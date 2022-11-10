Read full article on original website
Related
Check Out a Very Unique Home for Sale in Monte Vista Colorado
A home for sale in Monte Vista, Colorado is quite possibly one of the most unique homes on the market in Colorado right now. Keep scrolling to learn all about it and take a virtual tour of this unique, dome-shaped home in the middle of nowhere, Colorado. Location of Monte...
Monte Vista Journal
Crash sends car into planters at Rain Brews
MONTE VISTA — A two-vehicle collision sent a four-door sedan into the empty outside seating area of Rain Brews on Thursday, Nov. 10. A woman in the sedan was transported to a nearby hospital by Monte Vista Ambulance. A white GMC truck and a Ford sedan were involved in...
25 Facts You May Not Have Known About Colorado’s Oldest City
The oldest and most continuously occupied city in the state of Colorado is the city of San Luis, established around April 9, 1851. Today, San Luis is a city with about 625 residents. Settlers followed the Old Spanish Trail up from Mexico and established a series of villages in the...
Comments / 0