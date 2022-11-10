Read full article on original website
People honors Chris Evans; country and rock music celebrated; big gigs for Jimmy Kimmel, Rihanna | Hot off the Wire podcast
In this bonus episode of Hot off the Wire, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine. Luke Combs had a big night at the CMA Awards and some of...
Millie Bobby Brown says Finn Wolfhard is ‘a lousy kisser’
Millie Bobby Brown says Finn Wolfhard is a “lousy kisser”. The ‘Stranger Things’ star admitted her 19-year-old co-star in the Netflix sci fi series set in the 80s is not very talented at tonsil tennis. In a video for Vanity Fair, The 18-year-old actress was asked...
Kelsey Grammer is trying to redeem some of his ‘failures’ as a father
Kelsey Grammer is trying to redeem some of his “failures” as a father. The 67-year-old actor is father to Spencer, 39 with his first wife Doreen Alderman, Greer, 30, with ex-girlfriend Barrie Buckner, Mason 21, and Jude, 17 with ex-wife Camille Meyer as well as Faith, 10, Gabriel, seven and five-year-old James with current wife Kayte Walsh and explained that he has been “working on a lot of things” when it comes to his family.
Teyana Taylor wants more ‘less is more’ with injectables
Teyana Taylor wants more “less is more” with injectables. The ‘Bare Wit Me’ hitmaker loves being the face of Xeomin because its “a smart toxin” and makes her face smoother without “unnecessary ingredients”. The 31-year-old rapper told Elle: “I’m a big researcher...
Tyson Fury lives in a madhouse with six kids and a dog
The 34-year-old boxing champion has daughters Venezuela, 13, Valencia Amber, four, and Athena, 15 months, and sons Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson Fury II, four, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, three, with ‘Loose Women’ star Paris Fury, 32, and admitted that their brood makes for a “crazy” domestic set-up where there is never a quiet moment.
Aaron Carter ‘died without a will’
Aaron Carter reportedly died without making a will, leaving questions about who will inherit his wealth.Carter, who was the brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick, died aged 34 earlier this month.A spokesperson confirmed the news to The Independent, writing: “We are extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter today.Addressing his cause of death, the singer’s family said it was currently “being investigated”.“We ask that you give the family time and they will have more information when available. We cannot express the outpouring of love coming in.”When it comes to the late singer’s wealth, the matter...
These are the 100 best TV show seasons of the 21st century, according to critics
The early 2000s ushered in a new era of television that broke classic conventions and took artistry in new directions with critical hit TV shows like "The Corner" and "The Wire." But the experimentation and boundary-pushing didn't stop there. Shows like "Abbott Elementary," "A Black Lady Sketch Show," "Atlanta," and "The Night Of" are a few of the many recent series on our list to examine race in compelling ways.
Tom Daley’s son tells him to ‘stop knitting’
Tom Daley’s son begs him to stop knitting. The Olympic diver loves making woolly garments for four-year-old Robbie – who he has with husband Dustin Lance Black – but admitted his enthusiasm isn’t always shared by the little boy. He said: “I love making stuff for...
A look back at sitcom history from the year you were born
The sitcom is a shortened version of the term "situation comedy" and found its origins in radio. Though the first television sitcom aired in 1946, Merriam-Webster dates the first known use of the word to 1956. Sitcoms revolve around a fixed set of characters, with situations carrying over or continuing from week to week, and usually foreground their comedic elements.
