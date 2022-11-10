Read full article on original website
People from all over Buffalo and Western New York gathered at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center to honor and celebrate the Buffalo Urban League at their 2022 Gala. 2022 marks the first time the Gala has been in person since the pandemic and was sponsored in part by Power 93.7 WBLK.
There’s a lot of things that can make a Western New Yorker go crazy…and not always is it the “good kind” of crazy. Sure, we go “crazy” for the Buffalo Bills, good pizza and wings, and skiing at Kissing Bridge. But what are some...
Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
Today is Veteran's Day and it is a great day to take a moment and thank all the men and women who have served our country. But since we live in Western New York, you know we do things just a bit differently. So check out 5 Very Buffalo Ways...
The Anchor Bar is spreading its wings even wider, with plans to open six new franchise locations across the country next year.
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
The City of Good Neighbors is a great place for many and a resurgent economy has been making the place even better. But exactly how good is it for those who have served our country in the Armed Forces?. As the United States of America celebrates Veterans Day, Western New...
That is why we play the National Anthem every single day at noon and midnight. It is something that we don't take lightly. The other day, we were talking to a Veteran who has done a lot of community service here in the Western New York area. We said 'thank you for your service' and he said something that stuck with me and I kept thinking about it for a while this weekend.
It is going to be cold, really cold, over the next couple of days across New York. After starting off the month of November with temperatures well above normal a massive cold front is bringing below-average temperatures to New York over the next 10 days. The National Weather Service in...
This afternoon Bills Mafia will be cheering for someone wearing opponents' colors as one of the favorite players of Bills fans returns to Western New York this afternoon. Bills Mafia will be cheering for "Horrible Harry" Harrison Phillips who is back in Buffalo with his new team the Minnesota Vikings.
Buffalo is the Chicken Wing Capital of the World, so there are tons of options for a quality wing in Buffalo, New York. And while a lot of these places have great wing options, you may favor the places that are the most affordable. Lucky for us, there are 13...
Unruly activity in a local bar in Buffalo's Block Rock neighborhood resulted in a man being asked to leave by workers, it seems that man wasn't happy about that and allegedly returned ready to cause more trouble. A man from Buffalo is in pretty serious trouble with local law enforcement...
After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
Satisfy your craving for sweetness at Fruitopia Juice Bar in Buffalo, NY!. This family-owned local juice shop is serving up classic and custom coffee drinks, refreshing smoothies and flavorful juices that are sure to delight the whole family. Take a sip of healthy and refreshing juice from their community-inspired Fruit Belt blends: Maple (apple and sweet carrot), Mulberry (apple, blueberry, lemon and lime), Locust (apple, pear, lemon and ginger) plus many more. If you're ready for a mental vacation, take a trip to the tropics with one of their vitamin-filled smoothies: Bahama Mama, Piña Colada, Orange Fusion, Go Green and more! Since Fruitopia Juice Bar only uses fresh ingredients, you can feel good about indulging in their juice and smoothies.
It was a downright chilly weekend. It started out rainy on Friday and then a cold Saturday with rain and even some snow showers on Sunday, with a real-feel temperature around 30 degrees. Before this past weekend, it had been a rather mild and downright pleasant fall for Buffalo and...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday will mark six months since a gunman killed 10 people and hurt 3 others in a racially motivated attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. On Friday night, families and survivors of the massacre were honored on Friday evening at the Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner.
Perry's Ice Cream: ESD announces support for ice cream manufacturer's expansion in Erie County
Perry’s Ice Cream Co.’s $18 million project will add a 20,000-square-foot facility, state-of-the-art machinery, and create new jobs. Earlier this week, Empire State Development announced Perry’s Ice Cream Company Inc. is expanding its production capabilities to meet the growth of the novelty market, adding 20,000-square-feet to its manufacturing facility in the Village of Akron. To better accommodate the growing demand for frozen Greek yogurt novelties, Perry’s will also purchase new machinery and equipment. The company has committed to creating up to 15 new jobs as part of the expansion project; 370 jobs will be retained.
Gales of November provide a 'reality check' for WNY weather
We’re trading t-shirts for hoodies in Western New York as unseasonably balmy conditions have been replaced with much colder temperatures across the northeast.
