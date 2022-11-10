Read full article on original website
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this month
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Gorillas earn #3 seed in playoffs; host UIndy in first round
PITTSBURG, Kan. – The Pittsburg State Gorillas are back in the Division II national playoffs for the first time since 2014. The Gorillas have earned the #3 seed in Super Region 3, and will host GLVC champion UIndy in the first round on Saturday. Pitt State finished the regular...
Washburn football wins regular season finale
JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNT) – After a disappointing loss to No. 5 Pittsburg State at home, Washburn football traveled to Missouri Southern Saturday to try to end the regular season on a positive note. The Ichabods took care of business, defeating the Lions 37-20. Washburn’s defense was the star of the show to start the game. […]
Quapaw wins playoff opener over Central
QUAPAW, Okla. – (WATCH) Quapaw tops Central 28-22 in the first round of the Oklahoma Class A playoffs Friday night. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Horse racing event kicks off in Carthage
Racin' for Cash today hosted a racing exhibition event today with big prizes up for grabs.
Lamar claims district championship over Fair Grove
LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar tops Fair Grove 56-6 in the Class 2 District 5 championship game Friday night to advance to the Class 2 state quarterfinals. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
High School band participants gather for halftime performance
Missouri Southern State University is kicking off its annual Mass Band Day with area high school band participants.
Weekend Wrap (Nov. 12 & 13)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
Veteran Owned Veterinary Center: Russ Baxley
Dr. Russ Baxley purchased the Gorman Animal Hospital in March 2022. Renamed the Southeast Kansas Veterinary Center, it is located at 1251 240th St., Fort Scott. Hours of operation are Monday – Thursday: 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, closed. The phone number is (620)...
The Big Three: Mojo burger razed, chain reaction crash, Veteran Honored 56 years later
KOAM TV STUDIOS – These are the most-shared, most-read and most-popular live and local stories this week from our website and social media. We share them live every Friday morning at 6:40 a.m. on KOAM-7 and 7:40 a.m. on FOX-14. BIG STORY #3: A Pineville, Mo., couple has been charged in federal court for their roles in the kidnapping and...
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this month
A popular discount store chain is opening another new store location in Kansas this month. Read on to learn more. On Sunday, November 13, 2022, the popular discount retail chain Marshalls will be opening its newest Kansas store location in Pittsburg.
Antique and Vintage Military; The new Route 66 Army Navy Store on Main Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — Veterans Day could not be a more appropriate time to open a military collectors store. And that’s what is happening Nov 11 and 12 in Joplin at 1621 S Main Street. Route 66 Army Navy Store describe themselves as, “Veteran owned and operated. Large selection of antique and vintage military items.” The store was birthed out of...
Mojo Burger aka Babe’s aka Taco Tico is coming down
JOPLIN, Mo. — Recently plans have been made to raze the former Mojo Burger location at 702 S Maiden Lane. Big John’s Roll Off and Dumpster have been contracted by the private owners to remove the building. They have been working on the site for a while as they prepare to bring it down. 702 S MAIDEN LANE, JOPLIN MO...
Hi-Way Café in Vinita breaks Guinness World Record
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hi-Way Café in Vinita is the newest Guinness World Record holder. The café says it broke the record for most stickers on a car Saturday afternoon. Being on Route 66, the café put 60,066 stickers on the car, beating the old record...
What your vehicle needs before winter snow and ice hits
JOPLIN, Mo. — With the possibility of the first snowfall this season just around the corner, vehicle maintenance experts say now is the best time to prepare your car. There’s no getting around winter, so instead of dreading it, prepare for it by checking out what your car needs to gear up for cold, wet, […]
Jasper County’s most expensive areas to live
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Jasper County, MO using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of August 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 11 cities and towns with data available were included in the list. Charts for each place show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.
911 call leads to felony arrest, officer injured
An officer is injured after a 911 call leads police to a man with an active felony warrant.
City of Joplin details this year’s “Leaf Pick-Up” program
The City of Joplin details this year's "Leaf Pick-Up" program to help keep storm drains clean and creek pollution down.
5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
Lawrence County man once charged in murder case sentenced for weapons charges
A Lawrence County man originally charged with first-degree murder in a cold-case homicide has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm.
