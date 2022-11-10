ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Shooting in Salisbury neighborhood leaves 14-year-old hurt, authorities say

SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people, including a 14-year-old, in a Salisbury neighborhood on Sunday morning. The incident happened on Messner Street between W. Horah and W. Monroe streets. Several vehicles and a house sustained damage from the bullets. Michael Miller, a resident of the neighborhood, said his truck was hit with several rounds, some of which hit his tires and radiator.
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Fire: Apartment Fire Intentionally Set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators say that a fire on Beacon Ridge Road early Sunday morning was intentionally set. The fire happened roughly around 1 a.m. on November 13th at the Beacon Hill Apartments in South Charlotte. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in 20 minutes. No one was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Two people shot at house party in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Salisbury confirmed that two people were shot at a house party on Sunday morning. Neighbors reported “dozens” of shots fired on Messner Street, between W. Horah and W. Monroe. Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital. One person...
SALISBURY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers: 13-Year-Old Killed In Accident on I-485 Outer near Pineville

The North Carolina Highway Patrol tells WCCB the victim in a deadly accident on I-485 near Pineville was 13-years-old. Troopers say a black suv traveling on the 485 on ramp from I-77 was attempting to merge on to 485 and lost control. The car ran off the road to the left and overturned. The suv was then struck by a FedEx truck. Four people in the SUV were transported to Atrium but the 13-year-old died at the scene. The FedEx driver was transported to Atrium Health Pineville with minor injuries.
PINEVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Second Suspect Taken Into Custody For Fatal Shooting At Concord Bus Stop

UPDATE — (11/10/22) On November 10, 2022, investigators with the Concord Police Department arrested a second suspect, Tadarius Leon Lamar Redfearn, for First Degree Murder in the shooting death of Travoris Richardson on October 7, 2022, near the 400 block of International Drive NW in Concord, N.C. Tadarius Redfearn...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Iredell family scammed of $28,000 for terminally ill daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - When Heather McKee first met Tammy Domenick she says it seemed like something bigger had brought them together. “She cried a lot with me and in the beginning, she was very compassionate,” McKee said. Domenick was the director of the upcoming Lake Norman Festival and...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

'Caught us off-guard' | Shortage of medications hits the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nationwide shortages of crucial medications like amoxicillin, Tamiflu, and Adderall are being felt in the Carolinas. Flu and cold seasons are here and many families are struggling to find the remedies they need. The lack of amoxicillin scared parents like Michael Burnett. “You would never think...
CHARLOTTE, NC

