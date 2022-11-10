State B volleyball: Townsend, Huntley Project, Colstrip and Shepherd make it Southern B sweep in opening round

Read full article on original website
Bozeman Gallatin's Olivia Collins, Columbia Falls' Kai Golan are 406mtsports.com Athletes of Month
BOZEMAN — Soccer players Olivia Collins of Bozeman Gallatin and Kai Golan of Columbia Falls are the 406mtsports.com Athletes of the Month for October after leading their teams to state championships. Collins, a senior and Gatorade Player of the Year who signed a letter of intent Wednesday to play...
State B volleyball: Huntley Project earns championship berth, Shepherd and Townsend to play for trophies
BOZEMAN — Fans kept looking over toward the B court as all the undefeated semifinals were taking place Friday night. Huntley Project and Shepherd were meeting for the ninth time this season, six of which have come in the last three weeks since tournament rounds started. They were the top two teams in 4B, then again in the Southern B, and were now clashing to see which would claim a spot in the state championship.
State A volleyball: Billings Central tops Havre for 3-peat
BOZEMAN — Billings Central didn't make it easy on themselves this weekend, but the Rams left Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Saturday with their third consecutive State A volleyball championship. The Rams fell to Havre in the day's first championship match but rallied to sweep the Blue Ponies in the...
State B volleyball: Huntley Project repeats to win 14th title against Shepherd, Townsend 3rd
BOZEMAN — Huntley Project and Shepherd added two more games to their tally Saturday at the Class B tournament to bring their season total to 11 meetings. Their final two meetings lived up to the hype as both fan bases cheered their teams on loudly, seated right next to each other on the north end of the the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse, much like their home locations around 160 miles to the east.
State A volleyball: Billings Central rallies around 'believe and commit' for third straight title
BOZEMAN — The Billings Central volleyball team was in perfect team-picture formation with seniors Alexa Williams, Ruby Gray and Ally Foster kneeling in front holding the Class A state championship trophy and surrounded by teammates and coaches. Several camera frames were clicked off before it started to dawn on...
Bozeman holds off Gallatin in Class AA semifinals, will play Helena Capital for state championship
BOZEMAN — The pass went short over the middle and found Quaid Ash’s gloves. It could not have been an easier interception. And it couldn’t have been an easier touchdown. The Bozeman junior linebacker secured the ball and needed just a few steps to cover 8 yards and reach the end zone. In doing so, he effectively carried the Hawks into the Class AA state championship football game.
Class A playoffs: Billings Central runs wild, Lewistown wins shootout to set up rematch
It’s a rematch for all the spoils in Class A football. In Saturday’s playoff semifinal round, Billings Central ran past Hamilton 42-6 and Lewistown outpaced Polson 49-32, which sets up a second meeting between the Rams and Eagles this season. Lewistown beat the Rams 17-7 at home in the regular season.
Butte Cobras earn weekend split at Yellowstone
CODY, WYOMING – The Butte Cobras began their weekend series with the Yellowstone Quake at Riley Arena in Cody, Wyoming. On Friday, Edvin Falkenstrom was impenetrable in goal having stopped all 40 shots and got a goal in each period from his Quake teammates in a 3-0 shutout of the visiting Cobras.
State AA volleyball: Billings West reaches title match; Billings Senior, Great Falls CMR want to get there
BOZEMAN — Options, options, so many options. Billings West setter Addie Allen seemed to have a smorgasbord of hitters to turn to Friday night, and Billings Senior didn’t have an answer. As a result, the Golden Bears are in the Class AA championship match for the second year...
State A volleyball: Billings Central reaches seventh straight title match with win over Hardin; Havre still alive
BOZEMAN — Ruby Gray’s serve hit the top of the net and then the volleyball clawed its way up and over, falling to the floor before anyone on the other side could make a real play for it. And with that, two-time defending Class A champion Billings Central...
Class A football: Billings Central knocks off defending champ Hamilton to advance to title game
HAMILTON — Billings Central jumped out front by two touchdowns and rushed for 282 yards in a 42-6 Class A semifinal football victory over defending state champion Hamilton on Saturday. Overall, No. 3 Central had 349 yards to 260 for Hamilton. Central had 23 first downs and No. 1...
Montana Western runs past Rocky in Frontier football regular-season finale
BILLINGS — Jon Jund passed for 337 yards and four touchdowns to lead Montana Western past Rocky Mountain College 44-21 in Frontier Conference football in the regular-season finale for both teams Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. Reese Neville was also a force for the Bulldogs (7-4 overall, 6-4 Frontier)...
Week 11: No. 3 Montana State Bobcats blow out Cal Poly on the road
The Bobcats broke program records for total yards (744) and rushing yards (554) even after they pulled most of their starters following a 51-14 first half. No. 3 Montana State breaks records in blowout win at Cal Poly. BRADEN SHAW Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Updated 15 hrs ago. Marqui Johnson helped...
Rams run past Broncs to advance to Class A title game
State C volleyball: Manhattan Christian wins back-to-back championships with two-game victory over Bridger
BOZEMAN — Going the long way around isn't anything new for the Manhattan Christian Eagles. All three of their previous titles (2011, 2019 and 2021) had each come after they fell in the undefeated semifinal on Friday night of the state volleyball tournament. So Saturday morning with their title...
2022 Class C volleyball tournament
Coverage of the 2022 Class C state volleyball tournament Nov. 10-12, 2022 in Bozeman. State C volleyball: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale earns at least fourth with another five-set victory. LINDSAY ROSSMILLER 406mtsports.com. Updated 4 hrs ago. Check out who's moving on at the 2022 Class C volleyball tournament in Bozeman. Updated 36 min...
Montana State Billings women's basketball goes 3-0 in Hawaii
HILO, Hawaii — Cariann Kunkel poured in 18 points and grabbed five rebounds and the Montana State Billings women's basketball team defeated Hawaii Hilo 72-61 on Sunday. The Yellowjackets were 3-0 in games in Hawaii, beating Hawaii Pacific 73-64 Friday and Chaminade 85-43 Saturday. MSUB is now 3-0 to...
Montana State Billings men upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos
LACEY, Wash. — The men's basketball team from Montana State Billings upset No. 13 Cal State San Marcos 68-64 Saturday at the Saint Martin's Crossover tournament to start the season 2-0. Steven Richardson scored 20 points and Carrington Wiggins added 19 for the Yellowjackets. Bilal Shabazz had 12 points...
State C volleyball: Bridger tops Manhattan Christian to move into title match
BOZEMAN — Bridger and Manhattan Christian find themselves in familiar territory after both securing themselves a shot at the trophies Friday at the Class C state volleyball tournament. Bridger (the 2020 champions) defeated Manhattan Christian 19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 to make sure they will play in the championship at...
Photos: Class AA volleyball state tournament final day
Photos from the final day of the Class AA volleyball state tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. This gallery will be updated throughout the day.
