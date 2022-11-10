ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Stephen Jackson
3d ago

Biden and his open borders are not helping, allowing cartel to come in and troves of illegals with drugs and guns.... I doubt that has helped our crime rates at all. The fact that our justice system lets so many violent multiple offense criminals off of the hook and back to walk amongst society does not help either. Government is the issue.

Murder rate in South Carolina highest since 1991, SLED reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) released its Crime In South Carolina Annual Report for 2021 on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. While the overall trend was a decrease in violent crime in South Carolina, the murder rate did increase by 0.89% from 2020 to 2021 -- with 566 murders committed in 2021 -- the highest it’s been since 1991.
South Carolina sees highest murder rate in 3 decades

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A new report shows murder rates are at their highest in South Carolina in three decades. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released its 2021 crime report Thursday. The report says murders are at their highest rate since 1991. It comes as an outbreak of deadly crime...
Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
CDC: Georgia, South Carolina seeing 'very high' flu activity ahead of Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A newmap released by the CDC on Thursday shows both Georgia and South Carolina are experiencing "very high" flu activity. "In our adult practice, we're seeing a wide range of people getting the flu," said Internal Medicine Doctor at Memorial Health Tim Connelly. "With the flu, we're seeing pretty bad muscle aches, body aches and people feel like they were hit by a bus."
Remains of 'America's first veterans' are found in South Carolina: 13 patriots killed during the Revolutionary War are discovered less than six inches below the surface of a former battlefield

Remains of America's first veterans who were killed in the 1780 Battle of Camden during the Revolutionary War have been unearthed less than six inches below the surface. Researchers found a total of 14 individuals, 12 of the bodies are Patriot Continental soldiers from either Maryland or Delaware, one is a North Carolina Loyalist and the last served with the British 71st Regiment of Foot.
7 Crazy South Carolina Laws

Recently, we took a look at 7 Georgia laws that are a bit out there. And now it’s time to check out these 7 crazy South Carolina laws. As we all know, laws are created for various reasons. And they vary around the country. But it’s amazing to see that some states have created what seem like the most random laws. You have to wonder where these even came from. What happened to make them say, “Yes, we need to create a law to keep people from putting their horse in a bathtub”?
Preserving the Redeye bass fish in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is home to one of the only game fish untampered with, within the country, commonly known as the Redeye bass. Fish and fishing are two of Will Mundhenke's greatest passions. He's an aquatic education specialist for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. "I...
