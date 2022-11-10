ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Multiple Organizations Hosting Veterans Day Events Across OKC Metro

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8Raz_0j6HLgB900

Multiple organizations across the Oklahoma City metro are hosting Veterans Day events Friday.

Some organizations have had to shift their events indoors due to forecasted weather.

Midwest City

  1. Midwest City will have a parade from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at Joe B. Barnes Regional Park.

Guthrie

  1. The Guthrie Veterans Day events for Friday will move indoors.
  2. The events scheduled at Honor Park will remain the same but move to the Guthrie High School North Gym (The parade scheduled for downtown will not occur).
  3. Cadets will be present at the high school main entrance to direct visitors to the gym.
  4. Events begin at 10:30 a.m. and will include the playing of the National Anthem by the Guthrie High School Band followed by the singing of the Armed Forces Service songs by the Guthrie High School Choir.
  5. Immediately following the ceremony on Friday, veterans and their families can return to the American Legion for donuts and coffee provided by ESA international.
  6. At 1 p.m., the Daughters of the American Revolution will provide lunch for veterans and their families.

Moore

  1. The Moore Veterans Day ceremony has shifted indoors to the Station Recreation Center Rooms 1 and 2.
  2. The ceremony is set to take place from 10 to 11 a.m.

Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum

  1. Anyone with a valid military ID will get into the Oklahoma City National Memorial Museum for free Friday.
  2. The museum will also be honoring the 43 veterans who died in the Oklahoma City bombing with an American flag placed on each chair in the Field of Empty Chairs.
  3. The museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

