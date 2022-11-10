ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Vaping company Juul cuts 400 jobs amid growing setbacks

By The Associated Press
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhSPP_0j6HN6bw00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Embattled vaping company Juul Labs announced hundreds of layoffs Thursday as the company weathers lawsuits, government bans and increasing competition for its electronic cigarettes.

Juul said it has obtained new financing to stay in business and continue operations, which includes challenging plans by the Food and Drug Administration to ban its products.

Meta severance package to include 16 weeks of base pay

The layoffs include 400 staffers and are part of a cost-saving plan to immediately cut Juul’s operating budget by 30% to 40%, according to a person familiar with the plan who requested anonymity to discuss its details. The new cash infusion came from two early Juul investors: Nicholas Pritzker, head of Hyatt Hotels, and Riaz Valani, a private equity specialist based in San Francisco, according to the same person.

For weeks, industry analysts have speculated that Juul could soon declare bankruptcy or sell itself to another company. Thursday’s announcement appears to have at least delayed any move in that direction.

“This investment will allow Juul Labs to maintain business operations, continue advancing its administrative appeal of the FDA’s marketing denial order and support product innovation and science generation,” a company spokesperson wrote in an email.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news Thursday morning.

Juul rocketed to the top of the U.S. vaping market five years ago on the popularity of flavors like mango, mint and creme brulee. But the San Francisco company’s rise was fueled by use among teenagers, some of whom became hooked on Juul’s high-nicotine pods.

The backlash against teen vaping triggered a series of government actions that have forced the company into retreat. Since 2019, Juul has dropped all U.S. advertising and discontinued most of its flavors.

Musk warns of ‘difficult times ahead’ at Twitter, ends remote work

The biggest blow came in June when the Food and Drug Administration rejected the company’s application to keep its product on the market as a smoking alternative for adults, throwing its future into uncertainty. The FDA said Juul did not adequately address key questions about the potential for chemicals to leech from its device, which heats a flavored nicotine solution into an aerosol. Juul is appealing the FDA decision.

Another setback came in September when the company’s largest investor, tobacco giant Altria, announced plans to resume competing on its own in the e-cigarette space.

Altria pulled its own e-cigarettes off the market in 2018 after taking a nearly $13 billion stake in Juul. But that investment has lost more than 95% of its value as Juul’s prospects have dimmed, giving Altria the option to exit its non-compete agreement.

KRON On is streaming live news now

The decision means Juul could soon be forced to battle for space on retail shelves with Marlboro-maker Altria, along with longstanding competitors like Reynolds American’s Vuse, which recently edged past Juul to become the leading U.S. vaping brand.

Juul’s share of the $5.5 billion retail market has plummeted to about 33% from a high of 75% several years ago.

While Juul is no a longer popular with U.S. teens, the company remains a target for politicians in Washington and throughout the country seeking to crackdown on youth vaping.

In September, Juul announced it would pay $440 million to settle an investigation by nearly three dozen states into its marketing practices and their contribution to the spike in underage vaping. Juul still faces nine separate lawsuits from other states. And thousands of personal lawsuits filed by individual and families have been consolidated in a California federal district court.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

2 missing Sonoma County girls found

PENNGROVE, Calif. (KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office was searching for two girls who went missing on Tuesday, but they have been found, the office stated early Wednesday. The girls were located safely and returned to their parents, the office stated via Nixle. They were found with the assistance of the Rohnert Park Department […]
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Injuries reported after SUV flips over on I-680 in Alamo

Update: All lanes going northbound have reopened as of 2:55 p.m. CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Injuries have been reported after a vehicle flipped over Friday afternoon on northbound I-680 in Alamo, according to the incident log from California Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. north of Stone Valley Road. CHP said […]
ALAMO, CA
KRON4 News

Pacifica surfer dies at Linda Mar Beach

PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A surfer died at a popular surf spot in Pacifica despite heroic actions from good Samaritans, police said Thursday. The incident happened at 2:48 p.m. on November 6 at Linda Mar Beach, also known as Pacifica State Beach. Witnesses on the beach saw two surfers who appeared to be struggling in […]
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

2.8 earthquake reported in Alamo

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 2.8 earthquake was reported in Alamo Friday night, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened at around 8:31 p.m. Based on the coordinates provided by USGS, the earthquake’s epicenter is approximately two miles west of Hap Magee Ranch Park in Danville. Alamo is an […]
ALAMO, CA
KRON4 News

Fatal shooting victim in SF identified as 20-year-old man

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN)– A 20-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District this week. The San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim Thursday afternoon as Kevin Rice. His place of residence is unknown. Police continue to investigate the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Disney announces hiring freeze after dismal earnings report

Disney plans to institute a targeted hiring freeze and eliminate some jobs after the company’s latest earnings report sent shares plummeting earlier this week, CNBC reports. “We are limiting headcount additions through a targeted hiring freeze,” CEO Bob Chapek said in a memo to division leads obtained by CNBC. “Hiring for the small subset of […]
KRON4 News

Burglars get away with 300-lb safe after Saratoga home break-in

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Saratoga man says his home was broken into while he was on vacation — the burglars getting away with a several hundred-pound safe. Surveillance video captured two men at the man’s front door. The homeowner tells KRON4 he and his entire family are traumatized. He says it’s not […]
SARATOGA, CA
KRON4 News

Major ad agencies advising clients to pause on Twitter ads: reports

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — In the wake of Elon Musk’s chaotic takeover of Twitter, major advertising agencies have begun advising their clients to hit the pause button on Twitter advertising, according to reports. Omnicom Media Group sent an internal memo recommending clients pause spending on Twitter that was reported on by The Verge. The move […]
Reuters

Binance CEO says crypto industry needs clarity of regulations

NUSA DUA, INDONESIA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Dominant cryptocurrency exchange Binance's chief executive Changpeng Zhao called for new but stable and clear regulations for the industry, in light of recent developments and participants "cutting corners".
KRON4 News

Thief arrested after Colma police recover 7 license plates, bags of marijuana

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for allegedly stealing license plates and displaying false registration for a vehicle, the Colma Police Department announced Thursday afternoon in a Facebook post. The unnamed suspect, a 27-year-old San Francisco resident, was arrested Tuesday around 3:57 a.m. on the 100 block of Hickey Boulevard where […]
COLMA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

51K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy