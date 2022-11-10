Read full article on original website
Seneca comes from behind to win District Championship over Mt. Vernon
Seneca had to come from behind against Mt. Vernon, but the Indians would go on to win this one 25-21. They claim the Class 2 District 4 Championship. They will next host Liberty-Mountain View in the quarterfinals. That game will be next Saturday, with game times still be determined.
Horse racing event kicks off in Carthage
Racin' for Cash today hosted a racing exhibition event today with big prizes up for grabs.
High School band participants gather for halftime performance
Missouri Southern State University is kicking off its annual Mass Band Day with area high school band participants.
News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana
JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
Construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic
A construction crew in Joplin hits a gas line, detouring traffic.
Name added to Vietnam Memorial at Joplin Memorial Hall
JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 a name was added to the Korean and Vietnam Memorial on the west side of Joplin’s Memorial Hall. Quality Memorials of Carthage, Mo. engraved the additional name. Lawrence McCrea The Memorial Honors, “Combat Dead of the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts.” It was dedicated in May of 1973. McCrea’s name is added for...
Hi-Way Café in Vinita breaks Guinness World Record
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hi-Way Café in Vinita is the newest Guinness World Record holder. The café says it broke the record for most stickers on a car Saturday afternoon. Being on Route 66, the café put 60,066 stickers on the car, beating the old record...
Antique and Vintage Military; The new Route 66 Army Navy Store on Main Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — Veterans Day could not be a more appropriate time to open a military collectors store. And that’s what is happening Nov 11 and 12 in Joplin at 1621 S Main Street. Route 66 Army Navy Store describe themselves as, “Veteran owned and operated. Large selection of antique and vintage military items.” The store was birthed out of...
5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close
NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
Lawrence County man once charged in murder case sentenced for weapons charges
A Lawrence County man originally charged with first-degree murder in a cold-case homicide has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for unlawful possession of a firearm.
New cold case unit in Delaware County now looking for volunteers
DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities form a new volunteer cold case unit in northeast Oklahoma. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has officially formed a Cold Case Unit. Leaders have created the procedures and chosen who will lead the unit. Now, they’re accepting applications from anyone wanting to be...
2012 Greene County cold case: Sheriff’s Office asking for new info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is looking for any new information about the 2012 murder of a father whose body was later f
