the experience and skill sets Rashaan has built over the years,” said Smith. “She has dedicated her...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Dispute over late sheriff’s replacement process in Anson County

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Democrats in Anson County will meet to reorganize the local chapter after the state democratic party ordered the group to resolve internal party disputes. This stems from controversy surrounding the local sheriff race after the board of commissioners and county democrats appointed different replacements to become the next top cop.
ANSON COUNTY, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Wingate professor’s paper a finalist for 2022 Sustainability Award

WINGATE – A case study performed by Catherine Wright and others involved with Wingate University’s Collaborative for the Common Good has been named among 28 finalists for 12 Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education awards. The finalists were chosen from among more than 430 submissions.
WINGATE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Ardrey Kell, Robinson win writing competition

CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities presented the regionals of the state writing competition, The Quill, on Nov. 1. Students competed by creating written responses to one of four prompts. Ninety minutes were allotted for students to write. West Regional results are shown below. HIGH SCHOOL...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Fort Mill School Board Final Election Numbers

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Next Tuesday, at the next Fort Mill School Board Meeting, the newly elected leaders will be sworn in. In total nearly 84,000 people showed up to pick their top four in this race. Those four being the two incumbents Wayne Bouldin and Michelle Branning, rounded out by Joe Helms and Lipi Pratt.
FORT MILL, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

University City Partners appoints new CEO

CHARLOTTE – University City Partners announced that Keith Stanley will become its new president and CEO beginning January 2023. Stanley is currently the executive director of Near West Side Partners in Milwaukee, where he’s charged with spearheading revitalization, community cohesion and neighborhood sustainability efforts. He is also the executive director of the Avenues West Association and Near West Side Business Improvement District (BID) #10.
CHARLOTTE, NC
coladaily.com

School districts transitioning to e-learning due to Tropical Storm Nicole

School districts across the Midlands announced building closures and updates for Friday due to the threat of potentially severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. All Lexington County school districts will transition to an e-Learning Day for all schools, Friday, Nov. 11. Richland District One. All Richland One schools and administrative...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Mooresville clinic provides healthcare for community members

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Everyone needs to see a doctor, once in a while, and Tammy Chadbourne is no different. She’s a self-employed decorative painter who moved from Florida with her husband, but the economic downturn forced some tough decisions. And Health insurance premiums ended up near the bottom of the list.
MOORESVILLE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Discovery Place celebrates 75 years serving the Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place has served generations of Carolinians over the past 75 years – from its humble beginnings when local teacher Laura Owens sought a hands-on environment for students to observe and learn about the natural world to its position today as one of the leading science museums in the U.S.
CHARLOTTE, NC

