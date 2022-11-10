ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd, MT

State B volleyball: Townsend, Huntley Project, Colstrip and Shepherd make it Southern B sweep in opening round

By LINDSAY ROSSMILLER 406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies

BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
SHEPHERD, MT
montanasports.com

State A volleyball: Billings Central tops Havre for 3-peat

BOZEMAN — Billings Central didn't make it easy on themselves this weekend, but the Rams left Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday with their third consecutive State A volleyball championship. The Rams fell to Havre in the day's first championship match but rallied to sweep the Blue Ponies in the...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

State B volleyball: Huntley Project repeats to win 14th title against Shepherd, Townsend 3rd

BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd added two more games to their tally Saturday at the Class B tournament to bring their season total to 11 meetings. Their final two meetings lived up to the hype as both fan bases cheered their teams on loudly, seated right next to each other on the north end of the the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, much like their home locations around 160 miles to the east.
SHEPHERD, MT
406mtsports.com

Bozeman holds off Gallatin in Class AA semifinals, will play Helena Capital for state championship

BOZEMAN — The pass went short over the middle and found Quaid Ash’s gloves. It could not have been an easier interception. And it couldn’t have been an easier touchdown. The Bozeman junior linebacker secured the ball and needed just a few steps to cover 8 yards and reach the end zone. In doing so, he effectively carried the Hawks into the Class AA state championship football game.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Butte Cobras earn weekend split at Yellowstone

CODY, WYOMING – The Butte Cobras began their weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming. On Friday, Edvin Falkenstrom was impenetrable in goal having stopped all 40 shots and got a goal in each period from his Quake teammates in a 3-0 shutout of the visiting Cobras.
CODY, WY
406mtsports.com

Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale

BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Week 11: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats blow out Cal Poly on the road

The Bobcats broke program records for total yards (744) and rushing yards (554) even after they pulled most of their starters following a 51-14 first half. No. 3 Montana State breaks records in blowout win at Cal Poly. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 15 hrs ago. Marqui Johnson helped...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Rams run past Broncs to advance to Class A title game

HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

2022 Class C volleyball tournament

Coverage of the 2022 Class C state volleyball tournament Nov. 10-12, 2022 in Bozeman. State C volleyball: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns at least fourth with another five-set victory. LINDSAY ROSSMILLER 406mtsports.com. Updated 4 hrs ago. Check out who's moving on at the 2022 Class C volleyball tournament in Bozeman. Updated 36 min...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii

HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings men upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos

LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0. Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz had 12 points...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

State C volleyball: Bridger tops Manhattan Christian to move into title match

BOZEMAN — Bridger and Manhattan Christian find themselves in familiar territory after both securing themselves a shot at the trophies Friday at the Class C state volleyball tournament. Bridger (the 2020 champions) defeated Manhattan Christian 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 to make sure they will play in the championship at...
MANHATTAN, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy