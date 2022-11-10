ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Native Man Shares Spiritual Reason It's Comforting To Hold Your Arm a Certain Way

By Diana Logan
I do this and had no idea why!

Have you ever been lying down, relaxing or meditating, and suddenly had the strong compulsion to hold your arm up in the air? According to this Native man, Navajo actor and speaker Sheldon (Shelby) Silentwalker, it has to do with there being a strong spiritual presence around you. The form it takes can vary, but there are powerful beings around you and you ought to be receptive to their energy.

I myself have often had this impulse, but never thought anything of it before, so of course, I was interested to learn more.

Silentwalker suggests that when you have this impulse that you should give in to it, and then meditate over any messages you receive while in this position, or think about important decisions in your life while you remain connected to this important spiritual energy . If healing is needed in your life, he adds, this is a sign that it is coming.

“This brings me comfort!” Says one viewer. “My husband has cancer and he recently started doing this especially when he’s trying to fall asleep. That’s a beautiful thought.”

Others say they commonly find themselves doing this in their sleep, or that they have a child doing it. And other report hearing the sound of drums or running water when they do it.

Silentwalker himself says, “It is amazing to see of the over 350,000 people who’ve seen this, only about 2700 of us have experienced it. Just interesting to me.”

How about you? Have you ever felt like holding your arm up in the air has been a comforting way to meditate or relax ? Does this resonate for you?

Cat Absolutely Loses It Every Time It Goes Near a Wall and Owners Cannot Figure It Out

This orange cat was meowing for attention when its owner discovered it staring strangely at a particular corner of the kitchen. The cat seems to be staring at a wall by the door and goes closer to investigate. As soon as it passes by the wall seems to suck the cat into a body slam. The cat starts literally flipping out, doing a series of flips and kicks in what appears to be a violent attack on the offending wall.
