decrypt.co

Elon Musk: Sam Bankman-Fried 'Set Off My BS Detector' When He Approached About Twitter Investment

When SBF approached Musk about investing in his Twitter bid, Musk asked his banker Michael Grimes, "Does Sam actually have $3B liquid?" After the epic collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried's entire crypto empire this week, even Elon Musk took a moment from his extremely chaotic week at the helm of Twitter to declare that he never trusted SBF, who stepped down as CEO of FTX on Friday when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Fortune

Sam Bankman-Fried quietly deletes his claim that FTX customer funds are safe

Sam Bankman-Fried voiced only optimism that customer funds were safe following the spectacular collapse of his crypto exchange. Roughly a day before the collapse of his crypto exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried told his Twitter community that everything was fine and customer assets were safe. “FTX has enough to cover all...
decrypt.co

From $26 Billion to Nothing: The Rise and Fall of SBF and FTX

Sam Bankman-Fried’s net worth evaporated this week alongside his businesses—and apparently billions’ worth of customer assets. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s estimated fortune fell from $16 billion earlier this week to effectively nothing, according to a report. The crypto exchange faced a liquidity crunch and is alleged...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Chicago

FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried Lost Billions and the Company Filed for Bankruptcy—It Could Signal the ‘Demise' of Crypto, Expert Says

FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms, is in major financial turmoil. At its peak, FTX was valued at $32 billion. The company filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11 after competing offshore crypto exchange, Binance, backed out of a deal to acquire it and users withdrew around $6 billion in funds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAFB.com

Crypto exchange giant FTX collapses, files for bankruptcy

NEW YORK (AP) — It took less than a week for FTX to go from the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world to bankruptcy court. The embattled cryptocurrency exchange, short billions of dollars, sought bankruptcy protection after the exchange experienced the crypto equivalent of a bank run. FTX, the hedge fund Alameda Research, and dozens of other affiliated companies filed a bankruptcy petition in Delaware on Friday morning. FTX US, which originally was not expected to be included in any financial rescue, was also part of the company’s bankruptcy filing.
WASHINGTON STATE
dailyhodl.com

FTX.US Announces Crypto Trading ‘May Be Halted’ In Matter of Days

The US-based branch of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire, FTX.US, just announced that it may imminently implement a freeze on trading. A new note on the company’s website says investors looking to close positions and move their crypto out of the exchange are currently able to do so. “Trading...
decrypt.co

Amy Wu Resigns From FTX Ventures as SBF's Crypto Empire Unravels

A former partner at Lightspeed Ventures, Wu joined the investment arm of FTX in January, funding several crypto startups. As the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange continues to send shockwaves across the industry, Amy Wu, a former partner at Lightspeed Venture Partners, told The Information on Friday that she has resigned from her position with FTX Ventures.
The Verge

FTX reportedly used $10 billion of customer funds to prop up its owner’s trading firm

Sam Bankman-Fried’s trading firm Alameda Research reportedly owes his crypto exchange FTX $10 billion after taking loans funded by deposits from FTX customers, according to The Wall Street Journal. As economist Frances Coppola pointed out to the Journal, exchanges like FTX shouldn’t be investing customers’ money. “It shouldn’t be...
Yahoo!

Crypto.com's errant $405M transaction triggers investors after FTX fiasco

Crypto exchange Crypto.com is under the microscope after sending $405 million to the wrong recipient, raising alarm bells among crypto watchers after the whirlwind unraveling this week of competitor exchange FTX, which filed for bankruptcy on Friday. Some crypto watchers scrutinizing the transaction speculated it was an attempt to fluff...
Motley Fool

The Founder of Crypto Exchange FTX May be in Deep Legal Trouble

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
cryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Whales Move Over $410 Million Amid Crypto Market Rout

Dogecoin ($DOGE) whales have been moving large amounts of the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as monitoring services have found more than $400,000 million worth of it moved on-chain amid an ongoing crypto market downturn. According to data from whale monitoring service Whale Alert,first spotted by Daily Hodl, Dogecoin whales have moved $410...

