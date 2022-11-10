ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Gorillas earn #3 seed in playoffs; host UIndy in first round

PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas are back in the Division II national playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Gorillas have earned the #3 seed in Super Region 3, and will host GLVC champion UIndy in the first round on Saturday. Pitt State finished the regular...
PITTSBURG, KS
Washburn football wins regular season finale

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNT) – After a disappointing loss to No. 5 Pittsburg State at home, Washburn football traveled to Missouri Southern Saturday to try to end the regular season on a positive note. The Ichabods took care of business, defeating the Lions 37-20. Washburn’s defense was the star of the show to start the game. […]
TOPEKA, KS
Quapaw wins playoff opener over Central

QUAPAW, Okla. – (WATCH) Quapaw tops Central 28-22 in the first round of the Oklahoma Class A playoffs Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
QUAPAW, OK
Lamar claims district championship over Fair Grove

LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar tops Fair Grove 56-6 in the Class 2 District 5 championship game Friday night to advance to the Class 2 state quarterfinals. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
FAIR GROVE, MO
Veteran Owned Veterinary Center: Russ Baxley

Dr. Russ Baxley purchased the Gorman Animal Hospital in March 2022. Renamed the Southeast Kansas Veterinary Center, it is located at 1251 240th St., Fort Scott. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed. The phone number is (620)...
FORT SCOTT, KS
Hi-Way Café in Vinita breaks Guinness World Record

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hi-Way Café in Vinita is the newest Guinness World Record holder. The café says it broke the record for most stickers on a car Saturday afternoon. Being on Route 66, the café put 60,066 stickers on the car, beating the old record...
VINITA, OK
What your vehicle needs before winter snow and ice hits

JOPLIN, Mo. — With the possibility of the first snowfall this season just around the corner, vehicle maintenance experts say now is the best time to prepare your car. There’s no getting around winter, so instead of dreading it, prepare for it by checking out what your car needs to gear up for cold, wet, […]
JOPLIN, MO
Jasper County’s most expensive areas to live

Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jasper County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
JASPER COUNTY, MO
5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
JOPLIN, MO

