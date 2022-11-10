Read full article on original website
Related
bigfoot99.com
Saratoga officials encourage residents to review new FEMA flood maps
In something of a surprise move, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has produced new, updated flood maps for the Town of Saratoga. The maps have changed since the last time they were publicly presented to the town. Properties that were not in the previous iteration of the map may now be included.
bigfoot99.com
Snowy Range Road closes for the winter
The Snowy Range Road closed for winter on Thursday. Recent snows and winds in the high country has been producing significant drifting at the upper elevations of the scenic byway. The WYDOT crews in Laramie and Saratoga decided upcoming weather forecasts and current road conditions warranted closing the section of WYO 130 for the season.
bigfoot99.com
Official election results released
The results of Tuesday’s General Election in Carbon County are official. The Canvass Board completed its work on Thursday. The results are posted to the county website. Carbon County Clerk Gwynn Bartlett reports that the tallies are unchanged from the unofficial results. Bartlett said the election ran smoothly at...
rmef.org
Hunters Find Remains of Missing Wyoming Elk Hunter
Three years after disappearing while hunting elk in southern Wyoming, authorities confirmed the death of Mark Strittmater of Rawlins. A group of hunters from Wisconsin found a firearm while hunting. They contacted a game warden who then contacted the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. A thorough investigation of the immediate area turned up partial human remains and several personal belongings.
bigfoot99.com
Kenmore Dryer
KTGA – Bigfoot99 P.O. Box 990 Saratoga, WY 82331 Email: bigfoot@bigfoot99.com.
bigfoot99.com
Welding shield and rods
Welding shield and rods - negotiate price. Call Mary 329-6680. This Ad has been viewed 7 times. For rates, promotions, special packages and more, call us at (307) 326-8642 or send us an email at bigfoot@bigfoot99.com. Studios located at:. 1108 W. Bridge St. Saratoga, WY 82331 Phone: (307) 326-8642. Mailing...
Comments / 0