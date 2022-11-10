ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachael Leigh Cook, Freddie Prinze Jr. stage a 'She's All That' reunion

 3 days ago

Nostalgia overload! Rachael Leigh Cook and Freddie Prinze Jr., who starred in the iconic 1999 film "She's All That," reunited on the red carpet this week.

The former co-stars attended the premiere of Prinze Jr.'s new holiday movie, "Christmas With You," on Tuesday. The film is out Nov. 17 on Netflix.

MORE: How Freddie Prinze Jr. met his wife Sarah Michelle Gellar

Cook took to Instagram to gush about the reunion, which comes 23 years after "She's All That" was released. "What a great night, so happy for you my friend," the actress wrote. "Check anyone who doesn't love @realfreddieprinze in #christmaswithyou for a pulse."

Prinze Jr. also shared a note about the night on Instagram , writing, "You're the best @rachaelleighcook. Thanks for hanging with the old man!"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9FIf_0j6HN7Uf00
Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix - PHOTO: Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook attend the ''Christmas With You'' special screening at The Bay Theater on Nov. 8, 2022, in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

"She's All That" featured Prinze Jr. playing a high school jock, Zack, who makes a bet that he can turn Cook's character Laney, the unpopular girl, into the school's prom queen.

The '90s classic also stars Matthew Lillard, Jodi Lyn O'Keefe, Anna Paquin, Kieran Culkin, Usher, Lil' Kim, Gabrielle Union, Dulé Hill and the late Paul Walker.

"She's All That" was a modern retelling of the George Bernard Shaw play "Pygmalion," which also inspired the 1964 film "My Fair Lady."

MORE: TikTok star Addison Rae talks new movie, 'He's All That'

While Prinze Jr. didn't pop up in the 2021 Netflix reboot "He's All That," Cook and Lillard made appearances in the film.

