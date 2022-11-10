Read full article on original website
Related
Louis Tomlinson suffers ‘badly’ broken arm in New York
Louis Tomlinson has been forced to cancel a week of in store signings across the UK after breaking his arm “badly” in New York.The former One Direction singer had been performing two special shows in New York to celebrate the release of his second album, Faith In The Future, which came out last week.After performing a show on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tomlinson had played a small show at the Irving Plaza which he described as “incredible”.According to his recent post on social media, he fell over and broke his arm “badly” on the way home from...
MTV Europe Music Awards: Full list of winners
The MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 took place on Sunday (13 November) at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.The hosts of this year’s ceremony were Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.The biggest winner of the evening was Taylor Swift, who took home the best video and best longform video award for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” as well as best artist and best pop awards.Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, Muse and Gorillaz were among the global stars who also picked up top awards from the 20 gender-neutral categories.Below is the full list of winners.Best SongBad Bunny,...
Cairo Film Festival Kicks Off With New Leadership Team at Helm of Arab Film Showcase
The Cairo Intl. Film Festival kicks off Nov. 13 with the Middle East premiere of Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans,” and a new-look leadership team bringing fresh energy to the grande dame of Arab cinema. This year’s event marks the first as festival director for Egyptian filmmaker Amir Ramses, who was appointed earlier this year, as well as industry head Reem Allam. Ramses was tapped just weeks after Egyptian producer Mohamed Hefzy stepped down as festival president, after a four-year tenure in which he helped to revamp the long-running event. Hefzy was particularly instrumental in expanding the fest’s international reach, bolstering ties with counterparts...
Taylor Swift praises fans as she collects top gong at 2022 MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift has praised her fans for their continued support after winning the first top gong at the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).The US megastar, 32, took home the best longform video award for her 10-minute version of All Too Well (Taylor’s Version), beating top global stars including Foo Fighters and Stormzy.Swift is tipped to win big across her six nominated categories – which includes best artist, best pop and best fans, with only Harry Styles vying for more awards at the ceremony being held at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.THANK YOU, @SADIESINK.THANK YOU, @DYLANOBRIEN.THANK YOU,...
Comments / 0