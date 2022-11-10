ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sioux City Journal

At Drake, Hawkeyes take on former teammate

IOWA CITY — Familiar faces and places await the Iowa women’s basketball team in its first road test of the season. The fourth-ranked Hawkeyes visit Drake on Sunday in the first of two road games during a week which includes a Thursday game at Kansas State. Iowa players...
DES MOINES, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Game Notes: No. 4/6 Iowa at Drake

Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Game Notes (PDF) Listen Live Live Stats Watch Live. Opponent No. 4/6 Iowa (2-0, 0-0) at Drake (1-0, 0-0) • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking in program history. • The Hawkeyes have been ranked in the AP Preseason Top...
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Iowa

Iowa is known as a pretty safe, and friendly state, but that doesn't mean there aren't some rougher areas than others. A recent study looked at dangerous areas in Iowa. Today we will be looking at the 8 most dangerous cities in the state of Iowa. How They Got The...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Right-wing policy is Iowa’s worst enemy

All I want for Christmas is … reproductive freedom. Sadly, the midterm elections diminished any opportunity for reproductive freedom for birthing people in Iowa. Gov. Kim Reynolds intends to reinstate the fetal heartbeat bill, which would ban access to abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected — usually within six weeks of pregnancy.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

14-year old Iowa girl gets lung transplant after search for donor

A positive update Thursday night — one 14-year-old Iowa girl living with a rare illness got her lung transplant!. KETV recently brought you a story about Katie Hoskins. Doctors believed it'd likely be months before they found a match. But Thursday, the Hoskins said Katie found a donor and...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

How the Iowa gubernatorial race was called so early

The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Where do Iowa Democrats go after election drubbing?

There were few bright spots for Iowa Democrats this Election Day. Democratic state Sen. Sarah Trone Garriott, D-West Des Moines, defeated Senate President Jake Chapman, R-Adel, a top target of Democrats. And Democrats led in a pair of battleground House seats in Ankeny that still haven’t been called. But,...
IOWA STATE
WQAD

Mississippi Valley Fair announces 2023 grandstand lineup

DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday, the Mississippi Valley Fair announced its 2023 concert line-up. Limp Bizkit, Sam Hunt, HARDY and Jimmie Allen are the acts that have been announced thus far. There are still three acts that will be announced at a later date. Here's the full schedule:. Monday,...
DAVENPORT, IA
1520 The Ticket

Iowa’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

We can complain about our small hometowns all we want but there's two in Iowa that have the market cornered. When I first moved to the QC, I got asked all the time "why?". My hometown is maybe half the size of Davenport and trust me, it's lovely to move to a totally different place in the country where no one knows anything about you because they didn't hear it from your brother's friend's hairdresser.
BEACONSFIELD, IA
104.5 KDAT

Worried About Snow? Here Are The Iowa Cities That Get The Most

Here we are near the middle of November and we have yet to see our first measurable snowfall of the season. Many people, like myself, have no great desire to have the ground covered with the white stuff yet. Others, including my daughters, would like several inches as soon as possible! No matter your feelings, we're bound to see our share of snowfall here in Eastern Iowa eventually. But which Iowa cities see the most snow every winter?
IOWA STATE
superhits106.com

Motorcyclist dies following collision with deer near Monticello

A motorcyclist died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside Monticello. The motorcyclist was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he later died from his injuries. The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification. The motorcyclist was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 in rural Monticello around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending the motorcyclist onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
MONTICELLO, IA
ourquadcities.com

Iowa approves gun rights amendment

Iowa voters approved the constitutional amendment that strengthens gun rights in the state. Iowa will join Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called “strict scrutiny” when considering gun restrictions. That standard would make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.
IOWA STATE

