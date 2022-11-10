ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monte Vista, CO

Monte Vista Journal

Crash sends car into planters at Rain Brews

MONTE VISTA — A two-vehicle collision sent a four-door sedan into the empty outside seating area of Rain Brews on Thursday, Nov. 10. A woman in the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital by Monte Vista Ambulance. A white GMC truck and a Ford sedan were involved in...
MONTE VISTA, CO

