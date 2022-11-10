Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will start classes on Aug. 28, despite district leaders’ talk of defying state law to open earlier. North Carolina’s school calendar law requires most school districts to wait until late August to start classes. The tourism industry drives that, and many local school boards want more flexibility. Educators say they’d rather start in mid-August to synchronize with community colleges where high school students can take free classes, and get first-semester exams done before winter break.

