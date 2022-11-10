Read full article on original website
Pineville employee receives credit union scholarship
RALEIGH – Local Government Federal Credit Union congratulated Town of Pineville employee Meredith Adams with a UNC School of Government Scholarship award. Adams will attend the course Governmental Accounting and Financial Reporting at the UNC School of Government at UNC-Chapel Hill. “The credit union is proud to partner with...
Closed Anson County schools set to reopen after illnesses
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Students in Anson County will return to school Monday after four schools closed because of sick students and staff. Four schools in Anson County close due to ‘high rates of student and staff illness’. Anson High School, Anson Middle, Peachland-Polkton Elementary,...
College financial program gives students opportunity to graduate debt-free
DAVIDSON, N.C. — A federal judge in Texas struck down the Biden administration’s student loan forgiveness program, leaving many Americans in limbo on what to do next. The Justice Department is appealing the decision and while the legal challenge plays out, Davidson College is making education more accessible for students.
CMS board decides not to cut summer break short this year
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will start classes on Aug. 28, despite district leaders’ talk of defying state law to open earlier. North Carolina’s school calendar law requires most school districts to wait until late August to start classes. The tourism industry drives that, and many local school boards want more flexibility. Educators say they’d rather start in mid-August to synchronize with community colleges where high school students can take free classes, and get first-semester exams done before winter break.
Greater Matthews Habitat presents Groundbreaking Partnership Award to Mint Hill
MATTHEWS – Greater Matthews Habitat for Humanity presented the Town of Mint Hill with its Groundbreaking Partnership Award at the nonprofit’s Building Hope Breakfast on Nov. 9. Mayor Brad Simmons accepted the award, which recognizes a new partnership that will provide access to critical home repair services to...
Charlotte Center City Partners hires chief of staff
CHARLOTTE – Rashaan Peek recently joined Charlotte Center City Partners as chief of staff. Peek is responsible for staff initiatives as well as special projects, including economic development initiatives. “These responsibilities leverage the experience and skill sets Rashaan has built over the years,” said Smith. “She has dedicated her...
4 Anson Co. schools set to return to in-person classes after flu cases forced remote learning
ANSON CO., N.C. — A total of four Anson County schools were closed this week because of flu cases among students and staff. CDC statistics show that this is one of the worst flu seasons we’ve had in years. Channel 9′s Glenn Counts spoke with parents and residents...
County commissioners vote 6-3 in favor of CRTPO continuing study of I-77 toll proposal
CHARLOTTE — A recent proposal to let a private company build toll lanes on the southern portion of Interstate 77 is moving forward. On Thursday, Mecklenburg County commissioners voted 6-3 for Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization to keep studying the project. Channel 9 has reported in the past on...
Corporate housing purchases on the rise in Mecklenburg County
CHARLOTTE — New data shows that the purchase of corporation housing is going up in Mecklenburg County. The county recently told Commissioners that in the second quarter of 2022, investors purchased 28% of the homes in Mecklenburg, Channel 9′s Joe Bruno reported. That is a 5-point, 4% increase from last year.
Dispute over late sheriff’s replacement process in Anson County
ANSON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Democrats in Anson County will meet to reorganize the local chapter after the state democratic party ordered the group to resolve internal party disputes. This stems from controversy surrounding the local sheriff race after the board of commissioners and county democrats appointed different replacements to become the next top cop.
Wingate professor’s paper a finalist for 2022 Sustainability Award
WINGATE – A case study performed by Catherine Wright and others involved with Wingate University’s Collaborative for the Common Good has been named among 28 finalists for 12 Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education awards. The finalists were chosen from among more than 430 submissions.
Ardrey Kell, Robinson win writing competition
CHARLOTTE – The North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities presented the regionals of the state writing competition, The Quill, on Nov. 1. Students competed by creating written responses to one of four prompts. Ninety minutes were allotted for students to write. West Regional results are shown below. HIGH SCHOOL...
Charlotte's rental assistance program to stop taking applications, signaling program's end
RAMP CharMeck is nearly out of money, and officials say its time to stop taking new applications and start winding down the emergency rental assistance program. The last day to submit an application for help will be Nov. 15. The program was funded by federal COVID-19 relief dollars administered by...
Fort Mill School Board Final Election Numbers
FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Next Tuesday, at the next Fort Mill School Board Meeting, the newly elected leaders will be sworn in. In total nearly 84,000 people showed up to pick their top four in this race. Those four being the two incumbents Wayne Bouldin and Michelle Branning, rounded out by Joe Helms and Lipi Pratt.
University City Partners appoints new CEO
CHARLOTTE – University City Partners announced that Keith Stanley will become its new president and CEO beginning January 2023. Stanley is currently the executive director of Near West Side Partners in Milwaukee, where he’s charged with spearheading revitalization, community cohesion and neighborhood sustainability efforts. He is also the executive director of the Avenues West Association and Near West Side Business Improvement District (BID) #10.
CN2 Newscast – Teacher Retention, Teachers’ Making Tough Decisions for Family, York County Council Denies Impact Fees – How that is effecting schools
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – With the national teacher shortage, and an effort to create a work/life balance, the Rock Hill School District is getting creative to keep the staff it has and recruit more. Teachers with student age children are having to make tough decisions between where...
New affordable housing community coming to the University City area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's affordable housing crisis could have a solution with the help of a brand new development called Union at Tryon that will offer 200 apartment units at a price people can afford. The Annex Group is the developer taking the lead on this project. The community...
School districts transitioning to e-learning due to Tropical Storm Nicole
School districts across the Midlands announced building closures and updates for Friday due to the threat of potentially severe weather from Tropical Storm Nicole. All Lexington County school districts will transition to an e-Learning Day for all schools, Friday, Nov. 11. Richland District One. All Richland One schools and administrative...
Mooresville clinic provides healthcare for community members
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Everyone needs to see a doctor, once in a while, and Tammy Chadbourne is no different. She’s a self-employed decorative painter who moved from Florida with her husband, but the economic downturn forced some tough decisions. And Health insurance premiums ended up near the bottom of the list.
Discovery Place celebrates 75 years serving the Charlotte community
CHARLOTTE – Discovery Place has served generations of Carolinians over the past 75 years – from its humble beginnings when local teacher Laura Owens sought a hands-on environment for students to observe and learn about the natural world to its position today as one of the leading science museums in the U.S.
