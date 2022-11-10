Read full article on original website
New York Residents to Receive $1,000 MonthlyAneka DuncanNew York City, NY
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
Motel Rapist Found Victims OnlineBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Cabbie Robbed at Gunpoint, CrashesBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Baby squirrel bonds with veteran after getting rejected by her motherAmy ChristieQueens, NY
NCPD Arrest Bronx Man In Possession of Firearms During Woodmere Traffic Stop
The Fourth squad reports the arrest of a Bronx man for Criminal Possession of a Firearm that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 am in Woodmere. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct officers responded to West Broadway and Eastwood Road to assist The NYPD Warrant squad on a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
Nassau Authorities Bust Man with Illegal Firearm During Traffic Stop
The Fifth Squad reports the arrest of a Springfield Gardens man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:58 pm in Elmont. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations (BSO) Officers were on Crime Prevention Enforcement in the Elmont area where they observed a Cadillac CTS traveling southbound on Elmont Road violating the Vehicle and Traffic Law. Officers activated their emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Elmont Road and Belmont Avenue.
SCPD: Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Shirley Elementary School, Drawing Racist Graffiti
Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 for burglarizing a Shirley elementary school in September. Four males entered Hobart S. Elementary School, located at 230 Van Buren St., on September 26 during which they stole food and drew racist graffiti on cabinets and a classroom whiteboard.
Man Arrested for Killing Mother
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Brooklyn man for stabbing his mother to death in her Deer Park home. First Precinct officers were called to 24 23rd St. at approximately 7:05 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a dispute at the location. When officers arrived, they discovered Olga Cardona-Hernandez, 54, stabbed to death.
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Struck by Motor Vehicle in Uniondale
First Squad Detectives report the details of a serious auto accident involving a pedestrian that occurred in Uniondale. According to detectives, while attempting to cross Uniondale Avenue in the vicinity of Summer Avenue, from the south side to the north side, a male pedestrian was struck by a 2002 Ford Econoline van. The Ford was traveling southbound on Uniondale Avenue before making a left turn on Summer Avenue.
Saturday: Suffolk Sheriff Office to Face Off on the Ice with Suffolk PD for Charity
On Saturday, November 19 at 7pm, the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office Hockey team will face off against the Suffolk County Police Department Hockey team for a charity game at the Clark Gillies Arena in Dix Hills, located at 575 Vanderbilt Parkway. Proceeds from the event will benefit the family...
Largest Cruise Thru Toys for Tots Collection Drive Coming to Long Island
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Tom Hand announced that the Town’s massive ‘Cruise-Thru’ Toys for Tots Collection Drive will take place at John Burns Park in Massapequa on Saturday, December 3rd from 9am to 2pm (rain date is Sunday, December 4th). In partnership with the United States Marine Corps and Optimum, the Town is collecting toys to help families and those less fortunate throughout the community during the upcoming holiday season. In addition to the ‘Cruise-Thru’, collection boxes are located at Town facilities through December 14th.
The Salvation Army Provides Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals To New Yorkers in Need
Thanksgiving is looking grim for thousands of families and individuals this year, as the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be 13.5% more than last year, and the price of turkey alone is going up 73 percent. Rising inflation and economic strains make it hard for many to makes ends meet, let alone enjoy the holiday, which is why The Salvation Army Greater New York Division is continuing its longstanding tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
It’s “Home for the Holidays” at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, featuring free pet adoptions now through the month of December. Each adoption includes free neuter or spay, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, flea and other tests. The normal...
Peter Bogdanovich’s Lost Film: "Squirrels to the Nuts" to Screen at Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre
On Wednesday, December 7th at 7:30 PM, Huntington’s Cinema Arts Centre will screen the recently discovered director’s cut of Peter Bogdanovich’s final theatrical feature film. Originally released as She’s Funny That Way, the director’s cut is now known as Bogdanovich’s “lost film”, and features the directors original edit and title: Squirrels to the Nuts. The screening will be followed by a post-film discussion and Q&A in which the film scholar who discovered the film, James Kenney, will detail his discovery and the process of making the film available to the public.
A Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinner With No Prices On The Menu
The inflation rate has been burdensome on many Long Islanders, especially lower-income individuals, and families. Harmony Café and Cohost Toast Coffeehouse Restaurant relieves pressure during the holidays with a free meal. Its 4th Annual Toast-giving Thanksgiving Dinner and is set for Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Dinner will run from...
Town of Oyster Bay Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Open on November 25th
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Lou Imbroto announce that the Town’s outdoor ice skating rinks at Marjorie R. Post and Syosset-Woodbury Community Parks will officially open for the season on Friday, November 25th and remain open through Sunday, February 26th. “Ice skating is a fun activity...
