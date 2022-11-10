This Louisiana City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip

Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes you just need to get away, take a trip to a new place for a change of scenery that can ultimately reenergize your day-to-day life. However, planning out a full vacation complete with countless flights, confusing airfare and all the funds needed to explore a new town can have quite an impact on your wallet.

Thrillist searched around the country to find some of the best U.S. cities for a weekend trip, a quick getaway that will pack a punch. Among the cities featuring stunning coastal views and small towns nestled in the foothills of the mountains, one city in Louisiana earned a spot on the list.

So which Louisiana city is one of the best in the country for a weekend trip?

New Orleans

NOLA, the Big Easy, Crescent City. Whatever you call New Orleans, a trip to this incredibly popular destination won't disappoint, from an exciting nightlife filled with music and fun to historical sights and buildings to explore throughout the day.

If you're not sure where to start, writers suggested trying out some tourist favorites like sipping on frozen daiquiris or sampling some jazz stylings on Frenchmen Street. However, if you look past the well-known destinations, you'll find "world-class watering holes" and shops as well as haunted strolls through spooky cemeteries that are sure to make your trip to the Crescent City one to remember.

Here's what Thrillist had to say:

"New Orleans has everything you could possibly need to have the most fun three days of your life. It's the best city in America for a stroll, whether drink-in-hand through the lamp-lit cobblestones of the French Quarter or past the stately manors of the Garden District. You'll encounter historic architecture, canopies of live oaks, and musicians playing on nearly every corner. When it comes to atmosphere, Crescent City is king."

