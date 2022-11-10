Bendu Yeaney recorded her first assist as a member of the Oregon State women’s basketball team on Thursday night even though she never took the floor. The redshirt senior transfer from Arizona didn’t like what she saw from her teammates on the defensive end in the first half against Seattle. The Beavers (2-0) went into halftime with a 38-33 lead over the Redhawks before pulling away for an 89-53 victory.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO