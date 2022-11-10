Read full article on original website
Movie Review: Action Point
One of the few things that Johnny Knoxville has been known for over the years is the amount of hilarity that he’s been able to provide to his fans, and Action Point brings that same kind of strange, crazy energy to the forefront so that the fans can see a bit more of the same ridiculous humor that has made Knoxville so legendary. This movie wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, but it was something that was fun to watch considering that brought the same type of humor that Jackass is so well known for, and used it in a way that feels more like a real-world setting. Granted, a park such as Action Point probably would have been shut down by court order, which would be enforced as much as possible, but it is, after all, based on the real Action Point theme park that was created in 1979 in New Jersey. The fact is that Knoxville downplays the fact that several people did die in the real case, and ramps up the humor in this movie to make it appear that it’s less of a problem than it really was. There’s nothing terribly wrong with that to be fair since it keeps the movie from being too depressing, but at the same time, there might be people that have an issue with it. Then again, some folks take issue with pretty much anything these days.
Was Idiocracy a Prophetic Movie?
How many of you have seen Idiocracy after it first appeared in 2006? Remember how much you laughed during the movie, at the absurdity of the things that were going on? You were probably thinking, “there’s no way that will happen to the world; it’s just comedy,” right?
Which children’s movies are getting a horror makeover
With a constant stream of reboots, remakes, and revamps of the same old movies and shows, turning on the television gets boring these days. While not everyone is a fan of rehashing shows and movies time and time again, we still flock to these retellings to see how they stack up to our personal favorites. But sometimes a director has a crazy idea for how they want to redo an oldie but goodie and runs with it.
The Secret Invasion Trailer Looks Promising
Maybe it’s premature to think so, but after watching the trailer, it almost feels as though the MCU might be finding its edge once again with Secret Invasion as a faction of the Skrulls, those notorious, shapeshifting aliens that have been villains in the comics, appear to be intent on taking over the world while Talos and his own people are bound and determined to work with the human race to make sure this doesn’t happen. At least, that appears to be the gist of things at the moment, as it’s a little too easy to think that those running the MCU might make it appear as something it’s not to ease the minds of those that are ready to see Nick Fury and other heroes back in action. The six-episode series is set to arrive at Disney+ in the spring of 2023, and that’s plenty of time for people to start talking and theorizing over what will happen and how it will fit into the rest of the MCU. To date, the franchise has been an uncertain place that has a future but at the same time hasn’t been clear when it comes to what’s going to happen.
Sherlock Holmes Chronology
Most of the crime-solving detective-like personalities out there are inspired by the stories of Sherlock Holmes. Sir Arthur Conan Doyle created this British fictional character in his 1887 novel ‘A Study in Scarlet.’ It was marked as the first installment of 4 novels and 56 short stories about Holmes and his companion Dr. Watson based around London from 1880 –1914.
The Ryan Reynolds Christmas Feature Spirited Has Released A New Trailer
Ryan Reynolds is back. Again. Following the rollercoaster of emotions regarding Deadpool 3, the latest feature from the actor sees him putting on his dancing shoes for his upcoming Christmas feature, Spirited. It’s the classic Charles Dickens story of the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future visiting a grumpy Scrooge aka Clint Briggs. The twist here is that the perspective is told from the ghosts, which are played by Will Ferrell. The feature is directed by Sean Anders (Daddy’s Home, Instant Family), with the writing credits going to Anders and John Morris.
5 Horror Monsters That Could be Immortal
There’s plot armor for nearly every occasion in the cinematic world, but horror monsters tend to benefit the most at times since people love to be scared, but they also love to stay in their comfort zone so that they don’t feel too challenged and don’t have to get used to something different with every movie. There are arguments to be made when it comes to horror movies, one of the greatest bits of plot armor to be found is the idea that some movie monsters are immortal and can’t be killed no matter how much damage they take. That’s rather accurate considering that some movie monsters have been seen as nearly invulnerable, while others have been able to shake off the kind of damage that would annihilate any run-of-the-mill villains that couldn’t hang. Plus, some of the best villains that are more or less immortal have supernatural backstories that build into the reason why they’re able to last.
‘Yellowstone’ star Cole Hauser says Kevin Costner taught him to be ‘a gentleman on set’: ‘It’s inspiring’
"Yellowstone," a Western drama created by Taylor Sheridan, explores how John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner, is now the governor of Montana. Cole Hauser plays his son-in-law Rip Wheeler.
Night At The Museum Trilogy
A night at a historical museum where all things come to life at Night may sound scary, considering both the elements: a museum and resurrection. However, this Disney production is a fantasy comedy series based on a children’s book by Milan Trenc. The creators have beautifully picturized live-action and computer-animated features, bringing an exciting appeal to the historical facts and figures.
Modernized Classic “A Cinderella Story”
There is something unique and touching about the classic tales we’ve been listening to since a very young age, from folktales like Aladdin to princesses and fairy legends such as Rapunzel. Disney has effortlessly delivered several characters and stories that have an emotional attachment to many young kids even today. One such famous story that every girl relates to is Cinderella.
Home hazards…
We don’t celebrate National Safety until March 4, 2023, but I felt the need to talk about it now with the coming holidays ahead. I also needed a column since I was drawing a blank. That being said, let me give you my personal take on the subject. There are many fine organizations out there emphasizing the need to be cautious and safe in our work, travel and play. They provide many dangers that we need to watch out for ensuring continued health, happiness and...
All About the Rush Hour Franchise
When talking about legendary industry duos, we cannot skip the protagonists of Rush Hour. Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker made the audience go crazy with their performance. In addition, they’ve successfully reached the Rush Hour series with their power-packed action and rib-tickling comedy. Chris Tucker has always been famous...
King Shark Will Be Sticking Around
Comic book movies are filled with a large number of ridiculous and sometimes eye-rolling characters that couldn’t possibly exist in the real world, but that’s the allure of the genre and more than that, these are the types of characters that a lot of us have grown up idolizing or at least enjoying. King Shark is a character that’s been seen in a number of different ways, usually in relation to the Flash or Aquaman, as many would be willing to admit, but his assignment to Task Force X is without a doubt one of his greatest appearances outside of the comics since not only did the character end up being well done, the simplistic nature of the character was fun since Sylvester Stallone took on the character and made him sound kind of vicious at times, but also remarkably childlike when it came to his intelligence. There might have been a few fans that had something to say about this, and they might have felt a certain way about Nanaue’s lack of intelligence, but the fact is that he still came off as a great character. The best part is that Stallone is ready to take on the character again, the voice-over at least.
Binging with Babish: Blue Noodles from Andor
Does anyone remember the days when they would wrinkle their nose up and decide not to eat something when it was a strange color or it couldn’t be discerned what was really in a dish? The color blue has been a part of Star Wars history for a long time now, ever since the blue milk that was seen in A New Hope made an appearance and made some people a little interested in thinking what it tasted like while others were disgusted by the mere sight of it. The franchise has come a long way since then, and it’s fair to say that a lot of people still remember the blue milk. Still, it should have been expected that Babish would end up bringing something to the table from the Star Wars galaxy that was interesting enough to take a look at since the blue noodles from the Andor series are about as important as the blue milk. Still, at the same time, it’s a strange-looking food from a popular franchise that can get the interest of the people and perhaps even inspire others to try it and put their own spin on it.
90s Anime That Every Fan Should Watch
Animes are golden and exciting to watch with the immersive storyline, attractive abilities, and high-tier animations that fans experience today. However, there are pioneers of Anime that paved the way for the quality of animes we enjoy in today’s world. These animes came at the fans with top-tier stories and animations of the previous times but still impacted the fandom. Many anime fans started their journey by reading manga or watching the animes of these franchises, keeping them hooked. Let us check out the 90s animes that every fan should watch, enjoy and experience nostalgia with friends and family.
Wholesome Comedy Animes You Should Watch In 2022
It’s great to enjoy Shonen and super-powered animes, but that’s not all there is to the anime fandom. Animes have different genres, and there is more to enjoy with the old and new animes. One genre is a comedy, which gives a different feel to super-powered animes like Naruto and Akame ga Kill. Depending on the anime plot, it focuses on making you laugh while enjoying the slice-of-life feeling. Let’s check out a list of wholesome comedy animes you should consider watching with friends and family in 2022.
