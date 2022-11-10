Read full article on original website
Good afternoon! Into another week of football we go, this time with no undefeated teams remaining after the Eagles lost to the Commanders on Monday night as double-digit favorites. And there were some even wilder results from Week 10 as well as some upsetting injuries. We’ll get into it all below ...
Browns-Bills Week 11 Odds, Point Spread, and Over-Under
Snow is in the forecast for the Bills matchup against the Browns but who wins is much tougher to predict given both teams' recent struggles.
