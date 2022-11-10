Read full article on original website
Over 300 people fed in West Terre Haute
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — An annual West Terre Haute tradition returned to the local community center on Sunday night. Over 300 people were fed at the annual Thanksgiving dinner. Attendees were treated to several festive dishes, including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and more. This is the fifth...
Riverscape considers adding seasonal lights to Fairbanks Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Changes could be coming Fairbanks park in 2023. Riverscape board members held a meeting on Saturday at the park to look into the cost of installing seasonal lights in about a year. Board member Gerri Varner said she thinks it can be an asset to the community.
Terre Haute Turkey giveaway: Here’s the details
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute Catholic Charities is providing 700 turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving sides to households in the area. This event is made possible by several local organizations and generous community members such as Duke Energy, Elanco, Downtown Terre Haute Rotary, and Bill and Sally Stewart.
ISU Students organize health and wellness fair
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A group of Indiana State students are hosting a Health and Wellness fair for Terre Haute residents on Tuesday, November 15th. Providers for physical, mental and nutritional health will be on hand. Organizer and ISU student Grace Buswell said she hopes the event can raise awareness for some of the resources in the community.
New mural honors the lives of fallen local veterans
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 1133 fallen veterans from the Wabash Valley were honored on Friday evening with a special mural dedication. This project aims to serve as a reminder to appreciate their ultimate sacrifice. The painting is on the front of the Veterans Memorial Museum of Terre Haute;...
Local shop hopes to serve 300 free Thanksgiving meals
TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — In 2021, a local pie shop provided over 100 free Thanksgiving meals. Studio 12 and Pot of Beans is asking for the community’s help to provide even more meals this year. There are multiple ways you can help by dropping off your normal Thanksgiving food items at the shop or monetary donations.
Indiana State to open immersive digital art exhibit
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University will hold an immersive digital art exhibit that uses artificial intelligence as a part of the experience. The collaborative exhibit, titled Subject to Change, includes 60-foot multimedia works that explore the idea of ever-changing technology. Students in Indiana State’s Digital Arts program have worked to express unique, multimedia designs that invite viewers to reflect on the rapidly evolving world of technology.
Griffin Bike Park connects veteran-dedicated trail, adds more miles
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Griffin Bike Park is still expanding, recently connecting a trail dedicated to war veterans to Fowler Park, and looking to do more in the future. While the park has had a long history and many owners throughout the decades, it had a much simpler...
‘We couldn’t believe it,’ Local club floored by theft of 500 lb. grill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As members of the German Oberlander Club of Terre Haute gathered for their meeting on Thursday, there was a notable absence. A costly, 500-pound absence. The group discovered their industrial charcoal grill had been stolen off of their premises– a shocking discovery, according to Brad...
Terre Haute holds Veterans Day parade
TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — This morning people lined Wabash Avenue to show their support as the Veterans Day parade made its way through downtown Terre Haute. About 60 organizations took part in the parade. Courtney Walker, manager of the Joseph A. Bray Marine Corps League was one of the organizers of the event. She says it was a lot of fun putting on the parade and hopes to do it every year. She also says the turnout was phenomenal and is grateful for everyone who came out to show their support for veterans.
Residents react to first snowfall of the winter
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Those around in Terre Haute woke up to quite the scene on Saturday, as some places had up to three and a half inches of snow. Resident Gerri Varner said it was even more surprising for her given the warm temperatures from just a few days ago.
Police investigate threat to Robinson area middle school
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Officials said that students are safe, and a student was kept out of the classroom following a threat made to a Robinson, Illinois middle school. According to a post on the Robinson Community Unit School District 2, school officials and police were made aware of...
