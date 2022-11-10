ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

State A volleyball: Billings Central seeks 7th straight title appearance; Hardin looking for first since 2004

By MIKE SCHERTING 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Rams run past Broncs to advance to Class A title game

HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale

BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Huntley Project repeats to win 14th title against Shepherd, Townsend 3rd

BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd added two more games to their tally Saturday at the Class B tournament to bring their season total to 11 meetings. Their final two meetings lived up to the hype as both fan bases cheered their teams on loudly, seated right next to each other on the north end of the the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, much like their home locations around 160 miles to the east.
SHEPHERD, MT
406mtsports.com

State C volleyball: Bridger tops Manhattan Christian to move into title match

BOZEMAN — Bridger and Manhattan Christian find themselves in familiar territory after both securing themselves a shot at the trophies Friday at the Class C state volleyball tournament. Bridger (the 2020 champions) defeated Manhattan Christian 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 to make sure they will play in the championship at...
MANHATTAN, MT
406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies

BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
SHEPHERD, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

From slow start to semifinal, Froid-Lake football is in the thick of another 6-Man title race

BILLINGS — Froid-Medicine Lake football has been in this spot before. Just maybe not in this exact situation. The most dominant force in Montana 6-Man football over the past two seasons, the Redhawks are back-to-back defending state champions in the class, having romped to a 24-game winning streak in that time that extended all the way into this year.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Nov. 12)

BILLINGS SENIOR: Aces – Ella Kincaid 2; Addie Falls Down 1; Piper Jette 1; Leela Ormsby 1. Assists – Rylee Kogolshak 55; Ava Thompson 2. Digs – Ava Thompson 27; Ella Kincaid 23; Rylee Kogolshak 23. Kills – Piper Jette 17; Izzy Ping 14; Leela Ormsby 13. Blocks – Leela Ormsby 15; Rylee Kogolshak 7; Ella Kincaid 4; Piper Jette 4.
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

2022 Class AA volleyball tournament

Coverage of the 2022 Class AA state volleyball tournament Nov. 10-12, 2022 in Bozeman. State AA volleyball: Great Falls CMR, Bozeman Gallatin remain standing in loser-out action. MIKE SCHERTING 406mtsports.com. Updated 3 hrs ago. See who is moving on through the Class AA state tournament. Updated 42 min ago. State...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings opens men's basketball season with win

LACEY, Wash. — Montana State Billings officially opened its men's basketball season Friday afternoon with a 70-65 victory over Holy Names University at the Saint Martin's Crossover Tournament. Carrington Wiggins led the way for the Yellowjackets with 16 points and six rebounds. MSUB led by as many as 20...
BILLINGS, MT
High School Football PRO

Hamilton, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Billings Central Catholic High School football team will have a game with Hamilton High School on November 12, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
HAMILTON, MT
406mtsports.com

After serving in the Army, Rocky football's Colten Craig finds calm in the chaos

BILLINGS — Colten Craig stares down the Herb Klindt Field turf ready to hit somebody. Seeing most of his action this year on special teams for the Rocky Mountain College football team, despite his freshman designation, Craig isn't the typical wide-eyed first-year player. He has a fierce, laser-focused intensity as he waits for the snap, sometimes slapping a teammate on the helmet as a way to release tension.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership

As the global energy landscape shifts – and the costs to power our homes, ranches, and businesses skyrocket – Montana faces serious challenges. Families and businesses feel the squeeze of rising energy prices as we tighten our belts and make tough budgeting decisions. NorthWestern Energy recently convinced the Public Service Commission to approve a $92 […] The post Montanans deserve better than NorthWestern Energy’s failed leadership appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy