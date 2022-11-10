ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: multi-vehicle crash, Missouri marijuana

JOPLIN, Mo. – The City of Joplin announced a reduction of public transportation options for Joplin residents starting Nov. 28. At that time, the Sunshine Lamp Trolley service will be suspended until further notice and riders will be referred to the MAPS service that provides curb-to-curb service. Click here to get more information on this story.
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Name added to Vietnam Memorial at Joplin Memorial Hall

JOPLIN, Mo. — Wednesday morning, November 9, 2022 a name was added to the Korean and Vietnam Memorial on the west side of Joplin’s Memorial Hall. Quality Memorials of Carthage, Mo. engraved the additional name. Lawrence McCrea The Memorial Honors, “Combat Dead of the Korean and Vietnam Conflicts.” It was dedicated in May of 1973. McCrea’s name is added for...
JOPLIN, MO
KTUL

Hi-Way Café in Vinita breaks Guinness World Record

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Hi-Way Café in Vinita is the newest Guinness World Record holder. The café says it broke the record for most stickers on a car Saturday afternoon. Being on Route 66, the café put 60,066 stickers on the car, beating the old record...
VINITA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

5-vehicle crash in Joplin; Child suffers life-threatening injuries

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 reports of a multi-vehicle crash at E 32nd and Connecticut alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Newton County Ambulance, METS ambulance, Joplin Police responded. On the scene we confirmed it was a 5-vehicle chain reaction crash in the westbound lanes approaching the intersection. Cpl Sean Higgins tells us seven people were...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Northbound I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County to close

NEVADA, Mo. — Pavement work will close northbound lanes on I-49 at U.S. Route 54 in Vernon County soon. Starting Friday, November 11th at 9 AM, crews will work to make repairs until 3 PM. MoDOT has listed the following traffic impacts:. Northbound I-49 CLOSED at U.S. Route 54...
VERNON COUNTY, MO
koamnewsnow.com

New cold case unit in Delaware County now looking for volunteers

DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities form a new volunteer cold case unit in northeast Oklahoma. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office has officially formed a Cold Case Unit. Leaders have created the procedures and chosen who will lead the unit. Now, they’re accepting applications from anyone wanting to be...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OK

