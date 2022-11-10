Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
longisland.com
It’s “Home for the Holidays” at the Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center
The Town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is celebrating the holiday season with its “Home for the Holidays” promotion, featuring free pet adoptions now through the month of December. Each adoption includes free neuter or spay, vaccinations, microchip, heartworm test, flea and other tests. The normal...
longisland.com
The Salvation Army Provides Thousands of Thanksgiving Meals To New Yorkers in Need
Thanksgiving is looking grim for thousands of families and individuals this year, as the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be 13.5% more than last year, and the price of turkey alone is going up 73 percent. Rising inflation and economic strains make it hard for many to makes ends meet, let alone enjoy the holiday, which is why The Salvation Army Greater New York Division is continuing its longstanding tradition of providing Thanksgiving meals to those in need.
longisland.com
Lazy Lobster Opens New Spot in Massapequa Park
A staple in East Rockaway, the Lazy Lobster has opened a location on Long Island. While the East Rockaway restaurant has already closed for the season, if you’re craving their seaside munchies then head over to the (mostly) takeout spot in Massapequa Park. A smaller version of their city...
longisland.com
Town of Oyster Bay Outdoor Ice Skating Rinks Open on November 25th
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Councilman Lou Imbroto announce that the Town’s outdoor ice skating rinks at Marjorie R. Post and Syosset-Woodbury Community Parks will officially open for the season on Friday, November 25th and remain open through Sunday, February 26th. “Ice skating is a fun activity...
longisland.com
SCPD: Man Arrested for Burglarizing a Shirley Elementary School, Drawing Racist Graffiti
Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 for burglarizing a Shirley elementary school in September. Four males entered Hobart S. Elementary School, located at 230 Van Buren St., on September 26 during which they stole food and drew racist graffiti on cabinets and a classroom whiteboard.
longisland.com
A Restaurant Thanksgiving Dinner With No Prices On The Menu
The inflation rate has been burdensome on many Long Islanders, especially lower-income individuals, and families. Harmony Café and Cohost Toast Coffeehouse Restaurant relieves pressure during the holidays with a free meal. Its 4th Annual Toast-giving Thanksgiving Dinner and is set for Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Dinner will run from...
longisland.com
Nassau Authorities Bust Man with Illegal Firearm During Traffic Stop
The Fifth Squad reports the arrest of a Springfield Gardens man for Criminal Possession of a Weapon that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 10:58 pm in Elmont. According to Detectives, Bureau of Special Operations (BSO) Officers were on Crime Prevention Enforcement in the Elmont area where they observed a Cadillac CTS traveling southbound on Elmont Road violating the Vehicle and Traffic Law. Officers activated their emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop at the intersection of Elmont Road and Belmont Avenue.
longisland.com
NCPD Arrest Bronx Man In Possession of Firearms During Woodmere Traffic Stop
The Fourth squad reports the arrest of a Bronx man for Criminal Possession of a Firearm that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7:00 am in Woodmere. According to Detectives, Fourth Precinct officers responded to West Broadway and Eastwood Road to assist The NYPD Warrant squad on a Vehicle and Traffic Law Stop.
longisland.com
Starbucks Workers Plan Strike Today, On Red Cup Day
Every year Starbucks hosts its annual Red Cup Day. The event kicks off the holiday season for the coffee giant offering patrons a free reusable 16-ounce red cup when they order a handcrafted holiday (or fall) beverage. Coffee drinkers get a ten cent discount on beverages when they return to refill their red cups. Customers line up to get their free red cups every year.
longisland.com
Legislator Lafazan Honors Legacy of Renowned Journalist, Hometown Hero Marie Colvin with Street Renaming Ceremony
Nassau County Legislator Joshua A. Lafazan (D - Woodbury) joined with Cat Colvin, President of the Marie Colvin Memorial Foundation; Syosset High School senior Sabrina Guo, leaders of the Marie Colvin International Center of Reporting at the Stony Brook University School of Communication and Journalism, elected officials and local residents on Saturday, Nov. 12 to celebrate the ceremonial renaming of West Main Street between Spring and South Streets in Oyster Bay as “Marie Colvin Way.”
longisland.com
Man Arrested for Killing Mother
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Brooklyn man for stabbing his mother to death in her Deer Park home. First Precinct officers were called to 24 23rd St. at approximately 7:05 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a dispute at the location. When officers arrived, they discovered Olga Cardona-Hernandez, 54, stabbed to death.
longisland.com
Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Struck by Motor Vehicle in Uniondale
First Squad Detectives report the details of a serious auto accident involving a pedestrian that occurred in Uniondale. According to detectives, while attempting to cross Uniondale Avenue in the vicinity of Summer Avenue, from the south side to the north side, a male pedestrian was struck by a 2002 Ford Econoline van. The Ford was traveling southbound on Uniondale Avenue before making a left turn on Summer Avenue.
Crazy Raccoons Attack New York Home’s Halloween Decorations
We're used to seeing squirrels take their aggression out on pumpkins every year but this is a new one. A couple of trash pandas were caught on tape destroying someone's Halloween decorations. Maybe this house ran out of candy and these trick r treaters weren't having it. Maybe they weren't...
Dad shot dead while smoking cigarette in Long Island backyard
BOHEMIA, NY (PIX11) — Shooters opened fire on a Long Island dad on Wednesday morning, killing the 49-year-old man, police said. Michael Hartmann was smoking a cigarette in the backyard of his Smithtown Avenue home around 6:35 a.m. when two people entered and fired multiple shots. After being struck, Hartmann crawled into his home where […]
Comments / 0