Clayton, MO

FOX2Now

Map: The 17 St. Louis area lakes stocked with fish

ST. LOUIS – There are plenty of lakes stocked with fish in Missouri. The St. Louis and Kansas City areas have 30 urban city lakes stocked by the Missouri Department of Conservation. Channel catfish are stocked April through September, and trout are stocked at selected lakes during the winter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

LIST: 5 must-know St. Louis slang terms

ST. LOUIS – Several areas throughout the world have their fair share of local speech, and St. Louis is infamous for its citywide colloquialisms. Here is a list of five must-know slang terms from the Gateway to the West. Cards. Baseball fans in St. Louis have firmly stood on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Catalytic converter stolen from rental truck at Festus hotel

Festus Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a U-Haul truck parked outside the La Quinta hotel, 1001 Veterans Blvd. A 31-year-old Lake Jackson, Texas, man had rented the truck and stayed overnight Oct. 11-12 at the hotel, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the man parked...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Car stolen from High Ridge home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 4600 block of Brennan Woods Drive in High Ridge. The silver 2021 Nissan Altima was valued at about $15,000, authorities reported. The victim said she parked the car outside her home...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
feastmagazine.com

Treat your holiday green beans right with these tips from local chefs

Green beans are a staple on most holiday tables, but this classic rarely receives as much love and attention as mashed potatoes, stuffing or roasted meats. This humble vegetable, with its clean flavor and snappy texture, is a blank canvas waiting to be painted with herbs, spices, fat and acid. We talked to several local chefs to get their help on turning this overlooked veggie into one of the stars of your holiday menu.
SAINT PETERS, MO
FOX2now.com

13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus

The boy had just bought a hot dog in north St. Louis on Thursday afternoon when he was struck, according to police and a witness. He was hospitalized with a reported head injury. 13-year-old riding bike hit by St. Louis school bus. The boy had just bought a hot dog...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Snow surprise overnight for metro-east

ST. LOUIS — This morning, there was a double-digit drop in temperature. Dress warm if you plan on facing these frigid temperatures this morning. On the Missouri side of the river, snow showers are possible. Check out this video from the metro-east, this is in Belleville. The snow there looks like it’s about two inches deep.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Illinois woman indicted for stealing $439,000 from Missouri bank

A former bank employee from Morrisonville, Illinois was arrested by the FBI Thursday after an indictment accused her of embezzling about $439,000. Samantha J. Cherry, 35, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on October 26, 2022, on one felony count of theft or embezzlement by a bank officer. The indictment says she took the money from a UMB Bank branch in St. Louis between Jan. 1, 2021, and March 18, 2022.
MORRISONVILLE, IL
