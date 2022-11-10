Read full article on original website
Lebanon-Express
High school girls soccer: Wilsonville, adversity too much for Crescent Valley in state final
HILLSBORO — Adversity has been something Crescent Valley girls soccer has faced in several forms this season. There was a difficult early season schedule that led to a 2-3-1 start as the Raiders struggled to find their identity despite a roster that includes eight seniors and five juniors. But CV hit its stride in Mid-Willamette Conference play and in three postseason games.
Lebanon-Express
High school football roundup: South Albany, Santiam Christian lose in state playoffs
South Albany High's football season came to an end Friday night with a 40-0 loss at Bend in the 5A state quarterfinals. The No. 6 RedHawks end the year with a record of 7-3. The third-seeded Lava Bears were able to contain South Albany's running attack and kept the RedHawks off the scoreboard for their seventh shutout of the season. Anthony Vestal led South Albany with 37 yards rushing on seven attempts and Logan Johnson had 16 yards on seven carries.
Lebanon-Express
High school boys soccer: West Albany's breakthrough season ends with state runner-up finish
HILLSBORO — A breakthrough season for West Albany boys soccer fell just one goal short of the ultimate prize. The Bulldogs kept their dream alive to open the playoffs with the program’s first-ever postseason win against Ashland, and two victories to follow continued an unexpected ride. But Mid-Willamette...
Lebanon-Express
OSU wrestling: Beavers defeat Linfield, Clackamas in home duals
The Oregon State wrestling team put on a pair of dominating performances to open the home slate of the 2022-23 season. Oregon State (2-1) claimed a 45-3 win over Linfield and a 40-4 triumph over Clackamas on Sunday afternoon. Against Linfield, Brandon Kaylor and Jason Shaner seized the early momentum...
Lebanon-Express
High school soccer state finals capsules (Nov. 12)
Two area high school soccer teams survived the postseason gauntlet to reach Saturday’s state championship finals at Hillsboro Stadium. The West Albany boys are newcomers to the championship round, while the Crescent Valley girls will be making a third appearance since 2018. Here’s a look at both matchups.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Jonathan Smith, Kyrei Fisher-Morris
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over California. Oregon State took control of the game early on Saturday night, racing to a 21-0 lead before closing out a 38-10 win over California in a Pac-12 Conference football matchup at Reser Stadium.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Three thoughts on the Beavers' win over California
Oregon State took control of the game early on Saturday night, racing to a 21-0 lead before closing out a 38-10 win over California in a Pac-12 Conference football matchup at Reser Stadium. The Beavers (7-3, 4-3 Pac-12) were better than the Golden Bears in all three phases of the...
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Kyrei Fisher-Morris, Anthony Gould
OSU football: Beavers roll to 38-10 win over California. A dominant performance by the Oregon State defense led the Beavers to a 38-10 victory over California on Saturday night at Reser Stadium.
Lebanon-Express
OSU women's basketball: Yeaney inspires teammates in win over Seattle
Bendu Yeaney recorded her first assist as a member of the Oregon State women’s basketball team on Thursday night even though she never took the floor. The redshirt senior transfer from Arizona didn’t like what she saw from her teammates on the defensive end in the first half against Seattle. The Beavers (2-0) went into halftime with a 38-33 lead over the Redhawks before pulling away for an 89-53 victory.
Lebanon-Express
OSU football: Enthusiasm undiminished by loss to Huskies
Oregon State’s three-game winning streak was snapped in a 24-21 loss at Washington on Friday night. But redshirt senior defensive lineman Simon Sandberg said that did nothing to reduce the enthusiasm in the locker room as the Beavers (6-3, 3-3 Pac-12 Conference) prepare for the final stretch of the regular season.
Lebanon-Express
Albany's Veterans Day Parade marches on after hiatus
After a two-year hiatus and a rocky leadership transition, the Linn County Veterans Day Parade went marching right on Friday, Nov. 11, drawing thousands of spectators in its return. It wouldn’t be dramatic to say that the Veterans Day Parade is one of the events for which Albany is best...
Lebanon-Express
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Lebanon Express.
