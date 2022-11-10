Read full article on original website
Officials investigating south Charlotte fire that was intentionally set
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating a south Charlotte apartment fire that was intentionally set. The fire took place just after midnight on Beacon Ridge Road at an apartment complex. It is unknown what all was damaged. A Channel 9 crew at the scene could not see damage from outside the complex.
Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between W. Horah and W. Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
Charlotte Fire: Apartment Fire Intentionally Set
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators say that a fire on Beacon Ridge Road early Sunday morning was intentionally set. The fire happened roughly around 1 a.m. on November 13th at the Beacon Hill Apartments in South Charlotte. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in 20 minutes. No one was...
Passenger killed after vehicle flips following collision near Spartanburg
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over following a collision near Spartanburg, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 3 a.m. on SC 101 near Berry Shoals Road in Spartanburg County. Troopers say a 27-year-old victim driving an SUV was […]
Missouri woman connects with biological father in North Carolina after DNA test
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christmas came early for one family. A Missouri woman got the chance to meet her biological father who lives in Charlotte for the first time. It’s a connection she found after taking a home DNA test through a genealogy company. “I’m very nervous. Before I...
Gastonia Police looking for men suspected of stealing yellow Dodge Charger
CONCORD, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department (GPD) is looking for two men who are suspected of having stolen a yellow Dodge Charger from Concord. The car was stolen sometime between the night of Nov. 4 and early Nov. 5. It was later recovered and returned to the owner.
(11) South Point shocks (6) Dudley with offensive explosion, 74-41
Greensboro, N.C. — The South Point Red Raiders upset the reigning state champion Dudley Panthers with an outstanding offensive performance on Friday night. When the dust settled, the Red Raiders had put up a whopping 74 points to Dudley's 41. That 74 was more points than Dudley had given...
Two people shot at house party in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury confirmed that two people were shot at a house party on Sunday morning. Neighbors reported “dozens” of shots fired on Messner Street, between W. Horah and W. Monroe. Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. One person...
Charlotte’s Another Food Truck chef wins ‘Chopped’ episode, $10K grand prize
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The sound of victory. The Charlotte food truck ‘Another Food Truck’ is owned and operated by chef Anthony Denning, who won on an episode of ‘Chopped’ this month and took home a $10,000 grand prize.
Rock Hill mom speaks out after alarming data released on murders
ROCK HILL, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released new numbers showing in 2021, murders reached a 30 year high in South Carolina. The alarming data shows the rate of murder is at its highest since 1991. Laquata Wilson is a Rock Hill mother who said she...
Troopers: 13-Year-Old Killed In Accident on I-485 Outer near Pineville
The North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WCCB the victim in a deadly accident on I-485 near Pineville was 13-years-old. Troopers say a black suv traveling on the 485 on ramp from I-77 was attempting to merge on to 485 and lost control. The car ran off the road to the left and overturned. The suv was then struck by a FedEx truck. Four people in the SUV were transported to Atrium but the 13-year-old died at the scene. The FedEx driver was transported to Atrium Health Pineville with minor injuries.
South Carolina teenager airlifted after hit by car; driver not charged
According to the Union Public Safety Department, a Honda Accord and a 13-year-old on a bicycle crashed into each other.
I-85 South near Sam Wilson Road in west Charlotte reopens after crash
A crash partially shut down Interstate-85 southbound Friday afternoon in west Charlotte, according to NCDOT.
MorningStar Guest Assaults Housekeeper After He’s Caught in Shower with Girlfriend
York County authorities arrested a local man for allegedly assaulting a housekeeper at Heritage Communities on the MorningStar Ministries property. Clarence John Ames III, 44, was charged last week with assault and battery in the third degree. The incident happened on Halloween night at the property on Starlight Drive, according to a sheriff’s report.
Salisbury man killed in crash into tree near Statesville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A 33-year-old man from Salisbury died in a crash that happened Thursday evening on a road to Statesville, North Carolina Highway Patrol told Channel 9. The crash happened at about 7:15 p.m. on Highway 70 near Triplett Road, which is about six miles east of...
Second Suspect Taken Into Custody For Fatal Shooting At Concord Bus Stop
UPDATE — (11/10/22) On November 10, 2022, investigators with the Concord Police Department arrested a second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Travoris Richardson on October 7, 2022, near the 400 block of International Drive NW in Concord, N.C. Tadarius Redfearn...
Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
A rural town 40 minutes from Charlotte wanted margaritas, so they passed a new law
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - In the tiny Rowan County town of Rockwell, you can now order a cocktail thanks to a voter referendum and one Mexican restaurant’s determination to serve margaritas. “Big changes are coming,” says Pedro Saldana, the manager of Los Jacubes, a Mexican restaurant in...
I-485 Inner near Johnston Road in south Charlotte reopens after crash
A crash closed Interstate-485 near Johnston Road Friday afternoon in south Charlotte, according to NCDOT.
